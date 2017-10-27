Ashish Nehra Says India Lucky to Have Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

CNN News18's Vimal Kumar caught up with the India star where Nehra spoke at length about his career and also revealed his future plans. The left-arm pacer also heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni. Nehra said that the Indian team is really lucky to have them both.
Earlier, when Nehra decided to call time on his illustrious career suddenly, rumours started doing the rounds if it was the effect of not being picked in the first two T20Is against Australia. But Nehra has now come out and said that it was his own.
Speaking to the media ahead of the third T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad, Nehra said: “It's my own decision. Match on Nov 1 is in Delhi. There's no bigger thing than to retire in your home town.”
“When I was selected for this series, I informed Virat (Kohli) and coach (Ravi) Shastri that I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are doing really well. And that this is the right time for me to go.”
Asked if he would be part of the IPL, Nehra said: "If I have decided something, there is no going back. If I retire, I won't even play the IPL."
First Published: October 27, 2017, 9:04 PM IST