Ashwin Thanks Wife For Being There Through Highs And Lows

Cricketnext | Updated: November 13, 2017, 3:55 PM IST
R Ashwin with his wife Prithi . (Twitter/ R Ashwin)

New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his six years of marriage with wife Prithi Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu lad got married to Prithi way back in 2011, and posted images on social media, with the two celebrating the occasion together.

He thanked his wife for being by his side in different phases of his life. Ashwin tweeted, “It’s been 6 years since we got married @prithinarayanan and it’s passed by so quickly, thanks for being there with me through thick and thin,” he wrote.




A few days back Ashwin had posted a picture of his daughter. The Twitter post read, “Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games. “What’s harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors,” Prithi replied.

Ashwin last represented India in August, in a Test match against Sri Lanka, and has picked up 292 wickets till now. Apart from that he has 150 wickets in the ODIs too.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 3:41 PM IST

