Auckland Set to Host New Zealand's First Day-Night Test

AFP | Updated: August 28, 2017, 1:47 PM IST
New Zealand is set to host its first ever Day-Night Test match at Auckland. (Getty Images)

New Zealand will host its first day-night Test match against England in Auckland next March, officials said Monday.

The pink-ball Test under lights had been pencilled in earlier this year to start on March 22 at Eden Park but needed consents from Auckland Council, which have now been granted.

New Zealand Cricket chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the day-night schedule would make the Test more accessible for fans.

"NZC has a particular focus on improving access to cricket for everyone," he said.

"Being able to stage the Test as a day-nighter is a significant step in the right direction."

New Zealand took part in the first ever day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide in 2015.

England had their first experience of the format earlier this month when they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston.
First Published: August 28, 2017, 1:47 PM IST

