Australia Have Always Struggled to Adapt to Indian Conditions: Michael Kasprowicz

One such player was the tall Queensland paceman Michael Kasprowicz, who was part of Australia's four member pace attack, that struck fear in the hearts of opposition batsmen. Among other accolades, like a World Cup winners' medal, that he has in his cabinet, Kasprowicz is one of those rare specie of Aussies who tasted a Test series success on Indian soil, being part of the team that won 2-1 in 2004
That victory ended India's home domination as Australia famously captured the 'Final Frontier.' However, it has been a struggle since then for the Aussies who have been on the receiving end of some heavy defeats and had to wait 4,502 days to win their next Test match in India, when they recorded a win in Pune, only to lose the series 2-1.
Kasprowicz was a great exponent of reverse swing whose accuracy made him a lethal weapon in India.
Talking to Cricketnext, Kasprowicz said that adapting to the conditions was the key for his performance in sub-continent.
"You have to adapt as fast as possible, for example in 2004, we changed the line and length which we were used to bowling. Instead of bowling outside the off stump, we bowled stump to stump which was considered the strength of Indian batsmen but then we set our fields accordingly," Kasprowicz said.
He added that he felt for the current team which is struggling in the ODIs but remained hopeful that the Aussie could get a few wins under their belt.
"The current team is really talented but you have very less time to adapt in limited overs cricket. We have always struggled to adjusting in these conditions. Unfortunately we have lost the series but I am confident that the team can bounce back," Kasprowicz added, while speaking on the sidelines of an event to unveil a course on Sports Law and Governance.
Kasprowicz also spoke about the pay dispute between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), which threatened not just tour to India but also the upcoming Ashes series.
"I believe what happened in the end was a fantastic result for Australian cricket. The final MOU addressed issues such as gender inequality and grassroot funding. There were some statements in the media but negotiations are all about making a statement, it might have egged on for a bit too long but it was a good result for everyone involved in the end." Kasprowicz signed off.
adam gilchristHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaMichael KasprowiczMS Dhoniricky pontingsteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: September 25, 2017, 9:02 AM IST