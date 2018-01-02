Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join RCB Coaching Setup, Vettori to Remain Head Coach

Kirsten signed the contract last week and this will be his second stint with an IPL team after he had coached the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.
Joining Kirsten will be the recently-retired Nehra. The left-armer was also a part of the Indian team coached by Kirsten.
Daniel Vettori, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season.”
With the vision of long-term development of the squad and bringing in fresh talent from across the country, the franchisee has realigned the roles of Trent Woodhill and Andrew McDonald.
Another Australian Andrew McDonald, who joined the RCB set-up last season, will handle bowling talent development and analytics.
The mega Indian Premier League auction is slated for January 27 and 28 but before that the coaching setup will also have to decide on the players retention, the final list for which has to be submitted by January 4.
The franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards.
RCB are likely to retain skipper Virat Kohli but it will be interesting to see the other names which the franchise might keep.
