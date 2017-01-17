Australia Hire Sriram and Panesar Ahead of India Tour

Monty Panesar will work with the Australian spinners before their tour of India. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Sydney: Former Indian bowler Sriram Sridharan will work with Australia as a ‘spin consultant’ on the upcoming tour of India, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.
Sridharan played eight ODIs for India and toured with Australian squads in Sri Lanka and India last year.
“He knows our players very well and has a wealth of knowledge on the conditions that our players will face in India,” said team performance manager Pat Howard.
Sridharan said he is excited for the four-Test series, beginning February 23 in Pune.
“I consider it a great honour to be given the opportunity to work with the Australian Men’s Team once again. I really look forward to adding value and contributing to a winning cause, against a quality opposition. India is regarded as one of the toughest places to tour as a Test playing nation and I am looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
Uncapped Mitchell Swepson, 23, joins Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe.
Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, who picked 28 wickets in India, has also been recruited by Australia to impart his knowledge of sub-continent pitches.
Panesar, who was one of England’s 2012 winning tourists in India, will spend a week in Brisbane with the Australians as they seek to bolster their chances of winning their first match in India since 2004.