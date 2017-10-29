Aussie Cricketer Takes Triple Hat-trick, Says Wanted to Have Beers Sooner

Later, after the incredible feat, the Victorian said he wanted to have beers with his teammates after the match so he was in a bit of hurry to roll over the opposition.
To add to this, Gooden was playing his first match after almost a year. He missed out due to an injury.
Gooden cleaned up as many as six batsmen, one was trapped leg-before in front of the wickets and he also had a role in the last wicket by running out the batsman. He ended with figures of 8/17
He was all praise for the curator to give him a green-top wicket to bowl on, and was pleased after pitching most of his deliveries in the right areas.
“There’s nothing special about it — there’s definitely no pace involved,” Gooden told Weekend Sunrise.
“The general plan when we got out there was just to get off as quick as we could so we could get on the frothies. I said to the boys ‘let’s just roll through these guys and get off and have a beer’. I think we were having a beer at about three o’clock,” he added.
Now that he has hogged all the limelight from this low-profile match, Gooden said that he has been cautioned by his wife. “My wife’s told me to keep a bit of a lid on it,” he said.
But before his extraordinary feat, he had to bear a failure with the bat, after being dismissed for a golden duck. “(That) was pretty embarrassing. I came off and thought to myself ‘I hate cricket, I’m never playing again’,” Gooden said.
First Published: October 29, 2017, 10:07 AM IST