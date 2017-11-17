India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Ashish Nehra Seen in a New Avatar During 2nd Day of Kolkata Test

'Donning the commentator's hat', Nehra was seen interacting with Indian bowlers ahead of the start of the second day. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav were pictured listening to Nehra intently, before the start of play on the second day.
The official Instagram account of the Indian Cricket Team posted the image on social media and the post read: "Donning the commentator’s hat- #TeamIndia members greet Ashish Nehra before start of play on Day 2"
Earlier, Sehwag took to social media to announce that 'Nehraji' will join him for commentary duties during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein".
Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein https://t.co/dh9nPCPUQt— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2017
Nehra called it a day and bid farewell to international cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand in his backyard at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on November 1. The left arm pacer from Delhi made his debut all the way back in 1999 in Test cricket against Sri Lanka, and played his last game in the longest format in 2004 against Pakistan.
Nehra who is best remembered for his 6 wicket haul in the 2003 ICC World Cup against England in Durban wore the India cap with pride for 18 years, and finished his ODI career with a 157 wickets to his name.
