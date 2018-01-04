Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 2 at SCG: Warner and Khawaja Steady Ship

Australia's David Warner hits a four against England (AP)

22.4 M Crane to Khawaja, No run. 68/1

22.3 M Crane to Khawaja, No run. 68/1

22.2 M Crane to Khawaja, More flight from Mason, pushed into the off side. 68/1

22.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Loops it up around middle, Khawaja comes down the track and bunts it back to Crane who picks it up and mimes a throw back at the striker's end. 68/1

21.6 S Broad to Warner, Another one on the same length, blocked safely off the back foot towards cover. 68/1

21.5 S Broad to Warner, Hits the length, it's served outside off, tapped off the back foot. 68/1

21.4 S Broad to Warner, Shortish and angling away a touch from over the wicket, David hangs back to defend it down. 68/1

21.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Another one strangled on the pads, easily clipped towards fine leg for a single. 68/1

21.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery on middle, turned towards mid-wicket off the back foot. 67/1

21.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Broad comes from around the wicket and strays on the pads, Khawaja walks across and clips it towards deep backward square leg for a brace. 67/1

Change in bowling. Stuart Broad is back into the attack. Bowled just 4 overs in his opening spell and got a wicket of Bancroft. Can he provide another breakthrough?

20.6 M Crane to Warner, Bowls the googly on middle but the length is short which allows Warner to go back and counter it. 65/1

20.5 M Crane to Warner, Keeps it fuller on the stumps, defended into the ground by David. 65/1

20.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja skips down the track and nudges it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 65/1

20.3 M Crane to Warner, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 64/1

20.2 M Crane to Warner, Leans forward and blocks it out watchfully. 63/1

20.1 M Crane to Warner, Nice loop on this occasion. Warner is up for the task, he makes room and places it wide of the man at cover for a couple. 63/1

19.6 M Ali to Warner, Warner comes down the track and hits it back down the ground. Ali gets a bit of hand to it as he parries it towards mid off. The duo take the single. 61/1

19.5 M Ali to Khawaja, This time Khawaja drives one through the cover region to get off strike. 60/1

Good point from Shane Warne. An off spinner is likely to pick wickets when he gets the ball to drift. And for that you need to give revs on the ball. Something, Ali is failing to do in this series. During the English summer he was successful as he was seen doing the same. Whatever maybe the reason, you need to give it a nice loop to trouble the batsmen...

19.4 M Ali to Warner, Makes a bit of room and eases it through cover for a single. 59/1

19.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 58/1

19.2 M Ali to Warner, Loopy delivery outside off, blocked off the front foot. 58/1

19.1 M Ali to Warner, Close! Quicker one on off, Warner makes room and cuts it from off stump towards point. 58/1

18.6 M Crane to Khawaja, An appeal for an LBW! England think of the review but decide not to. Flighted ball around middle and leg, Usman comes forward and with his bat and pad close together. The ball hits the pads but not sure if it hit that first. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Maybe, Khawaja got an inside edge there. 58/1

18.5 M Crane to Warner, Pitches it fuller, provides some loop, Warner whips it wide of Broad at mid on for a single. 58/1

18.4 M Crane to Khawaja, Khawaja goes deep in the crease and tucks it past short leg for a single. 57/1

18.3 M Crane to Warner, Quicker one one leg, spinning further down leg, Warner clips it off the inner half past short leg for a single. 56/1

18.2 M Crane to Warner, Around middle, turning in, Warner covers the sticks to defend it down. 55/1

18.1 M Crane to Warner, Slower leg break outside off, turning in a bit, Warner stands back to stab it away. 55/1

17.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated delivery outside off, Khawaja presses forward to keep it out. 55/1

17.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Pushes it quicker through the air around off, Usman stands back in defense. 55/1

17.4 M Ali to Warner, This time David gets it past the man at cover-point for a single. 55/1

17.3 M Ali to Warner, Flatter one on off, Warner cuts it off the back foot but finds the man at cover-point. 54/1

17.2 M Ali to Warner, Floats it up on the stumps, Warner defends it comfortably off the front foot. 54/1

17.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Fuller in length and angling in around middle and leg, Khawaja leans across and clips it past short leg for a single. 54/1

Time for drinks. England believed that they could make further inroads when they had Bancroft early. The ensuing period saw some disciplined efforts with the ball from Broad and Anderson. However, Khawaja and Warner have managed to keep them at bay and now are starting to get a move on. Can England manage to break this stand and make further inroads?

16.6 M Crane to Warner, This is landed around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 53/1

16.5 M Crane to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/1

16.4 M Crane to Warner, Short and wide outside off, cut away through point for a couple. 53/1

16.3 M Crane to Warner, Tossed up on off, driven towards covers. 51/1

16.2 M Crane to Khawaja, 50-run partnership between Warner and Khawaja is up. They have steadied the ship yet again after an early fall of a wicket. Crane bowls this down the leg side, Usman just lets it be. Bairstow fails to collect it cleanly and a bye results. 51/1

16.1 M Crane to Warner, Floated outside off, stabbed through covers for one. 50/1

15.6 M Ali to Warner, This one is knocked through covers for a single. 49/1

15.5 M Ali to Warner, Warner stays in the crease and blocks it solidly. 48/1

15.4 M Ali to Warner, Served in line of the stumps, turned towards square leg. 48/1

15.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 48/1

15.2 M Ali to Khawaja, This is on the pads, worked away to fine leg for one. 48/1

15.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated on a fuller length on off and middle, Khawaja lunges forward in defense. 47/1

Change of ends for Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, Anderson was seen talking to Crane after the end of the previous over. Gives him a high five after the small talk.

14.6 M Crane to Warner, A short ball to end the over, punched through wide mid off for a brace. 3 runs of Crane's first over in Test cricket, not a bad one. 47/1

14.5 M Crane to Warner, Flatter on the stumps, Warner goes back and defends it towards point. 45/1

14.4 M Crane to Warner, Floated on the stumps, Warner presents a straight bat in forward defense. 45/1

14.3 M Crane to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

14.2 M Crane to Warner, Flatter down the leg side, left alone. 45/1

14.1 M Crane to Khawaja, Crane begins with a half-tracker in line of the stumps, Khawaya goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. 45/1

Mason Crane is brought into the attack. He is making his debut and would like to make the right noises first up.

13.6 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Three boundaries in four balls to end the over. Warner is on the charge and the young Curran bears the brunt of that. This is bowled on a length around off, Warner punches it through mid off. The fielder there puts in the dive but fails to get any hand to that. 12 runs off this over, Warner moves to 30. 44/1

13.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 40/1

13.4 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Now this is overcorrection. On the previous ball, he had given enough width to the batsman, now he straightens his line a bit too much. All Warner has to do is get some bat on that, which he does with a flick. There is no protection in the deep on the leg side and the ball goes away to the fence. 40/1

13.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, FOUR! Curran isn't being disciplined with his stuff so far. Overpitches this outside off, Warner leans ahead and drives it through covers for a boundary. Wonderful balance maintained by him there. 36/1

13.2 Tom Curran to D Warner, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 32/1

13.1 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/1

12.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Served in line of the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 32/1

12.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Khawaja goes back and slaps it but straight to the cover fielder. 32/1

12.4 M Ali to Khawaja, You hit me for a boundary, I get back at you with a ripper, says Moeen Ali with this jaffa. He gets this one to pitch around off and just spin past the bat that is poken by Khawaja as he attempts to block this one. 32/1

12.3 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! Well played. The key to play against spin is to make good use of the feet and that is exactly what Khawaja has done here. He sees the tossed up ball on offer and gets down the track. Blasts it past Ali. The mid off fielder is pretty wide and has no chance of preventing the boundary. 32/1

12.2 M Ali to D Warner, Warner pats this one towards mid off and gets to the other end. 28/1

12.1 M Ali to U Khawaja, First run off Ali's bowling. He tosses it up on a fuller length around off, eased down to long off for one. 27/1

11.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, On the pads, turned through square leg for a single. 26/1

11.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Outside off, driven through the cover region for one. 25/1

11.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Well done, Stoneman! Curran strays on the pads but gets away. He bowls it full on the pads, Khawaja clips it away. Stoneman at mid-wicket dives to his right and manages to save 3 runs for his side. 24/1

11.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/1

11.2 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Full outside off, left alone by UK. 23/1

11.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Overpitched outside off, Khawaja mistimes the cover drive. He manages to get it in the gap and gets a couple for that. Clarke, on air, observes that his head position isn't the best there as it is seen falling over. Quickly goes on to add that it would get better with time in the middle. 23/1

10.6 M Ali to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Back-to-back maidens for Ali. 21/1

10.5 M Ali to Warner, This flighted ball is driven back to where he came from. 21/1

10.4 M Ali to Warner, Flatter on off, slapped towards cover-point for nothing. 21/1

10.3 M Ali to Warner, Warner goes back to this one and punches it towards covers. 'Nice bowling, Mo,' shouts Jonny from behind. 21/1

10.2 M Ali to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

10.1 M Ali to D Warner, Floated full outside off, driven towards covers. 21/1

9.6 Tom Curran to D Warner, Fuller on off, driven towards wide mid off, where Broad does well with a tumble. A run results though. 21/1

9.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

9.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Warner gets ahead in defense to this delivery. 20/1

Michael Clarke was considered to be a good player of spin and he makes this valid point on air. We saw Khawaja use his feet to come down the track twice in the previous over. On the first instance, he went away from the line of the ball before having to adjust to get close to the ball. In the second time though, he came down in a straight line and defended the ball right under his eye line. Clarke feels that the second instance is the right way to do it as the ball is covered well by the batter. In making room by coming down, chances are that the ball might spin past the edge.

9.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Hurled outside off, Warner leaves it unharmed. 20/1

9.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

9.1 Tom Curran to D Warner, A touch short on the body, pulled away through mid-wicket for a couple. 20/1

Double change. Tom Curran to have a bowl now. Often we have seen in the sport that performance with one aspect rubs off on the player who ends up doing well in another aspect as well. Curran had a good outing with the bat today and should carry his confidence to his performance with the ball.

8.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Khawaja comes down the track and dead-bats this one. Maiden to begin for Mo. 18/1

8.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball around off, forward defense on display. 18/1

8.4 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 18/1

8.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Ahh! Khawaja perhaps makes his intentions to come down the track clear. Ali fires this just outside off. Usman had to adjust to get forward and block. 18/1

8.2 M Ali to Khawaja, Floated around off, defended off the front foot. 18/1

8.1 M Ali to Khawaja, Flatter outside off, cut towards point. 18/1

Surprise change! Moeen Ali is the first change bowler for England. Root's decision to go to his out-of-form off spinner might have something to do with the presence of two left-handers at the crease.

7.6 S Broad to Warner, Broad straightens his line and bowls it on middle and leg. Warner clips it through square leg. Warner wanted two immediately and Khawaja responded well. 18/1

7.5 S Broad to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner covers his stumps and lets it be. 16/1

7.4 S Broad to Warner, Bowled in line of the off stump, Warner gets behind that in defense. 16/1

Interesting point. Both the sides have been having similar problems with their top order. For the hosts, Bancroft and Khawaja haven't really fired in the series, just like England's top order. But Australia haven't really been two or three down for nothing. They have somehow managed to hold fort and let the runs mount.

7.3 S Broad to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 16/1

7.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Hip high length ball on the pads tucked away through backward square leg for one. 16/1

7.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Full in length around off and middle, defended right back towards the bowler. 15/1

6.6 J Anderson to Warner, Warner drives this one through the cover region and picks up a couple. 15/1

6.5 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length, pushed towards covers. 13/1

6.4 J Anderson to Warner, Another delivery on a length on off, defended towards mid off. 13/1

6.3 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 13/1

6.2 J Anderson to Warner, Length ball on the stumps, defended from the crease. 13/1

6.1 J Anderson to Warner, Landed in line of the off stump, Warner goes back and offers a straight bat face in defense. 13/1

5.6 S Broad to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 13/1

5.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Hurled outside off, left alone. 13/1

Jonny Bairstow is wearing a black arm band. The reason for that is that it is the 20th death anniversary of his father, who committed suicide.

5.4 S Broad to Warner, Similar delivery, Warner looks to tuck it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards backward square leg as David takes off for a single. Bairstow rushes there and fires a wild throw at the bowler's end but Warner is well in anyway. 13/1

5.3 S Broad to Warner, FOUR! Not a bad ball but still put away. Broad lands it on a length in line of the leg stump, Warner hops a touch and plays the flick. The ball takes the inner edge and goes off the thigh pads towards the fine leg fence. It has enough legs on it to roll away to the fence, in spite of Bairstow chasing it down. 12/1

5.2 S Broad to D Warner, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 8/1

5.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad comes from over the wicket and hurls it on a length in line of the stumps. Warner stands tall and blocks that. 8/1

4.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball in line of the stumps, Khawaja gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for nothing. 8/1

4.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full pitched ball on off, pushed down the ground, to be intercepted by the man at mid off. 8/1

4.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja just lets it be. 8/1

4.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Much better from Jimmy. Just shortens his length a touch and angles it across Khawaja. The southpaw has a poke at that only for the ball to whiz past the outer edge through to the keeper. 8/1

4.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/1

4.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Nicely played. Anderson serves this a touch fuller than a good length, Khawaja punches it down the ground past mid off. Gets two for the shot. 8/1

3.6 S Broad to Warner, Warner drives this one towards mid off. 6/1

3.5 S Broad to Warner, Outside off, left alone. 6/1

It is seen that England seem to be learning from their mistakes. They have been bowling on the shorter side in the series generally. But in this innings so far, Anderson and Broad have been bowling on the good length and fuller length areas and have made the batsmen play. Ian Healy thinks it to be a better tactic as that increases the chances of a wicket, like it did with Bancroft's dismissal.

3.4 S Broad to U Khawaja, Fuller in length, driven through covers to rotate strike. 6/1

3.3 S Broad to Warner, Warner has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 5/1

3.2 S Broad to D Warner, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 4/1

3.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad bowls it outside off from round the wicket, David lets it alone. 4/1

2.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, This is outside off, left alone. 4/1

2.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket. 4/1

2.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 4/1

2.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, guided towards gully. 4/1

2.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4/1

2.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Anderson runs in and bowls it full on off and middle. Usman drives it back towards the bowler. 4/1

1.6 S Broad to Warner, Outside off, driven nicely through covers for a couple. 4/1

1.5 S Broad to Warner, Warner hangs back to this one and blocks this. 2/1

1.4 S Broad to Khawaja, Khawaja gets going with a flick through mid-wicket for a single. 2/1

1.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Fuller on off, defended back towards the bowler. 1/1

Usman Khawaja is the next man in. It would be safe to assume that he is battling to save his place in the side as he hasn't got the scores expected from him.

1.2 S Broad to Bancroft, OUT! Broad strikes straightaway and gets his 399th Test wicket in style. He runs in from over the wicket to Bancroft and hurls it on a fuller length around off. The opener looks to drive this down the ground but gets beaten on the inside due to the nip back on that. The ball goes through the gate and disturbs the pink-coloured woodwork behind. He has to walk back for a duck and England are up and running. On further looks, Bancroft's bat seems to come down in the direction of mid off, thereby leaving a huge gap between bat and pad. He has been dismissed in this series off deliveries from a similar length and that should get him thinking. 1/1

The on-air commentators analyse Warner's run taking method. They opine that as the southpaw has this knack of hitting the cricket ball powerfully, the fielders in a single-saving position often tend to stand a touch deeper. This helps Warner exploit that to tap and run, which he did even today.

1.1 S Broad to Warner, Broad runs in from round the wicket and lands it on a length on off. Warner pats it in front of covers and gets to the other end to open his account. 1/0

Stuart Broad to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Maiden over to begin for Anderson. He lands it on the stumps, Bancroft blocks it nicely. 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked to the man at mid-wicket. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Bowled on a length outside off, left alone by Cameron. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, Angling in to the batter, Bancroft keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson steams in from over the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Bancroft covers the stumps and lets that go. 0/0

