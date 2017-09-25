Ashton Agar Ruled Out of India Tour With Fractured Finger

Agar left the ground to nurse the injury and even though he did return to bowl in the match, it was confirmed on Monday that he will miss the rest of the series and return home for further assessment.
In a report in cricket.com.au, team doctor Richard Saw said surgery may be required, putting the 23-year-old in doubt for the start of the home summer with Western Australia.
"Following the conclusion of the match he went for x-rays, which have confirmed a fracture of the finger," Saw said in a statement. "He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."
Speaking after the third ODI in Indore, Smith had said it is difficult to say whether things would have been different if they had played Adam Zampa instead of Aston Agar.
"You can have an argument for that. I thought Ashton (Agar) bowled well at times. Probably a little full to (Hardik) Pandya at times. He was obviously sent out to attack him. I thought that was our best chance of getting him out while he was trying to go after him. He didn't execute his skills as well we would have liked. And when he did get it right, bowled a bit wider, bowled a bit shorter. That wasn't our day," he said.
Interestingly, Smith has described Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as currently the best death bowlers after his team suffered a five-wicket loss in the third ODI.
"I think a mixture of guys making probably the wrong decisions on the wrong balls. Also, some pretty well executed bowling. I think Bumrah and Bhuvi are probably two of the best death bowlers going around, particularly when the wicket sort of slows up a little bit as it did," a dejected Smith said after the match.
"We still need to find a way. We set a template really well. The first 38 overs were magnificent. We set it up and we just weren't to execute it in the back end."
First Published: September 25, 2017, 1:50 PM IST