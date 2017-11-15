Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashes 2017: Woakes Takes Six, Bairstow Injury Scare for English

AFP | Updated: November 15, 2017, 6:14 PM IST
A file photo of Chris Woakes. (Getty Images)

Townsville: In-form England paceman Chris Woakes claimed six wickets and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had an injury scare as a Cricket Australia XI reached 249 for nine at the close on the opening day of their four-day tour match in Townsville on Wednesday.

The Warwickshire fast bowler finished the day with six for 54 in the final warm-up game before next week's Ashes series opener against Australia in Brisbane. The tourists didn't help their cause by spilling three catches as CA XI skipper Matt Short topscored with 51.

England had an early injury scare when Test 'keeper Bairstow was forced off the field for an hour after getting hit on a finger. Bairstow was replaced by tour understudy Ben Foakes, who took a catch before Bairstow returned to the game with bruising to the middle finger of his left hand.

Woakes followed up his match-winning four for 17 in the second innings against CA XI in Adelaide with an even better one, taking four for eight at one stage in Townsville. Woakes heads into the first Gabba Test in terrific form after he was ruled out for bulk of last season with a side injury suffered during the Champions Trophy.

Test hopeful Craig Overton (2-32) also edged closer to his debut. Off-spinner Moeen Ali had his first bowl on the tour after recovering from a side strain. He finished wicketless for 39 off 16 overs.

England's spin pair Mason Crane and Moeen were astray with their bowling lengths during the morning session. Leg-spinner Crane had two catches dropped off his bowling while a diving Bairstow also missed an opportunity when Woakes found the edge of Simon Milenko's bat.
First Published: November 15, 2017, 6:14 PM IST

