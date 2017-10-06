Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Aussie Pacer John Hastings Announces Retirement, to Focus on T20s

October 6, 2017
File image of John Hastings in action in training for Australia. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Australian fast bowler John Hastings has called it quits from first-class and 50-over cricket, citing recurring injuries as the reason. The 31-year-old wants to solely focus on T20 cricket. The Victoria player, has represented Australia in one test, 29 ODIs and 9 T20Is. The 31-year-old was expected to miss the early stages of the JLT One-Day Cup after suffering a back injury in Melbourne last month, but Hastings said the latest setback was the final straw.

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations and a major knee operation has just worn me down," Hastings told cricket.com.au. "The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes. "It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20.

"I've had a tough run with injuries lately but I've still thoroughly enjoyed every moment with the Victorian boys over the years," Hastings added. "I also want to thank everyone involved over my Victorian journey who helped me become the cricketer I am today. Everyone has been amazing every step of the way. "I've still got a bit left in the tank though, and I can't wait to get back on the park with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash."

In 2016 Hastings was the world's leading ODI fast bowler after picking up 29 wickets in 15 matches, the equal second-most dismissals alongside South Africa's Imran Tahir and behind teammate Adam Zampa. He last represented the national side in an ODI against New Zealand in June this year.
October 6, 2017

