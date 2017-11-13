Ashwin Thanks Wife For Being There Through Highs And Lows

He thanked his wife for being by his side in different phases of his life. Ashwin tweeted, “It’s been 6 years since we got married @prithinarayanan and it’s passed by so quickly, thanks for being there with me through thick and thin,” he wrote.
A few days back Ashwin had posted a picture of his daughter. The Twitter post read, “Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games. “What’s harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors,” Prithi replied.
Ashwin last represented India in August, in a Test match against Sri Lanka, and has picked up 292 wickets till now. Apart from that he has 150 wickets in the ODIs too.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 3:41 PM IST