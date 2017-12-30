Ashes 2017: Steve Smith Equals Don Bradman's Record With MCG Ton

Smith marched off unbeaten after a 275-ball knock of 102, having nudged Australia to 263 for four and a lead of 99 runs before the captains agreed to end the match midway through the final session.
With this latest century, Smith's glorious form at the venue continued as he now has four consecutive centuries at MCG in the longest format of the game — a feat previously achieved only by the great Bradman.
Don Bradman: 112, 123, 152 & 167 (From 1928-31)
Steve Smith: 192, 134*, 165* & 102* (From 2014-17)
Not just this, Smith also became the joint second fastest cricketer to slam 23 centuries in Test cricket. Smith beat the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Yousuf to sit pretty at the second spot in this illustrious list.
Innings Taken to Score 23 Test Tons
Don Bradman: 59
Sunil Gavaskar: 102
Steve Smith: 102
Mohammad Yousuf: 122
Sachin Tendulkar: 123
With this century, Smith also equalled the record of Allan Border and Steve Waugh in the list of most 100s by a Test Captain.
Graeme Smith: 25
Ricky Ponting: 19
Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Steve Smith: 15
During the course of his innings in the fourth Test, Smith also completed 3000 Test runs in Australia. Also, Smith continues to be the leading run-getter in the on-going Ashes series with 604 runs at an average of 151.
First Published: December 30, 2017, 4:04 PM IST