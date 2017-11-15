Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashish Nehra Set to Make Commentary Debut Alongside Virender Sehwag

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2017, 5:01 PM IST
File image of Ashish Nehra (Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra recently retired from all format of the game but the former India pacer is all set to make his commentary debut alongside former teammate and legendary opener Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag took to social media to make this announcement and he also revealed that 'Nehraji' will join him for commentary duties during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, which starts on November 16.

Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein".




Nehra called it a day and bid farewell to international cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand in his backyard at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on November 1. Nehra finished his final match without a wicket to his name, bowled a tight spell where he conceded only 29 runs as India restricted the Kiwis to less 150 and won the match by 53 runs.

The left arm pacer from Delhi made his debut all the way back in 1999 in Test cricket against Sri Lanka, and played his last game in the longest format in 2004 against Pakistan. Nehra who is best remembered for his 6 wicket haul in the 2003 ICC World Cup against England in Durban wore the India cap with pride for 18 years, and finished his ODI career with a 157 wickets to his name.
First Published: November 15, 2017, 4:55 PM IST

