Ashwin or Mishra: Who Should Virat Kohli Pick for Cuttack

New Delhi: The Cuttack ODI will give Team India an opportunity to win back to back ODI series on home soil after beating New Zealand at home last year. It will also give Virat Kohli the chance to start his captaincy career in One-Day International cricket with a series win, so it is extremely important that the captain picks the right men for the job.
As was seen in Pune, the India bowling attack left a lot to be desired for with their performance. While some impressed with their control and attitude on a placid pitch, such as Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, senior pros like Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to impress.
It is true that numbers and statistics don't always reveal the full picture, but one thing they do is that they don't hide the truth. And the truth is that R Ashwin has been found wanting in ODI cricket in the last few appearances.
The off spinner, who ended with figures of 0/63 from 8 overs in Pune, was infact playing an ODI for the first time in a year. His last two performances came against Australia during India's tour down under last January, where he failed to create any impact and was dropped from the playing XI after the first two matches.
His overall ODI record comes nowhere close to his exploits in the Test arena and T20 cricket. 142 wickets in 103 outings at a below par average 32.18 doesn't sit pretty with his stature as one of India's biggest match winners.
Although it must be said that Ashwin has bowled in an era, when batsmen have dominated 50 over cricket, but there are several other spinners across the world who have better numbers than Ashwin.
Mishra in fact was the stand out Indian bowler of the series with 15 wickets from 5 matches, which also earned him the 'Man of the Series' award. With 64 wickets in 36 ODIs at an average of 23.60, spread over 13 years, Mishra's has been a case of being overshadowed by more talented spinners, first Harbhajan Singh and then R Ashwin.
But the leg spinner has managed to impress in limited overs cricket, unlike Test matches where he has been below average to say the least, whenever he has been given an opportunity.
So with the England batsmen expected to attack again and the pitches likely to be flat like cement, Virat Kohli would do well to have an attacking option of a leg spinner in the team. Although, the abundance of left-handers in the English middle-order might end up going against Mishra.
It is a difficult choice to make for a young captain, but Virat Kohli has not shied away from taking bold decisions in his career ever.