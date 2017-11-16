Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashes 2017: Tim Paine Looks Set For Ashes Call Up

Cricketnext | Updated: November 16, 2017, 7:43 PM IST
A file photo of Tim Paine. (Twitter/ Test Match Special)

New Delhi: Aussie wicket-keeper Tim Paine, who recently earned a call-up to the national T20 squad, is in line for an Ashes call up. Tim is expected to take place of Matthew Wade. Though the squad is to be announced on Friday, Paine is expected to make the cut.

"His glovework is very good," said former Test quick Ryan Harris, who was the coach of Cricket Australia XI. "If he gets some runs, you just don't know. "Without a keeper jumping out making runs, you've obviously got to pick your best gloveman. I'm interested to see who they pick in that space," he told Cricket.com.au.

To this Matthew wade said, "If they're talking about changing the keeper, Bancroft has been the only one who has put weight of runs on the board." "Apart from that, there hasn't been too much else ... I haven't really seen anyone around the country really throwing their hand up and saying 'it's my spot'."
