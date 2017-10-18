Ashes: Trescothick, Boycott and Vaughan Tear Into David Warner Over 'War' Comment

"I don't think they will get that involved. To come out with those sort of comments is not needed. There's always the hype that comes around before the Ashes, so I don't think it's something the players will be drawn into. I think it will just be a good distraction, hopefully, for Australia and they can get caught up in the war of words. I think it's pathetic," Trescothick told BBC Sport.
Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott also reacted angrily on social media. "They want to get (England) down, abuse & sledging, a war, that's what it is to them not cricket. It's a test of character for our lads," Boycott wrote on Twitter.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also did not like Warner's use of "war" and wrote: "Better get some Tanks and Machine Guns ready then .... What nonsense !!!?"
But Trescothick is honest that the English players might find it difficult to defend the Ashes they won at home in 2015.
"We're a little bit unsettled as a team, obviously with the (Ben) Stokes affair going on, and there's a few issues in the batting line-up which they need to get sorted," Trescothick said.
"The combination of being that little bit not quite ready in what their team selection makes it quite tricky going into that environment because it's quite harsh, it's quite tough. As a country they (Australia) really go for you so I think we might find it quite tricky."
First Published: October 18, 2017, 11:39 AM IST