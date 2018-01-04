Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 2 at SCG: Smith, Khawaja Hold Fort

Usman Khawaja. (Getty Images)

Mason Crane is brought back for another spell.

62.6 M Ali to Smith, 3 runs. 181/2

62.5 M Ali to Smith, Bowled on a flatter trajectory, spinning down leg. Smith fails to flick it even as Bairstow misses collecting that. The ball rolls towards third man and seeing this the Aussie skipper wants a run but Khawaja doesn't respond. Mark Taylor says that he has probably dozed off. 178/2

62.4 M Ali to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 178/2

62.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Eased through covers to get to the other end. 178/2

62.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Well done, Joe! Another edge played with soft hands that doesn't carry. Root at first slip, had to dive to his right to stop that. Saves a certain couple. 177/2

62.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Flat and outside off, Usman punches it towards covers. 177/2

61.6 J Anderson to Smith, Short of length and well wide of off, Smith gets his right leg across and punches it on the up through covers. Beats the man there who attempts to stop it with a dive. A couple added to Smith's tally who moves to 35. 177/2

61.5 J Anderson to Smith, On a length well outside off, Steven watches it go and thud into the keeper's gloves. 175/2

61.4 J Anderson to Smith, Full and outside off, Smith leaves it alone. 175/2

61.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, punched off the back foot through covers. Wait, was the initial call from Khawaja but he had done well to get it through the gap. It races down the hill there and a treble results. 175/2

61.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball on middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket where Stoneman puts in the dive and stops. 172/2

61.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Jimmy steams in and lands it on a length angling across Uzzie. He just lets it be. 172/2

60.6 M Ali to Khawaja, This is angled in, tucked to square leg for one. 172/2

60.5 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 171/2

60.4 M Ali to Khawaja, Tossed up around off and middle, Khawaja comes down the track and bunts it down. 171/2

60.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Served outside off, pushed towards point. 171/2

60.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Ali has beaten Khawaja's bat numerous times and does so yet again. Tosses it just outside off, draws Usman's defensive bat and spins the other way to go into the keeper's gloves. 171/2

60.1 M Ali to Smith, Floated outside off, eased through mid-wicket for a single. 171/2

Moeen Ali to roll his arm over.

59.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full on off, stonewalled off the front foot. 170/2

59.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, On a length around middle and off, Usman looks to punch it but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 170/2

59.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, Anderson changes his angle and comes over the wicket. Bowls it on a length in line of the stumps. Khawaja defends showing the full face of the bat. 170/2

59.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, This is outside off on a fuller length, Khawaja presents a straight bat in defending that towards covers. 170/2

59.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 170/2

59.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full outside off, Khawaja fails to beat the man at covers with the drive. 170/2

58.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja drives this through covers to register his highest Test score at the SCG. 170/2

58.5 M Crane to Smith, This is the wrong one, worked away with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 169/2

Another false start... Crane really needs to sort his issues out. Not good this for a spinner.

58.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Served outside off, reverse swept to deep point. Curran does well to save a run for his side. 168/2

58.3 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 165/2

58.2 M Crane to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja gets down to sweep. Does so but it strikes Stoneman at short leg. The ball deflects to mid on. 165/2

58.1 M Crane to Smith, Tossed up outside off, driven through covers to get to the other end. 165/2

57.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 164/2

57.5 J Anderson to U Khawaja, Full outside off, driven to cover. 164/2

57.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, Another one outside off, left alone. 164/2

57.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, On a length on off, Khawaja goes back to block. 164/2

57.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Another ball outside off, Usman lets it go unharmed. 164/2

57.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 164/2

Root is seen wearing a helmet as he is standing ahead at second slip.

56.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Floated on off, clipped through square leg for one. Crane is yet to bowl a maiden in this innings. Here again he concedes a run off the last ball of the over. Needs to exert more control on the proceedings. 164/2

56.5 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja defends with his bat in front of his pads. 163/2

56.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja works it off his pads towards mid-wicket. 163/2

56.3 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 163/2

56.2 M Crane to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Usman gets down to sweep but wears it on the front pad. No appeal made as the impact is well outside off. 163/2

56.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Big turn. Crane pitches this well outside off but the ball spins in big. Khawaja looks to defend but it goes off the pad towards square leg for nothing. 163/2

55.6 J Anderson to Smith, Similar delivery and sequence of action like the previous ball. 163/2

55.5 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller on off, defended from the crease. 163/2

55.4 J Anderson to U Khawaja, Excellent running between the wickets. Whether he is running for his runs or for others', Smith does his best to steal an extra one. This is bowled a touch fuller outside off, Khawaja guides it past gully with soft hands. Gets three runs as a result of good running. 163/2

55.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Angling in, UK plays it towards mid-wicket. 160/2

55.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full ball aiming at the off stump, Khawaja presents a straight bat in defense. 160/2

55.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Comes round the wicket and bowls it full outside off, Usman points his bat skywards to let that go. 160/2

James Anderson is back on.

54.6 M Crane to Smith, Smith hits this one with the turn to the man at covers. 160/2

54.5 M Crane to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 160/2

Another false start...

54.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja looks to go over the top but gets it off the inner half towards deep square leg for one. 160/2

54.3 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman works it down the leg side. 159/2

54.2 M Crane to Khawaja, Slight mix up. Khawaja gets down and places this one towards mid on. Takes start as if to take a run but then decides against it. Smith had responded initially but then he had to run around the bowler to make his ground. All safe in the end as the throw is at the keeper's end. 159/2

54.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Floated outside off from round the wicket, Khawaja comes down the track and takes it on the full. Hits it straight to mid on. 159/2

53.6 S Broad to Smith, Another dot ball to end the over. It is a touch fuller, Smith blocks. 159/2

53.5 S Broad to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 159/2

53.4 S Broad to Smith, Smith gets forward and blocks it with a straight bat. 159/2

53.3 S Broad to Smith, On a length on off, defended from the crease. 159/2

53.2 S Broad to S Smith, FOUR! Another edge, another boundary, more agony! Broad runs in and delivers a leg cutter around off, the ball straightens after pitching, Smith offers a dead bat in defense but the movement on the occasion means that the outside edge is taken. It flies down low towards first slip but doesn't carry to Cook there. Bairstow realises this early and puts in the dive but it is far for him as well. The ball races away to the fence behind after going in between the two of them. Broad, understandably, is frustrated and vents it out to let everybody know. The key there was Smith playing it with soft hands, which meant that the ball wouldn't carry to the slip cordon. 159/2

53.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Angling in to Usman from round the wicket, he taps it towards mid-wicket and gets across to the other end. 155/2

52.6 M Crane to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 154/2

52.5 M Crane to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith allows it to turn and lets it go. 154/2

52.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja gets down and reverse sweeps it through point and gets to the other end. 154/2

52.3 M Crane to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 153/2

52.2 M Crane to Khawaja, On the pads, flicked round the corner from the crease. 153/2

52.1 M Crane to Smith, There it is! 6000 Test runs for Steven Smith and he is the second quickest to the mark behind Sir Don Bradman. He has got there in 111 Test innings, equalling Gary Sobers' mark. How does he get there? By pulling a short delivery offered by Crane to deep backward square leg for a single. Just a small raise of the bat to acknowledge the feat. 153/2

51.6 S Broad to Khawaja, This one is defended towards point. 152/2

Reverse swing? Broad is seen running with the ball covered.

51.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, punched towards covers. 152/2

51.4 S Broad to Khawaja, Broad comes in from round the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Left alone by UK. 152/2

A leg gully, mid-wicket and mid on in place apart from a deep backward square leg.

51.3 S Broad to Smith, Short on the stumps, pulled away to fine leg for one. 152/2

51.2 S Broad to Smith, On a length on off, defended towards cover-point. 151/2

51.1 S Broad to S Smith, FOUR! More agony for England! Here is another edge from the willow of an Australian that doesn't go to the hands of an English fielder. Broad bowls it full outside off, Smith goes for the full-blooded cover drive. Gets a thick outside edge past the second slip fielder for a boundary. Smith stands on 24 runs, 5998 Test runs to his credit. 151/2

Drinks are on the field! Australia have done well to not lose a wicket after tea. Smith and Khawaja both have settled with the latter registering his fifty. England are looking really flat. Who will produce that spark to bring them back into the game?

50.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Turning a touch, stabbed off the back foot towards point. 147/2

50.5 M Crane to Khawaja, Quicker one outside off, Khawaja pads it away. Root at first slip fluffs but they can't run as Khawaja didn't offer any shot. 147/2

50.4 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. 147/2

50.3 M Crane to S Smith, Gets forward and eases it through covers for a single. 147/2

50.2 M Crane to S Smith, Did that carry? Nope! Floats it up around middle and off, Smith comes down the track to defend but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and it falls just short of Root at first slip. 146/2

50.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Outside off, turning in, Khawaja gets into the position early and nails the reverse sweep to deep point for a single. 146/2

49.6 S Broad to Smith, In the channel outside off, pretty harmless, Steven lifts his bat to make an assured leave. 145/2

49.5 S Broad to Smith, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 145/2

49.4 S Broad to Smith, Fires it wider outside off, Smith shoulders his arms. 145/2

49.3 S Broad to Smith, Bangs in a short ball on middle and off, Smith ducks under it. 145/2

49.2 S Broad to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, driven towards the man at cover. 145/2

49.1 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length delivery to begin with, Smith defends it off the back foot. 145/2

Stuart Broad is back into the attack.

48.6 M Crane to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 145/2

48.5 M Crane to Smith, FOUR! That's a gift wrapped with red ribbon on it! A juicy full toss on middle, Smith murders the pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. 144/2

What's wrong Crane? Twice he misses his run up. Looks that he is not finding his rhythm...

48.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Full toss outside off, UK nails the sweep through mid-wicket for one. 140/2

48.3 M Crane to U Khawaja, Almost takes the wicket! Crane goes around the wicket, pitches it on the rough outside off, Khawaja plants his front foot across and half-heartedly goes after it. He is late to take his bat out and the edge is found. It goes wide of Root at first slip. In fact right between Bairstow and the English skipper. Two taken. Strangely, Root has placed himself wider as Crane is a leg spinner and if the edge is induced, it won't go wider. 139/2

48.2 M Crane to Smith, Loopy full toss, dipping in, Smith whips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 137/2

48.1 M Crane to Smith, Tossed up delivery outside off, Smith presses forward to kill it into the ground. 136/2

47.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Fuller in length and in the corridor outside off, Usman Khawaja ignores. 136/2

47.5 Tom Curran to Khawaja, In the probing zone outside off, Usman lifts his bat to let it be. 136/2

47.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 136/2

47.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Wider outside off, Usman shoulders his arms. 136/2

47.2 Tom Curran to U Khawaja, On a length and in the channel on off, Usman looks to defend but gets an edge which falls well short of Root at second slip who stops it with his left palm. 136/2

47.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Curran comes from around the wicket and hurls it on off, Khawaja prods forward in defense. 136/2

46.6 M Crane to S Smith, Leg break, pitching on middle, turning away, Smith leans forward and drives it towards cover. 136/2

46.5 M Crane to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/2

46.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Comes down the track and pushes it towards cover for a quick single. Brings up the 50-run stand as well. 136/2

46.3 M Crane to Khawaja, Leans across to flick it with the turn towards mid-wicket. 135/2

46.2 M Crane to Khawaja, FOUR! Thumped! Khawaja makes good use of the feet to this flighted ball and goes bang down the ground for a boundary. 135/2

46.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Around middle and leg, Khawaja comes down the track to flick but misses as the ball goes off the pads and falls short of Stoneman at short leg. 131/2

45.6 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 131/2

45.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Good length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot comfortably. 131/2

45.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Outside off, it's a loopy full toss, another drive and finds the man at cover. Smith knows he has missed out on that one. 131/2

45.3 Tom Curran to S Smith, Driven straight to the fielder at cover. 131/2

45.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller again and angling in, Smith drives it back down the track as Curran stops it in his followthrough. 131/2

45.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, driven nicely only to find the man at cover. 131/2

44.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Just short of the man at short leg! Around middle, turning back in, Khawaja goes back and tucks it. The man at short leg crouches low and tries to take it but the ball still falls short of him. 131/2

44.5 M Crane to U Khawaja, Short and outside off, Khawaja goes back and cuts it to deep backward point for a couple. 131/2

44.4 M Crane to Smith, Around middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single. 129/2

44.3 M Crane to U Khawaja, Makes room and drives it through covers for a single. 128/2

44.2 M Crane to Khawaja, Comes down the track and jams it back to the bowler who collects. England feel it's caught and bowled but it's a bump ball. 127/2

44.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Floats it up on the stumps, Khawaja blocks it out from the crease. 127/2

43.6 Tom Curran to Smith, A tidy over from Curran! Drags his length back, Smith defends it off the back foot and calls for a new pair of gloves immediately. 127/2

43.5 Tom Curran to S Smith, Very full outside off, almost a yorker, Smith digs it out towards cover. 127/2

43.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off, punched nicely off the back foot towards the cover fielder. 127/2

43.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Gets right behind the line and shows a straight bat. 127/2

43.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Tad short and outside off, Smith walks across and defends it down solidly. 127/2

43.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Edgyyyy! Curran bowls it fuller and wider outside off, Khawaja goes fishing after it. Gets a thick edge which flies on the bounce to the left of the gully fielder. The man there gets a bit of hand to it which slows it down. A single collected. 127/2

42.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Comes down the track does Khawaja and nearly yorks himself. Still manages to dig it out towards the cover region which allows him to keep strike. 126/2

42.5 M Crane to Khawaja, Pitching on leg, turning down, Khawaja leans forward to flick but misses. 125/2

42.4 M Crane to Smith, That's the thing with the leggies. They will surely bowl one short. Here it is, Smith goes back and crunches it to deep point for a single. 125/2

42.3 M Crane to Smith, Tossed up leg break outside off, turning further away, Smith is happy to leave it alone. 124/2

42.2 M Crane to Smith, A bit too full on the stumps, blocked down gently. 124/2

42.1 M Crane to Smith, Around middle and leg, Smith pushes it towards cover. Comes halfway down the track in search of a single but Khawaja sends him back. 124/2

41.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, A confident stride forward to this full ball from Khawaja as he blocks it back down the track. 124/2

41.5 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Fuller and angling away, staying a bit low too. Khawaja has it covered as he makes a leave. 124/2

41.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Good length ball on off, defended with soft hands as the ball rolls towards mid off. 124/2

41.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 124/2

41.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Once again flicks it from middle stump and sends it towards backward square leg this time. A single taken. 124/2

41.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Gets across, it's full on middle and leg, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a double. 123/2

40.6 M Crane to U Khawaja, FOUR! That has to be a boundary! Good effort from Curran though! Fuller delivery outside off, Khawaja leans forward and drives it through square of the wicket on the off side. Tom in the deep runs across to his right, puts in a dive but makes contact with the rope when he had the ball in the hand. Replays confirm the same. Usman moves to 55. 121/2

40.5 M Crane to Khawaja, Stays back and pushes it towards point. 117/2

40.4 M Crane to Khawaja, A bit short on middle, tucked towards the leg side. 117/2

40.3 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 117/2

40.3 M Crane to Khawaja, No ball! Tossed up on off, driven back to the bowler. Crane oversteps and will have to reload it. 117/2

40.2 M Crane to Khawaja, Around middle and leg, worked towards the leg side. 116/2

40.1 Crane to Khawaja, A cry for an LBW! Crane starts off with a leg spinner, pitching on middle and leg and turning further down. Usman comes forward to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. They appeal but umpire shakes his head. Bairstow and Root come down to the pitch to have a word with the bowler. But they don't take the review. Replays show the impact is outside leg. 116/2

Double change as debutant Mason Crane is brought back to roll his arm over.

39.6 Tom Curran to S Smith, Smith once again drives it in the same region. Shows patience of not going after it. 116/2

39.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Seam up delivery on the stumps, driven straight to Anderson at silly mid on. 116/2

39.4 Tom Curran to S Smith, Length delivery, nipping away a shade, Smith tries to defend but this one stays a tad low too. Takes an outside edge which evades the man at gully and they come back for a couple. 116/2

39.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length outside off, a bit of extra bounce but Smith adjusts to keep it out. 114/2

39.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Another short one outside off, Smith taps it towards the off side. 114/2

39.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Shortish on middle and off, pushed towards Anderson at silly mid on. 114/2

Tom Curran is back!

38.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Short outside off, cut towards the man at point. 114/2

38.5 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 114/2

38.4 M Ali to Khawaja, SIX! Down the track and banggggg! That's some shot to bring up your fifty! Khawaja will be itching to get a big one now. This is his third fifty in the series, 11th overall. Ali bowls a flighted ball around middle, Usman wears his dancing shoes, gets to the pitch of the ball and smacks it straight down the ground for a biggie. Superb! 114/2

38.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Takes a stride forward and pushes it towards cover. 108/2

38.2 M Ali to Smith, That's off the meat! Smith gets down to sweep but it hits the pad of Stoneman at short leg and deflects further towards square leg. A single taken. 108/2

38.1 M Ali to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith comes down the track to flick but is early into the shot. Gets a leading edge towards cover. 107/2

37.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Opens the bat face and defends it towards point. 107/2

37.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Attacking the stumps does Anderson, Khawaja gets across and defends. 107/2

37.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 107/2

Michael Clarke on air analyzes Smith's scoring chart. It shows that about 166 and 136 runs that Smith has scored in this series have come through cover and mid-wicket respectively. It's only through mid off where the Aussie skipper has the least no. of runs which reads just 16. He wants Root to take that man out from mid off and place him either at catching cover or mid-wicket to block Smith from scoring runs through his favoured regions...

37.3 J Anderson to Smith, On middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a single. 107/2

37.2 J Anderson to Smith, Pitches it further up outside off, blocked solidly again. 106/2

37.1 J Anderson to Smith, Anderson continues from over the wicket and hurls it outside off, Smith defends it off the back foot. 106/2

36.6 M Ali to Khawaja, This delivery is cut away towards point. 106/2

36.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Flatter on the stumps, defended from the crease. 106/2

36.4 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! Brilliant use of the feet here. Khawaja has walked out from the break with a positive mindset. He charges down to this one and whips it past mid on for a boundary. 106/2

36.3 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 102/2

36.2 M Ali to Smith, This one is turned through mid-wicket for a single. 102/2

36.1 M Ali to Smith, Floated in line of the stumps, blocked from the crease. 101/2

35.6 J Anderson to U Khawaja, Full on off, driven to mid off. 101/2

35.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Usman blocks it off the front foot onto the ground. 101/2

Mindset. It matters a lot in sport. Ian Healy jokes saying whether England would be wondering Smith's due for a failure and bowl accordingly. To this Clarke replies saying if they think on those lines, they'll be in trouble. Cannot take anything for granted in sport.

35.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 101/2

35.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Anderson pitches this further than the previous one, Khawaja covers his stumps and lets it go. 101/2

35.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, FOUR! Look at the Hot Spot to see where Khawaja got it on the bat. Absolutely middled that one. Anderson lands it on a length around middle, Khawaja pulls it with some authority through square leg for a boundary. 101/2

35.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Lands it on a length around off and middle, Usman punches it back. 97/2

James Anderson will continue.

34.6 M Ali to Smith, Short in length, pulled to the man at square leg for nothing. 97/2

34.5 M Ali to Smith, Floated outside off, turned to the man at mid on. 97/2

34.4 M Ali to Khawaja, Bit more air given on this one, Khawaja lunges forward in defense. But he gets an inside edge towards square leg for one. 97/2

34.3 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 96/2

34.2 M Ali to Khawaja, This is bowled in line of the stumps, Usman goes back and defends it with a straight bat. 96/2

34.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Flatter ball on the stumps, Khawaja goes back and keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 96/2

We are back for the final session. Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja will resume the battle. Australia trail by 250 runs and we have around 30 overs remaining in the day. Moeen Ali will kick off the proceedings. Let's roll...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

Right then! Steven Smith is at it again. Khawaja is unbeaten on 36 and needs to carry on. England would very well know that if they manage to remove that man who has just arrived, they can surely gain the upper hand in this Test. Their bowling has been relatively flat with only Anderson and Broad finding their rhythm. Ali has been good today but at the same time has offered freebies to nullify his effort. Debutant Crane didn't impress much but it would be interesting to see how he fares further. An exciting final session awaits! Join us back shortly...

Had it not been for the wicket of David Warner, this would have been Australia's session all the way. But the honours are shared for now. After getting bundled out in the first session, England got a perfect start through Broad who removed Bancroft for a duck. However, the pair of Warner and Khawaja weathered the storm with the former looking really solid. The opener scored a gritty fifty but just before the break, Anderson outfoxed him with a lovely off cutter to make sure the southpaw doesn't get a big one at his home ground.

33.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Shortish on leg, helped with a pull to deep backward square leg for a single. TEA ON DAY 2! 96/2

33.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball on middle, turned toward mid-wicket. 95/2

33.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 95/2

33.3 J Anderson to S Smith, Nice way to open the account! Fuller ball, a half volley from Jimmy. Smith leans across and caresses it through extra cover. Gets three for doing so. 95/2

33.2 J Anderson to Smith, Driven towards mid off for nothing. 92/2

33.1 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, Smith presses forward to defend but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards mid on. 92/2

32.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Fuller on off, Khawaja mistimes his drive towards cover. 92/2

32.5 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/2

32.4 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! There to be hit! Ali throws it short, it's wider outside off, enough room for Khawaja to pounce on it. He jumps back and slaps it a bit squarer on the off side to pick up a boundary. The commentator on air jokes saying that this is the tough time for any batsman in this Ashes as most of them have departed in the mid 30s. 92/2

32.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Gets down and across to paddle scoop it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 88/2

32.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Flatter through the air, UK hangs back in defense. 86/2

32.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated delivery outside off, Khawaja prods forward to block it out. 86/2

31.6 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 86/2

31.5 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length and just outside off, dealt off the front foot by Smith. 86/2

Steven Smith strides out to bat next. Huge cheers from the crowd as the Aussie run-machine walks out. The home town boy is at it again. What will we see from him today?

31.4 J Anderson to Warner, OUT! Got him... Yes, gone! No hundred for David Warner, shouts an excited Mark Taylor on air. What a classical delivery from Anderson to break this stubborn stand! He has his right hand up as he races towards the slip cordon. He smartly tries an off cuter that pitches on middle and off and moves away slightly. Warner is neither fully forward nor backward and in the end has a tame poke at it. Gets a feather and it travels low to Bairstow behind who accepts the catch. A solid fifty for Warner but he walks back dejected. England rejoice! 86/2

31.3 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They manage to come back for the second. 86/1

31.2 J Anderson to D Warner, Fullish on off, pushed towards mid off. 84/1

31.1 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and off, Warner is happy to sit back and defend. 84/1

30.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated delivery outside off, Khawaja prods forward in defense. A good over from Ali. 84/1

30.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball outside off, defended into the ground. 84/1

30.4 M Ali to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 84/1

30.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Slower through the air outside off, Khawaja comes forward to defend but the ball turns away to beat the outside edge. 84/1

30.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Around middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 84/1

30.1 M Ali to Khawaja, In the air... just wide of Cook at silly mid off. Tossed up delivery outside off, Khawaja comes down the track and looks to chip it over the off side. It's just wide of Cook at silly mid off who dives to his right with his hand out but the ball evades him and rolls towards mid off. 84/1

29.6 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/1

29.5 J Anderson to Warner, Hangs back and shows a straight blade. 84/1

29.4 J Anderson to Warner, Ohhhhhh! That was close! Anderson angles it away on a length outside off, gets it to seam away with some bounce. Warner tries to hit on the up but is beaten all ends up. David smiles and appreciates it as well. 84/1

29.3 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller and slanted away outside off, defended off the front foot. 84/1

Mark Taylor on air makes a fair point. He agrees that Australia have got a good start after an early stutter but feels Khawaja should start to score freely now. The more he hangs back, the higher is the possibility of him getting out. The Englishmen were guilty of doing just that. Warner on the other end is keeping the scorecard ticking and Usman Khawaja should think on the same lines...

29.2 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/1

29.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length delivery, curling back in a bit, Khawaja works it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single. 84/1

28.6 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 83/1

28.5 M Ali to Warner, Darted on middle and leg, wristed towards mid-wicket. 83/1

28.4 M Ali to Warner, Drifting in on middle and leg, Warner gets an inside edge on the pads. 83/1

28.3 M Ali to Warner, Makes some room and pushes it towards the cover region. 83/1

28.2 M Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Warner has flayed this one! Ali drops it short and it's wider outside off. David doesn't miss out on this as he rocks back in a jiffy and cracks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 83/1

28.1 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up outside off, defended into the ground. 79/1

There is some issue with the ball. It's not going through the 8-shaped gauge and the umpires are getting it changed...

27.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Shortish on middle, punched back to Anderson. A maiden on return for Anderson. 79/1

27.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball, closer to the off stump line, dealt off the back foot by Usman. 79/1

Root is standing a few steps ahead from where he was originally standing waiting for the edge to come. Ian Healy on air reckons, the edge that didn't carry a while ago would have carried had Root positioned himself here at that time...

27.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended from within the crease. 79/1

27.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 79/1

27.2 J Anderson to Warner, Fifty for David Warner, his 27th in Tests! He continues to impress at his home ground. Gets a length delivery and tucks it through square leg for a single. Gets a warm applause from the crowd and he shows the bat to the dressing room. Another big one on the cards? 79/1

27.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length and outside off, Warner eases the drive towards mid off. 78/1

James Anderson is back into the attack.

26.6 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/1

26.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Out of nowhere! Moeen Ali floats it up around off, Khawaja comes charging down the track but isn't completely to the pitch of the ball. Drags it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 78/1

26.4 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/1

26.3 Ali to Khawaja, A huge shout for an LBW, not given! Loopy ball outside off, Khawaja gets across to play the paddle sweep but seems to have missed it and gets hit on the pads. They keep appealing but umpire turns it down. Root is interested in reviewing it but doesn't get the desired support. Replays show there was a thin feather which would have saved Khawaja and also the impact would have been umpire's call. 78/1

26.2 M Ali to Warner, After bowling full on the previous ball, Moeen bowls it short outside off to which Warner rocks back and punches it towards cover-point for a single. On 49 now. 78/1

26.1 M Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Beautifully done! Amazingly timed as well! Ali tosses it up outside off, Warner makes room and drills it exquisitely to beat the dive of the man at extra cover. Away she races for a boundary and Warner moves to 48. 77/1

25.6 S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball, in the probing channel outside off, UK is happy to block those. 73/1

25.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Broad goes fuller, it's on off, Usman presses forward to push it towards mid off. 73/1

25.4 S Broad to Khawaja, Angling across Khawaja who has it covered before making a leave. 73/1

25.3 S Broad to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 73/1

25.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Good length delivery on off, answered with a straight bat. 73/1

25.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Fuller and around off, Khawaja closes the face of the bat and works it towards the man at mid-wicket. 73/1

24.6 M Ali to Warner, Gets forward and defends it off the inner half towards square leg. 73/1

24.5 M Ali to D Warner, Spinning away from a length outside off, slapped towards the point fielder. 73/1

24.4 M Ali to Warner, Flatter delivery outside off, Warner punches it towards point. 73/1

24.3 M Ali to D Warner, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 73/1

24.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Drops it short and outside off, Khawaja chops it behind point. It beats the man there and the batsmen start to sprint. In fact it's Warner who is really quick and calls for the third. They take three in the end. 73/1

24.1 M Ali to Khawaja, That stayed really, really low! Quicker through the air, fired outside off, Khawaja goes back to defend but the ball doesn't rise at all. Beats the edge too and Bairstow behind the stumps collects it and takes the bails off. 70/1

Moeen Ali is back on.

23.6 S Broad to Warner, Good length ball on middle and off, Warner covers the line and defends it. 70/1

23.5 S Broad to Warner, Leans forward and defends it right under his eye line. 70/1

23.4 S Broad to Warner, Edged just short of Root at second slip! Good bowling from Broad! He steams in and angles it away on a length just outside off. The line is such that Warner had to play at it and the ball jags away a bit to take the edge. Luckily for him the ball dips in front of Root at second slip before the English skipper takes it. He then gets up and throws the ball in disgust towards mid off. 70/1

23.3 S Broad to Warner, Length delivery, close to the off stump line, blocked out. 70/1

23.2 S Broad to Warner, Offers a bit of width and it's on the shorter length. Warner cracks one through the line but the packed off side field means that it goes straight to point. 70/1

23.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball on the pads, tucked away through square leg for a single. 70/1

22.6 M Crane to Khawaja, Very full outside off, UK crouches a bit and squeezes it out past Cook at first slip for a single to keep strike. 69/1

22.5 M Crane to Khawaja, Seeing the flight, Khawaja steps out of the crease, takes it on the full and drives it hard only to find the man at cover. Anderson dives to his right to make a good stop. 68/1

22.4 M Crane to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 68/1

22.3 M Crane to Khawaja, Turning back in on middle and leg, Khawaja comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads but the ball dies down safely. 68/1

22.2 M Crane to Khawaja, More flight from Mason, pushed into the off side. 68/1

22.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Loops it up around middle, Khawaja comes down the track and bunts it back to Crane who picks it up and mimes a throw back at the striker's end. 68/1

21.6 S Broad to Warner, Another one on the same length, blocked safely off the back foot towards cover. 68/1

21.5 S Broad to Warner, Hits the length, it's served outside off, tapped off the back foot. 68/1

21.4 S Broad to Warner, Shortish and angling away a touch from over the wicket, David hangs back to defend it down. 68/1

21.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Another one strangled on the pads, easily clipped towards fine leg for a single. 68/1

21.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery on middle, turned towards mid-wicket off the back foot. 67/1

21.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Broad comes from around the wicket and strays on the pads, Khawaja walks across and clips it towards deep backward square leg for a brace. 67/1

Change in bowling. Stuart Broad is back into the attack. Bowled just 4 overs in his opening spell and got a wicket of Bancroft. Can he provide another breakthrough?

20.6 M Crane to Warner, Bowls the googly on middle but the length is short which allows Warner to go back and counter it. 65/1

20.5 M Crane to Warner, Keeps it fuller on the stumps, defended into the ground by David. 65/1

20.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja skips down the track and nudges it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 65/1

20.3 M Crane to Warner, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 64/1

20.2 M Crane to Warner, Leans forward and blocks it out watchfully. 63/1

20.1 M Crane to Warner, Nice loop on this occasion. Warner is up for the task, he makes room and places it wide of the man at cover for a couple. 63/1

19.6 M Ali to Warner, Warner comes down the track and hits it back down the ground. Ali gets a bit of hand to it as he parries it towards mid off. The duo take the single. 61/1

19.5 M Ali to Khawaja, This time Khawaja drives one through the cover region to get off strike. 60/1

Good point from Shane Warne. An off spinner is likely to pick wickets when he gets the ball to drift. And for that you need to give revs on the ball. Something, Ali is failing to do in this series. During the English summer he was successful as he was seen doing the same. Whatever maybe the reason, you need to give it a nice loop to trouble the batsmen...

19.4 M Ali to Warner, Makes a bit of room and eases it through cover for a single. 59/1

19.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 58/1

19.2 M Ali to Warner, Loopy delivery outside off, blocked off the front foot. 58/1

19.1 M Ali to Warner, Close! Quicker one on off, Warner makes room and cuts it from off stump towards point. 58/1

18.6 M Crane to Khawaja, An appeal for an LBW! England think of the review but decide not to. Flighted ball around middle and leg, Usman comes forward and with his bat and pad close together. The ball hits the pads but not sure if it hit that first. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Maybe, Khawaja got an inside edge there. 58/1

18.5 M Crane to Warner, Pitches it fuller, provides some loop, Warner whips it wide of Broad at mid on for a single. 58/1

18.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja goes deep in the crease and tucks it past short leg for a single. 57/1

18.3 M Crane to Warner, Quicker one one leg, spinning further down leg, Warner clips it off the inner half past short leg for a single. 56/1

18.2 M Crane to Warner, Around middle, turning in, Warner covers the sticks to defend it down. 55/1

18.1 M Crane to Warner, Slower leg break outside off, turning in a bit, Warner stands back to stab it away. 55/1

17.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated delivery outside off, Khawaja presses forward to keep it out. 55/1

17.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Pushes it quicker through the air around off, Usman stands back in defense. 55/1

17.4 M Ali to Warner, This time David gets it past the man at cover-point for a single. 55/1

17.3 M Ali to Warner, Flatter one on off, Warner cuts it off the back foot but finds the man at cover-point. 54/1

17.2 M Ali to Warner, Floats it up on the stumps, Warner defends it comfortably off the front foot. 54/1

17.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Fuller in length and angling in around middle and leg, Khawaja leans across and clips it past short leg for a single. 54/1

Time for drinks. England believed that they could make further inroads when they had Bancroft early. The ensuing period saw some disciplined efforts with the ball from Broad and Anderson. However, Khawaja and Warner have managed to keep them at bay and now are starting to get a move on. Can England manage to break this stand and make further inroads?

16.6 M Crane to Warner, This is landed around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 53/1

16.5 M Crane to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/1

16.4 M Crane to Warner, Short and wide outside off, cut away through point for a couple. 53/1

16.3 M Crane to Warner, Tossed up on off, driven towards covers. 51/1

16.2 M Crane to Khawaja, 50-run partnership between Warner and Khawaja is up. They have steadied the ship yet again after an early fall of a wicket. Crane bowls this down the leg side, Usman just lets it be. Bairstow fails to collect it cleanly and a bye results. 51/1

16.1 M Crane to Warner, Floated outside off, stabbed through covers for one. 50/1

15.6 M Ali to Warner, This one is knocked through covers for a single. 49/1

15.5 M Ali to Warner, Warner stays in the crease and blocks it solidly. 48/1

15.4 M Ali to Warner, Served in line of the stumps, turned towards square leg. 48/1

15.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 48/1

15.2 M Ali to Khawaja, This is on the pads, worked away to fine leg for one. 48/1

15.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated on a fuller length on off and middle, Khawaja lunges forward in defense. 47/1

Change of ends for Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, Anderson was seen talking to Crane after the end of the previous over. Gives him a high five after the small talk.

14.6 M Crane to Warner, A short ball to end the over, punched through wide mid off for a brace. 3 runs of Crane's first over in Test cricket, not a bad one. 47/1

14.5 M Crane to Warner, Flatter on the stumps, Warner goes back and defends it towards point. 45/1

14.4 M Crane to Warner, Floated on the stumps, Warner presents a straight bat in forward defense. 45/1

14.3 M Crane to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

14.2 M Crane to Warner, Flatter down the leg side, left alone. 45/1

14.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Crane begins with a half-tracker in line of the stumps, Khawaya goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. 45/1

Mason Crane is brought into the attack. He is making his debut and would like to make the right noises first up.

13.6 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Three boundaries in four balls to end the over. Warner is on the charge and the young Curran bears the brunt of that. This is bowled on a length around off, Warner punches it through mid off. The fielder there puts in the dive but fails to get any hand to that. 12 runs off this over, Warner moves to 30. 44/1

13.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 40/1

13.4 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Now this is overcorrection. On the previous ball, he had given enough width to the batsman, now he straightens his line a bit too much. All Warner has to do is get some bat on that, which he does with a flick. There is no protection in the deep on the leg side and the ball goes away to the fence. 40/1

13.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, FOUR! Curran isn't being disciplined with his stuff so far. Overpitches this outside off, Warner leans ahead and drives it through covers for a boundary. Wonderful balance maintained by him there. 36/1

13.2 Tom Curran to D Warner, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 32/1

13.1 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/1

12.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Served in line of the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 32/1

12.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Khawaja goes back and slaps it but straight to the cover fielder. 32/1

12.4 M Ali to Khawaja, You hit me for a boundary, I get back at you with a ripper, says Moeen Ali with this jaffa. He gets this one to pitch around off and just spin past the bat that is poken by Khawaja as he attempts to block this one. 32/1

12.3 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! Well played. The key to play against spin is to make good use of the feet and that is exactly what Khawaja has done here. He sees the tossed up ball on offer and gets down the track. Blasts it past Ali. The mid off fielder is pretty wide and has no chance of preventing the boundary. 32/1

12.2 M Ali to D Warner, Warner pats this one towards mid off and gets to the other end. 28/1

12.1 M Ali to U Khawaja, First run off Ali's bowling. He tosses it up on a fuller length around off, eased down to long off for one. 27/1

11.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, On the pads, turned through square leg for a single. 26/1

11.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Outside off, driven through the cover region for one. 25/1

11.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Well done, Stoneman! Curran strays on the pads but gets away. He bowls it full on the pads, Khawaja clips it away. Stoneman at mid-wicket dives to his right and manages to save 3 runs for his side. 24/1

11.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/1

11.2 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Full outside off, left alone by UK. 23/1

11.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Overpitched outside off, Khawaja mistimes the cover drive. He manages to get it in the gap and gets a couple for that. Clarke, on air, observes that his head position isn't the best there as it is seen falling over. Quickly goes on to add that it would get better with time in the middle. 23/1

10.6 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Back-to-back maidens for Ali. 21/1

10.5 M Ali to Warner, This flighted ball is driven back to where he came from. 21/1

10.4 M Ali to Warner, Flatter on off, slapped towards cover-point for nothing. 21/1

10.3 M Ali to Warner, Warner goes back to this one and punches it towards covers. 'Nice bowling, Mo,' shouts Jonny from behind. 21/1

10.2 M Ali to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

10.1 M Ali to D Warner, Floated full outside off, driven towards covers. 21/1

9.6 Tom Curran to D Warner, Fuller on off, driven towards wide mid off, where Broad does well with a tumble. A run results though. 21/1

9.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

9.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Warner gets ahead in defense to this delivery. 20/1

Michael Clarke was considered to be a good player of spin and he makes this valid point on air. We saw Khawaja use his feet to come down the track twice in the previous over. On the first instance, he went away from the line of the ball before having to adjust to get close to the ball. In the second time though, he came down in a straight line and defended the ball right under his eye line. Clarke feels that the second instance is the right way to do it as the ball is covered well by the batter. In making room by coming down, chances are that the ball might spin past the edge.

9.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Hurled outside off, Warner leaves it unharmed. 20/1

9.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

9.1 Tom Curran to D Warner, A touch short on the body, pulled away through mid-wicket for a couple. 20/1

Double change. Tom Curran to have a bowl now. Often we have seen in the sport that performance with one aspect rubs off on the player who ends up doing well in another aspect as well. Curran had a good outing with the bat today and should carry his confidence to his performance with the ball.

8.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Khawaja comes down the track and dead-bats this one. Maiden to begin for Mo. 18/1

8.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball around off, forward defense on display. 18/1

8.4 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 18/1

8.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Ahh! Khawaja perhaps makes his intentions to come down the track clear. Ali fires this just outside off. Usman had to adjust to get forward and block. 18/1

8.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated around off, defended off the front foot. 18/1

8.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Flatter outside off, cut towards point. 18/1

Surprise change! Moeen Ali is the first change bowler for England. Root's decision to go to his out-of-form off spinner might have something to do with the presence of two left-handers at the crease.

7.6 S Broad to Warner, Broad straightens his line and bowls it on middle and leg. Warner clips it through square leg. Warner wanted two immediately and Khawaja responded well. 18/1

7.5 S Broad to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner covers his stumps and lets it be. 16/1

7.4 S Broad to Warner, Bowled in line of the off stump, Warner gets behind that in defense. 16/1

Interesting point. Both the sides have been having similar problems with their top order. For the hosts, Bancroft and Khawaja haven't really fired in the series, just like England's top order. But Australia haven't really been two or three down for nothing. They have somehow managed to hold fort and let the runs mount.

7.3 S Broad to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 16/1

7.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Hip high length ball on the pads tucked away through backward square leg for one. 16/1

7.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Full in length around off and middle, defended right back towards the bowler. 15/1

6.6 J Anderson to Warner, Warner drives this one through the cover region and picks up a couple. 15/1

6.5 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length, pushed towards covers. 13/1

6.4 J Anderson to Warner, Another delivery on a length on off, defended towards mid off. 13/1

6.3 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 13/1

6.2 J Anderson to Warner, Length ball on the stumps, defended from the crease. 13/1

6.1 J Anderson to Warner, Landed in line of the off stump, Warner goes back and offers a straight bat face in defense. 13/1

5.6 S Broad to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 13/1

5.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Hurled outside off, left alone. 13/1

Jonny Bairstow is wearing a black arm band. The reason for that is that it is the 20th death anniversary of his father, who committed suicide.

5.4 S Broad to Warner, Similar delivery, Warner looks to tuck it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards backward square leg as David takes off for a single. Bairstow rushes there and fires a wild throw at the bowler's end but Warner is well in anyway. 13/1

5.3 S Broad to Warner, FOUR! Not a bad ball but still put away. Broad lands it on a length in line of the leg stump, Warner hops a touch and plays the flick. The ball takes the inner edge and goes off the thigh pads towards the fine leg fence. It has enough legs on it to roll away to the fence, in spite of Bairstow chasing it down. 12/1

5.2 S Broad to D Warner, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 8/1

5.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad comes from over the wicket and hurls it on a length in line of the stumps. Warner stands tall and blocks that. 8/1

4.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball in line of the stumps, Khawaja gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for nothing. 8/1

4.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full pitched ball on off, pushed down the ground, to be intercepted by the man at mid off. 8/1

4.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja just lets it be. 8/1

4.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Much better from Jimmy. Just shortens his length a touch and angles it across Khawaja. The southpaw has a poke at that only for the ball to whiz past the outer edge through to the keeper. 8/1

4.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/1

4.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Nicely played. Anderson serves this a touch fuller than a good length, Khawaja punches it down the ground past mid off. Gets two for the shot. 8/1

3.6 S Broad to Warner, Warner drives this one towards mid off. 6/1

3.5 S Broad to Warner, Outside off, left alone. 6/1

It is seen that England seem to be learning from their mistakes. They have been bowling on the shorter side in the series generally. But in this innings so far, Anderson and Broad have been bowling on the good length and fuller length areas and have made the batsmen play. Ian Healy thinks it to be a better tactic as that increases the chances of a wicket, like it did with Bancroft's dismissal.

3.4 S Broad to U Khawaja, Fuller in length, driven through covers to rotate strike. 6/1

3.3 S Broad to Warner, Warner has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 5/1

3.2 S Broad to D Warner, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 4/1

3.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad bowls it outside off from round the wicket, David lets it alone. 4/1

2.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, This is outside off, left alone. 4/1

2.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket. 4/1

2.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 4/1

2.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, guided towards gully. 4/1

2.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4/1

2.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Anderson runs in and bowls it full on off and middle. Usman drives it back towards the bowler. 4/1

1.6 S Broad to Warner, Outside off, driven nicely through covers for a couple. 4/1

1.5 S Broad to Warner, Warner hangs back to this one and blocks this. 2/1

1.4 S Broad to Khawaja, Khawaja gets going with a flick through mid-wicket for a single. 2/1

1.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Fuller on off, defended back towards the bowler. 1/1

Usman Khawaja is the next man in. It would be safe to assume that he is battling to save his place in the side as he hasn't got the scores expected from him.

1.2 S Broad to Bancroft, OUT! Broad strikes straightaway and gets his 399th Test wicket in style. He runs in from over the wicket to Bancroft and hurls it on a fuller length around off. The opener looks to drive this down the ground but gets beaten on the inside due to the nip back on that. The ball goes through the gate and disturbs the pink-coloured woodwork behind. He has to walk back for a duck and England are up and running. On further looks, Bancroft's bat seems to come down in the direction of mid off, thereby leaving a huge gap between bat and pad. He has been dismissed in this series off deliveries from a similar length and that should get him thinking. 1/1

The on-air commentators analyse Warner's run taking method. They opine that as the southpaw has this knack of hitting the cricket ball powerfully, the fielders in a single-saving position often tend to stand a touch deeper. This helps Warner exploit that to tap and run, which he did even today.

1.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad runs in from round the wicket and lands it on a length on off. Warner pats it in front of covers and gets to the other end to open his account. 1/0

Stuart Broad to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Maiden over to begin for Anderson. He lands it on the stumps, Bancroft blocks it nicely. 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked to the man at mid-wicket. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Bowled on a length outside off, left alone by Cameron. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, Angling in to the batter, Bancroft keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson steams in from over the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Bancroft covers the stumps and lets that go. 0/0

