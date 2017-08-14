India vs Sri Lanka: Ashwin Now Most Successful Visiting Bowler In Tests in Sri Lanka

Ashwin, who picked up 6 wickets in the third and final Test at Pallekele, now has a total of 38 wickets on Sri Lankan soil in cricket's longest format, which puts him on top of the list of most successful visiting bowlers in Test cricket in Sri Lanka.
Ashwin is now at the top spot alongside Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, the duo are are one wicket ahead of Australian legend Shane Warne, who had picked up 37 wickets on the Emerald islands with his leg spinners.
Pakistan's Wasim Akram, Kiwi left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori and India leg spinner Anil Kumble are on the third spot with 30 wicket apiece to their names.
Sri Lanka has always been a difficult hunting ground for visiting bowlers and Ashwin's impressive performances puts him in a league of his own. Ashwin also reached the landmark of playing Test matches for India in the first Test of the series.
First Published: August 14, 2017, 3:26 PM IST