Ashish Nehra's Fitness Mirrors That of Virat Kohli, Says Virender Sehwag

Not just this, Sehwag revealed that Nehra spends multiple hours in the gym, so much so that his 'yo-yo test' score almost matched that of India skipper Virat Kohli.
"The secret behind Nehra's fitness is when is not playing international cricket, he spends almost 8 hours in the gym (two sessions of 4 hours each). And if today he is a part of the T20 team, it is because he has passed the 'yo-yo' test. He scored almost 17-18 in the yo-yo test, touching Virat Kohli's score," Sehwag told India TV.
"Nehra is a fast bowler and never faces any issues while running. So, he doesn't endure much problems in clearing the "yo-yo" test. It is not that he is doing it forcefully. He likes to run, swim and I think he would have easily covered the distance of 20 meters in the yo-yo test. He has also an advantage of his height. He is over six feet tall and has a long stride," Sehwag added.
Remember, earlier the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina reportedly failed to pass the 'yo yo test', which forced them sit out of the Sri Lanka series and the duo haven't returned to the squad since. Sehwag also had a word of advice for them as well.
"We have seen in reports that many players, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have not cleared the yo-yo test. And probably this is the reason why they are not part of the team. I think Yuvraj and Raina should focus on clearing the yo-yo test because if they pass the test, they will be a part of the team," Sehwag said.
Sehwag also compared Nehra to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya and said that if these maestros can play past 40 then why can't Nehra.
"I don't think age should be the criteria to play in the world cup. If Nehra is fit, picking up wickets and giving away less runs, then why not? Sanath Jayasuriya played till 42, Sachin Tendulkar played till the age of 40 then why not Ashish Nehra?"
Earlier, former India skipper Ganguly also lauded the selectors' decision to include Ashish Nehra into the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. Calling Nehra an exception player, Dada said that the left-arm pacer will have a huge say in the upcoming series.
"It’s a good news for Indian cricket that they have picked ability and not age. He is an exceptional T20 bowler. We saw him in last T20 World Cup. He is a left armer and he creates a different angle. I think he will come out with flying colours in this series as well," Ganguly said.
First Published: October 5, 2017, 3:32 PM IST