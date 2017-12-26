Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashes 2017: David Warner Joins Elite List With Century on Boxing Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 26, 2017, 10:17 AM IST
File image of David Warner. (Reuters Image)

New Delhi: Swashbuckling Aussie opener David Warner added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he slammed a century on the first day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Warner slammed his 21st Test ton off just 130 deliveries and by doing so, the southpaw joined some of the game's elite in the list of fewest innings taken to 21 centuries as an opener. Warner stands behind only to legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar and is tied with Matthew Hayden at second on this illustrious list -

Fewest Innings to 21 Tons as an Opener

97: Sunil Gavaskar
126: Matthew Hayden/ David Warner
130: Virender Sehwag
139: Graeme Smith/ Alastair Cook
182: Geofferey Boycott

During the course of his brilliant innings, Warner also raced away to 6,000 runs in the longest format of the game. And by doing so, Warner became tied-fourth fastest to cross the 6,000-run barrier in Test cricket for Australia.

Fewest innings to 6000 runs for Australia:

68: Don Bradman
125 Ricky Ponting
126 Matthew Hayden
129 Greg Chappell/ David Warner

However, Warner's ton wasn't flawless as he was dismissed by debutant Tom Curran while he was batting on 99. However, replays showed that the right-arm medium pacer had overstepped the line and Warner got another crack at scoring a century which he gleefully accepted.

Warner was finally dismissed by James Anderson for 103 and he became the English pacer's 100th Ashes scalp.

Most Wickets in Ashes for England:

128 Ian Botham
123 Bob Willis
109 Wifried Rhodes
106 Sydney Barnes
104 Alec Bedser
101 Bobby Peel
100* James Anderson

First Published: December 26, 2017, 9:09 AM IST

