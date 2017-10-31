Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Aussie Pacer James Pattinson to Undergo Back Surgery

Cricketnext | Updated: October 31, 2017, 9:49 PM IST
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Top Aussie pacer James Pattinson is set to undergo a major back surgery, according to Cricbuzz. Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's sports science chief said,"Stabilise the area … like having a cast on your foot.” There’s a few tests we have to do to see if he’s a good candidate.”

“There’s a lot of people in Australia who do this surgery, it’s reasonably common but none of them have included any fast bowlers that have come back to the elite level,” he added.

“Our goal is to get them to the first Test and there’s no set goal beyond that. With Pat there’s nothing wrong with him, we just know that in this series if he plays all five Tests he’s doubled the amount of matches he’s played in his Test career. So it’s uncharted territory for him.”

Australian team doctor Richard Saw said,"It’s always better to do things without surgery than with surgery because of the inherent risk of any operation. We have some surgical options with James because of the complexity of his case.”
Ashes 2017James Pattinson
First Published: October 31, 2017, 9:48 PM IST

