Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Aussie Skipper Smith Hails Stokes' Ability, Criticises Off-field Behaviour

Reuters | Updated: October 15, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
Aussie Skipper Smith Hails Stokes' Ability, Criticises Off-field Behaviour

Image credit: AP.

New Delhi: Australia captain Steve Smith says England's Ben Stokes is "one of the best players" in the world but he cannot condone the behaviour that led to the all-rounder being arrested for an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes, 26, is England's vice captain and one of their most important players, but his participation in next month's Ashes series against Australia has been thrown into doubt after he was released under investigation following the incident.

Smith would not be drawn, however, on whether Stokes should be banned from playing in the series. "Whether he comes or not, that's out of our control," Smith told ABC Grandstand in his first public comments on Stokes' situation.

"You always want to come up against the best and test your skills against the best. That's what test cricket is all about. There's no doubt Ben Stokes is one of the best players around the world at the moment with the skills he brings to the game."

The five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23 and Smith said he hoped no Australian players ever found themselves in the same situation as Stokes.

"I certainly don't condone that kind of behaviour," he added. "Hopefully it never happens to one of our boys. I don't condone that type of behaviour. Let's hope we never cross paths with that."
Ashes 2017Ben Stokessteve smith
First Published: October 15, 2017, 5:38 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking