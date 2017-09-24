Shane Warne Accused of Hitting Pornstar at London Nightclub

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp— Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017
According to English tabloid The Sun, there were witnesses to the incident that took place on Friday night. The report claimed that Valerie Foxx was seen falling down on the floor ‘clutching her face’.
Cops are understood to be investigating if CCTV captured any incident at Loulou’s in Mayfair, Central London.
In one of her tweets Valerie wrote: “And no, I’m not lying. Just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you can hit women and get away with it.”
And no, I'm not lying. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you can hit women and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/dk7PPhTiCg— Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017
Scotland Yard said, “Detectives are investigating an allegation of assault alleged to have taken place in a nightclub on Hertford Street in Westminster in the early hours of Saturday. "There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”
Back in 2000, Warne had lost the vice-captaincy after sexting a British nurse. In 2005 he split with wife Simone Callahan, mother to his three children over allegations he was cheating.
They reconciled in 2007 but Simone left him again after he mistakenly texted her a message intended for another woman.
First Published: September 24, 2017, 1:35 PM IST