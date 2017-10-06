Aussie Pacer John Hastings Announces Retirement, to Focus on T20s

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations and a major knee operation has just worn me down," Hastings told cricket.com.au. "The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes. "It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20.
"I've had a tough run with injuries lately but I've still thoroughly enjoyed every moment with the Victorian boys over the years," Hastings added. "I also want to thank everyone involved over my Victorian journey who helped me become the cricketer I am today. Everyone has been amazing every step of the way. "I've still got a bit left in the tank though, and I can't wait to get back on the park with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash."
In 2016 Hastings was the world's leading ODI fast bowler after picking up 29 wickets in 15 matches, the equal second-most dismissals alongside South Africa's Imran Tahir and behind teammate Adam Zampa. He last represented the national side in an ODI against New Zealand in June this year.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 11:03 AM IST