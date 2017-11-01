India vs New Zealand: Ashish Nehra Presented with Memento in Farewell Match

Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: November 1, 2017, 7:07 PM IST
Ashish Nehra being presented a memento by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: It is the last international match for veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, and BCCI and team India are doing all they can to make it a memorable one for him. Now the cricketers presented Nehra with a memento, just before the start of the match against New Zealand.

In a video posted on Twitter, BCCI wrote,"Ashish Nehra given a memento by the team for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket."




At the Feroze Shah Kotla, Nehra will bowl one last time at a place, where it all began. He would be looking to finish on a strong note, in a career that has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. Also, the Delhi cricketer has enjoyed over 18 years of international cricket, where he picked up 235 wickets.


First Published: November 1, 2017, 7:07 PM IST

