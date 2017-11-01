India vs New Zealand: Ashish Nehra Presented with Memento in Farewell Match

In a video posted on Twitter, BCCI wrote,"Ashish Nehra given a memento by the team for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket."
VIDEO: Ashish Nehra given a memento by the team for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/3itQO1Ov5u pic.twitter.com/orHnyu3eUB— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017
At the Feroze Shah Kotla, Nehra will bowl one last time at a place, where it all began. He would be looking to finish on a strong note, in a career that has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. Also, the Delhi cricketer has enjoyed over 18 years of international cricket, where he picked up 235 wickets.
