Ashish Nehra Wants India to Try Jasprit Bumrah in Test Matches

And the 2011 ICC World Cup winner has credited his performance in the Indian Premier League for his return to the national team.
“I performed well in the last IPL so I think the selectors must have seen that. I don’t feel I will be out of sorts against Australia,” Nehra said in an interview with with Mid-Day newspaper.
The Delhi paceman has struggled with recurring injuries throughout his career, something that deprived him of a chance to play in the final of the 2011 World Cup final as well. His IPL 10 season was also hampered by injuries, in which he took eight wickets in the six matches.
Nehra also said that he felt “embarassed” when people called him up to congratulate him on his selection. “After all, I am 38 years of age,” he said.
“They inquired whether I would be able to play the Twenty20 series and I said yes. These days, I cannot play all formats, but I think I will be able to deliver in the forthcoming series,” he said.
“I am taking it match-by-match, series by series. I think I will be able to bowl my quota of four overs to the best of my ability,” said left-arm paceman.
Nehra also lauded the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his teammate at Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Jasprit Bumrah for their splendid show against the Aussies in the one-day internationals.
“I am fortunate to have (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) in the pace department. Bumrah is the best in limited-overs business and the way he has bowled, he can be tried in Tests too,” he said.
First Published: October 3, 2017, 7:46 PM IST