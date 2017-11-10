Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashes 2017: James Anderson Named England Vice-captain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 10, 2017, 11:55 AM IST
James Anderson. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Experienced bowler James Anderson has been named the new vice-captain of the England cricket team ahead of the blockbuster Ashes series against Australia, which starts on November 23 in Brisbane.

Anderson has been given the responsibility after usual deputy skipper Ben Stokes is still awaiting the outcome of a police probe into his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on social media and their Twitter post read: James Anderson has been named as our vice captain #Ashes




The 35-year-old, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 506 in 129 Tests, earlier said that he already fulfills a leadership role in the team with support from former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.

"That is part and parcel as a senior player who has played over 100 Tests, to be a leader," he said. "Myself and Stuart try and lead the bowling attack, Alastair has been captain. We have a nice leadership group.

"My experience as a senior player is to bring experience to the group. Myself, Alastair, Stuart Broad all bring experience to the group and our job is to help out where we can. "There's a lot of players on this tour that haven't played an Ashes series or toured Australia. Our job is to help out."
First Published: November 10, 2017, 11:55 AM IST

