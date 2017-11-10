Ashes 2017: James Anderson Named England Vice-captain

Anderson has been given the responsibility after usual deputy skipper Ben Stokes is still awaiting the outcome of a police probe into his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on social media and their Twitter post read: James Anderson has been named as our vice captain #Ashes
The 35-year-old, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 506 in 129 Tests, earlier said that he already fulfills a leadership role in the team with support from former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.
"That is part and parcel as a senior player who has played over 100 Tests, to be a leader," he said. "Myself and Stuart try and lead the bowling attack, Alastair has been captain. We have a nice leadership group.
"My experience as a senior player is to bring experience to the group. Myself, Alastair, Stuart Broad all bring experience to the group and our job is to help out where we can. "There's a lot of players on this tour that haven't played an Ashes series or toured Australia. Our job is to help out."
First Published: November 10, 2017, 11:55 AM IST