Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ashish Nehra Says India Lucky to Have Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

Vimal Kumar |CNN-News18 | Updated: October 27, 2017, 10:01 PM IST
Ashish Nehra Says India Lucky to Have Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

File image of Nehra (extreme right), Kohli (middle) and Dhoni (left) leading the Indian team off the field. (BCCI Image)

Senior India pacer Ashish Nehra will bring down the curtains on his career after the T20I match against New Zealand on November 1. Nehra, who made his debut for the Indian team in 1999, has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 Twenty20 matches in his 18-year-long career.

CNN News18's Vimal Kumar caught up with the India star where Nehra spoke at length about his career and also revealed his future plans. The left-arm pacer also heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni. Nehra said that the Indian team is really lucky to have them both.

Earlier, when Nehra decided to call time on his illustrious career suddenly, rumours started doing the rounds if it was the effect of not being picked in the first two T20Is against Australia. But Nehra has now come out and said that it was his own.


Speaking to the media ahead of the third T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad, Nehra said: “It's my own decision. Match on Nov 1 is in Delhi. There's no bigger thing than to retire in your home town.”

“When I was selected for this series, I informed Virat (Kohli) and coach (Ravi) Shastri that I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are doing really well. And that this is the right time for me to go.”

Asked if he would be part of the IPL, Nehra said: "If I have decided something, there is no going back. If I retire, I won't even play the IPL."
ashish nehraIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017MS DhoniNehraNehra Retirementvirat kohli
First Published: October 27, 2017, 9:04 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking