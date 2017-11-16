Ashes 2017: Tim Paine Looks Set For Ashes Call Up

"His glovework is very good," said former Test quick Ryan Harris, who was the coach of Cricket Australia XI. "If he gets some runs, you just don't know. "Without a keeper jumping out making runs, you've obviously got to pick your best gloveman. I'm interested to see who they pick in that space," he told Cricket.com.au.
To this Matthew wade said, "If they're talking about changing the keeper, Bancroft has been the only one who has put weight of runs on the board." "Apart from that, there hasn't been too much else ... I haven't really seen anyone around the country really throwing their hand up and saying 'it's my spot'."
