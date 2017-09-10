India vs Australia: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Rested for First 3 ODIs; Shami & Umesh Return

In a release sent by the BCCI, chief selector MSK Prasad said: “The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”
Interestingly, senior pro Yuvraj Singh was once again ignored even though Prasad had ahead of the Lanka series said that the left-hander had been rested and was still in the mix. "Yuvraj has been rested. Doors are never closed on anybody. Everybody has got a right to play cricket. It's their passion. They are chasing their passion. In terms of selection, we try to select the best possible team,” he had said.
The batting line-up looks set as of now with all the top players — skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni being automatic picks. Hardik Pandya is the seaming all-rounder. The selection meeting happened over conference call as chairman MSK Prasad and Devang Gandhi are watching the Duleep Trophy match in Lucknow while Sarandeep Singh is in Delhi.
SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
First Published: September 10, 2017, 1:40 PM IST