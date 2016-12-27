Ashwin, Shami Follow Kohli's Example to Shut Trolls

Test skipper Virat Kohli was the first to shut fans on social media for trolling actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Busy due to a hectic cricket calendar, Indian cricketers hardly get time for their near and dear ones, let alone fans. But thanks to the various social media platforms, the players often take to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram among others to connect with the fans.
But the cricketers’ move to stay connected with their fans has clearly backfired over the last week. While the fans first trolled Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi on Sunday, they attacked Mohammed Shami and his spouse Hasin Jahan on Monday.
Post a convincing Test series win against England, Virat Kohli and his boys have been spending quality time at home. Making most of the Christmas break, not only are they having fun with their families, but also taking to the social media to post pictures in an endeavor to connect with the fans.
But sadly, Shami had to face the brunt as he was trolled for sharing images of his wife and daughter. The issue started after certain followers found Hasin’s sleeveless gown ‘anti-Islamic’.
Free advice started flowing in with some even questioning the absence of a ‘hijab’. But Shami wasn’t ready to take the trolls lying down and came back with a curt reply.
Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉
— Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016
Unfortunately, Ashwin and his wife Prithi had faced a similar situation on Sunday.
Ashwin had to take to Twitter to request the Twitterati not to tag his wife Prithi in tweets aimed at him.
Ashwin was trolled after the spinner failed to thank India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni in his acceptance speech, after winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.
One small request, please do not tag my wife in all your funny tweets.She has better things to look after, although I am 😂over it.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2016
Thanking his near and dear ones after winning the award, Ashwin had said: “I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my teammates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success.
“We’ve had a great transition ever since Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys.”
Interestingly, the 'young captain' that Ashwin refers to, also had to ask his followers and fans to take a 'chill pill'.
Ever since news came out that Kohli had been dating Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, the actress was blamed every time he failed to score runs, especially after his failure in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup in Australia.
Kohli took to Instagram the very next day to post: “Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming.
“Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And I dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense.”
Cricketers are treated like demi-gods in India, but they are human after all. And when it comes to their near and dear ones, they are just as protective as any human would be.
So the message to the trolls is loud and clear from the cricket boys, SHUT UP!