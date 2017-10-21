Ashwin Wants to Retire When he Reaches 618 Test Wickets

“I am a big fan of Anil Kumble and he has got 619 wickets. If I get to 618 wickets, I will be very thankful too and, and if I get to 618, that will be my last Test match,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Gulf News.
The tweaker also called Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as one of the guys he looks up to,
“Rangana Herath is one of my role models. I think he is a fabulous bowler. He just overcomes limitations every single day. Age does wear the body out over a period of time. As far as Herath is concerned, he just keeps proving that he is a champion cricketer and he can use pressure to his good advantage. That is exactly what he did on the final day of the first Test(against Pakistan).” Ashwin added.
Ashwin has an impressive record in the longest format of the game, having taken 292 scalps at 25.26 and with a strike rate of 52.4. He has also bagged 150 wickets at 32.91 in the ODI format.
Chennai lad has been out of contention for India's limited overs squad, with the selectors saying that they are 'resting' the off spinner. Ashwin said he won't comment on selection issues but he wants to concentrate on improving his craft everyday.
“I don’t have an answer to that because resting [a player] and making decisions are definitely not something that I can comment on,” he said. “Because I am not the one that is in charge and I am not the one who is responsible for making these decisions. So very clearly, as far as I am concerned, every day is about being better than what you have been previously. I am definitely focused on developing every single day and becoming a better cricketer because that is the only thing that will last. Tomorrow, if I am given an opportunity, I should be the best I can be and probably even the better than the best that I can be.”
First Published: October 21, 2017, 11:42 AM IST