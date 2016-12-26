Aswin Crist: The Boy Behind Tamil Nadu's Semis Entry

Photo Credit: Aswin Crist/Facebook.
New Delhi: Going into their Ranji Trophy quarter-final tie against Karnataka, Tamil Nadu were considered clear underdogs. After all, the Karnataka line-up boasted of Test stars KL Rahul and Karun Nair, apart from India players like Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny and R Vinay Kumar. But then, Aswin Crist had other ideas.
With TN skipper Abhinav Mukund winning the toss and electing to bowl, Crist decided to show the star-studded Karnataka line-up that cricket is not played on paper.
Bowling an immaculate spell, Crist finished with figures of 6/31 as Karnataka folded up for 88 in the first innings. The rest as they say is history. In the end, Tamil Nadu won by 7 wickets and cruised into the semi-finals. Crist was named Man of the Match.
Speaking to CricketNext, Crist said he was pleased as a punch to play a match-winning role in a clash which can often get as intense as an India-Pakistan tie on the international stage.
“I love challenges and it gets the best out of me. The opposition makes my performance all the more precious. It is definitely my best performance till date.”
While Crist loves challenges, he always plays in the true spirit and that comes from the fact that his father was a former state-level volleyball player. Antony Chandrasekaran led the Tamil Nadu volleyball team to title at the 1991 national championship in Mumbai and has always supported his son’s dream to play cricket.
“I am indebted to my father for always supporting me and never pushing me into doing anything. He never forced me to play volleyball just because he did. He was happy to see me follow my dreams and my family’s sacrifice means a lot to me. I hail from Tharuvaikulam, but my father — working with Customs and Central Excise Department — got a transfer to Chennai after he realised my potential. And that move really helped,” he revealed.
“I feel that pace should be a fast bowler’s primary weapon. If you look at the wickets in India, there isn’t much for the faster bowlers. But if you can bowl that yard faster, you can catch the batsmen off-guard and pick wickets. I want to keep bowling fast. I don’t wish to cut down on my pace to get more swing or movement,” the 22-year-old said.
A timely advice from bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji came in handy as Aswin took the new ball in his hand. Balaji wanted the bowlers to treat the star batsmen from Karnataka like any regular batsmen and also wanted the bowlers to pitch the ball up, to get as much help from the Vizag wicket as possible.
“It always helps when you have an experienced campaigner like Balaji and he made it clear that we should take out the names of the stars from our mind and treat them as regular batsmen. He didn’t want us to get bogged down by the image," Crist said.
“Also, he asked us to bowl up to the batsmen so that we could extract as much help as we could from the wicket. That advice was really helpful as I get more seam movement than swing and bowling in the right areas always works.”
While Aswin single-handedly broke Karnataka’s backbone in the first innings of the quarter-final, he has managed just 34 wickets in 9 games and is 16th in the list of top wicket-takers this season. But for Aswin it was more important to peak at the right time.
“Yes, I started off a little slow and hit rhythm as the season progressed. For me, it was always important to peak at the right time. I believe that the knockouts is when the real competition starts in the Ranji Trophy and I am happy to be at the top of my game at this point in time,” he concluded.