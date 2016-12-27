Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at MCG: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Day 2 Round Up:

Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a rain-hit second day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Only 50.3 overs were possible on the day after 50.5 overs were bowled on Monday’s opening day as rain again curtailed play.

At the close after rain forced an early finish, the tourists were 310 for six with Azhar providing the foundations.

Commentary (Australia innings)

Khawaja and Smith are out there and the southpaw is just 5 runs short of another ton this year. He has continued his impressive form and looks hungry for more. The Aussies have avoided the follow-on but still trail by 165 runs. It's not that Pakistan bowled badly but it's just that they weren't that threatening. Amir and Sohail started off well with the new ball and then Riaz took over the reins but is overstepping let him down big time. They need wickets and that too quickly otherwise this match is heading towards a draw. Let's hope tomorrow also the weather remains kind and we get a full day's play. Join us back tomorrow at 0430 IST to catch all the action from the penultimate day. Until then, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

What a day for Australia! Agreed they were made to toil hard for the first two days but they have done the same to the visitors. It was the pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja that set the tone for their side. The former though was struggling earlier in the innings but once he got into the groove, he never looked back. Riaz bowled a ripper to knock him over but it was a no ball. He then made the tourists pay for the same with a swashbuckling 144 and eventually fell prey to Riaz.

57.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Fullish delivery tailing back in, Khawaja comes forward and defends it off the inner half towards mid on for a brisk single. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 3! 278/2

57.5 M Amir to Khawaja, In the corridor of uncertainty, holds its line. Khawaja points his bat skywards and allows it through. 277/2

57.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, Fullish delivery around off, pushed off the front foot to point. 277/2

57.3 M Amir to Khawaja, Length delivery outside off, defended solidly off the back foot to the off side. 277/2

57.2 M Amir to Khawaja, On a length and straighter this time, Usman camps back and defends it down the track. 277/2

57.1 M Amir to Khawaja, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled blade to gully. 277/2

MOHAMMAD AMIR comes back for a bowl.

56.6 S Khan to Smith, Similar length ball well outside off, once again Steven is unable to pierce the gap and finds the man at backward point again. 277/2

56.5 S Khan to Smith, Short of a length ball outside off, Smith shuffles across and pushes it back to mid off. 277/2

56.4 S Khan to Smith, Shortish delivery wide outside off, Smith hangs back and cuts it to the man at backward point. 277/2

56.3 S Khan to Smith, Smith stays behind the line and defends it towards covers. 277/2

56.2 S Khan to Smith, On a length and outside off, defended off the back foot towards covers. 277/2

56.1 S Khan to Smith, Good length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 277/2

55.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! Drilled! Loopy ball outside off, Khawaja comes forward and drills it past covers for a boundary. 277/2

55.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Khawaja defends it from within the crease. 273/2

55.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot. 273/2

55.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! Swept away! Loopy ball around middle and leg, Khawaja gets down on one knee and sweeps it off the meat of the bat through fine leg for a boundary. 273/2

55.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Floats it up around middle and off, Ussie lad blocks it out. 269/2

55.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, Outside off, turning in, flicked towards short leg. 269/2

54.6 S Khan to S Smith, FOUR! Edged and away! Fuller in length and outside off, Smith looks to block this one but gets an outside edge past a diving second slip for a boundary towards third man. 269/2

54.5 S Khan to Smith, Sohail hurls a length ball which is again wide outside off, Smith is desperate to go after it. Goes for a slash but gets beaten. 265/2

54.4 S Khan to Smith, Fuller in length and served on off, Smith pushes it towards covers. 265/2

54.3 S Khan to Smith, On a length and wide outside off, Smith still chases it and as a result punches it towards the man at point. 265/2

54.2 S Khan to Khawaja, Fuller in length and angling in on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 265/2

54.1 S Khan to Khawaja, Good length ball outside off, Khawaja stays behind the line and defends it down. 264/2

SOHAIL KHAN is back on!

53.6 Y Shah to Smith, Flatter one around middle, punched back to the bowler. 264/2

53.5 Y Shah to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 264/2

53.4 Y Shah to Smith, Flighted ball around off, defended off the front foot. 264/2

53.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Full and around middle, nudged through mid-wicket for a single. 264/2

53.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Loopy around off, turning in, Khawaja looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads. 263/2

53.1 Y Shah to S Smith, Tossed up around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 263/2

52.6 W Riaz to Smith, On middle and leg, nudged towards fine leg for a single to keep strike. 262/2

52.5 W Riaz to Smith, Gets across to the full ball and blocks it out. 261/2

52.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Opens the face and gets it through covers for a single. 261/2

52.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Khawaja ducks under it. 260/2

52.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short ball outside off, UK leaves it alone. 260/2

52.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short on middle and leg, Khawaja tucks it behind square on the leg side for a couple. 260/2

51.6 Y Shah to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 258/2

51.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Short and down the leg side, pulled through fine leg for a single. 258/2

51.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Full and around off, Usman defends it down watchfully. 257/2

51.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up around middle and off, Khawaja defends it down the track. 257/2

51.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Flatter one around middle, defended down. 257/2

51.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up around off, pushed towards covers for a couple. 257/2

50.6 W Riaz to Smith, Outside off, Smudge leaves it alone. 255/2

50.6 W Riaz to S Smith, FOUR! Edged and he is off the mark! Fuller in length and outside off, Smith looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for a boundary. Wahab was blamed as everyone here thought he overstepped again. But, the no ball was signaled due to an extra fielder inside the circle. 255/2

50.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Length ball on the pads, clipped towards backward square leg for a single. 250 up for Australia. 250/2

50.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short of a length ball outside off, Khawaja arches back to let it go. 249/2

50.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Riaz once again hits the deck hard but the angle is down the leg side, Usman tries to pull it down the leg side once more but this time fails to get any bat on it. 249/2

50.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, FOUR! Bangs in a short ball down the leg side, Khawaja tries to help it down the leg side. He gets a bit of gloves on it and it races past a diving keeper for a boundary towards fine leg. 249/2

50.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, Good length ball outside off, Khawaja defends it off the back foot. 245/2

49.6 Y Shah to S Smith, Tossed up outside off, driven to the covers. 245/2

49.5 Y Shah to Smith, Quicker one on middle and leg, pushed off the front foot towards mid on. 245/2

49.4 Y Shah to Smith, Loopy ball on the stumps, defended solidly off the back foot. 245/2

49.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up delivery, eased with the spin to long on for a run. 245/2

49.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Stays rooted to the crease and blocks it. 244/2

49.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, Stays back and defends it nicely. 244/2

48.6 W Riaz to Smith, Slips this one down the leg side, Smith lets it go. 244/2

The skipper, Steven Smith strides out to bat.

48.5 W Riaz to Warner, OUT! RIAZ STRIKES FINALLY! Warner moves across his stumps to the short delivery and looks to pull it but seems to have missed it. However, Sarfraz looks confident as he charges towards the umpire and goes up in an appeal. The umpire shakes his head. Sarfraz looks towards Misbah and convinces him to take the review. Time for the replays. Ooh.. The Hotspot indicates that it has brushed the upper part of the glove. Is it conclusive enough to overturn the decison? Yes, it is. Ian Gould overturns his decison and Warner has to make the long walk back. He has played a scintillating knock and has placed the Australians in a good position. 244/2

Pakistan have taken a review against David Warner. It is regarding a caught behind appeal.

48.4 W Riaz to Warner, Full length ball outside off, driven crisply through the covers and gets a couple. 244/1

48.3 W Riaz to Warner, Short one but it's sprayed down the leg side, Davey looks to hook but misses. 242/1

48.2 W Riaz to Warner, Bowls a short one attacking the body, David gets into a tangle as he fends it off. 242/1

48.1 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! WELL CONTROLLED! Bowls a short ball on middle, Warner pulls it nicely over square leg and the ball races to the fence. He has raced to 142 off 140 balls. 242/1

47.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Strides forward to the loopy ball and pushes it to mid off with soft hands. 238/1

47.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Shortish delivery spinning down leg, worked to the man at short fine leg. 238/1

47.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Floated on middle, defended with the spin to the leg side. 238/1

47.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it to mid-wicket. 238/1

47.2 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball around leg stump, driven uppishly through mid on for a run. 238/1

47.1 Y Shah to Warner, SIX! THAT'S CRACKED! Loopy ball around off, Warner lunges forward and hits it brilliantly down the ground. Has got good elevation on that and the ball sails over the boundary. 237/1

46.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Khawaja pulls the short delivery to deep mid-wicket and hares across for the second. 231/1

46.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Continues the passage of his short deliveries as Khawaja rides the bounce and finds the man at short fine leg. 229/1

46.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Shortish delivery angling into Khawaja. He hops back and defends it to short leg. 229/1

46.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Bowls a bouncer again and Khawaja sits underneath the bumper. 229/1

46.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, No ball! Here comes the customary no ball again as Riaz oversteps. Dug in short down the leg side, Davey ducks under it easily. 229/1

46.2 Riaz to D Warner, Attacks him with the short one again, Warner takes his eyes off the ball and the ball catches the shoulder of the bat and spoons towards fine leg. Single taken! 228/1

46.1 W Riaz to Warner, Shortish delivery attacking the body, Warner gets into an uncomfortable position and fends it to short leg. 227/1

45.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! KHAWAJA IS FLOWING AT THE MOMENT! Bowls a tossed up ball outside off, Usman drives it elegantly through the covers and the ball whistles away to the fence. Another yellow line added to his wagon wheel says the on air commentator. 227/1

45.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Full delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to the covers. 223/1

45.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Goes back to the quicker one and defends it nicely. 223/1

45.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Straying on the pads, nudged to the man at short backward square leg. 223/1

45.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Very full delivery on off, jammed out back to the bowler. 223/1

45.1 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball on middle and leg, worked with the spin through mid-wicket. Single taken! 223/1

44.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Bowls a short one attacking the body, Khawaja stands tall and pulls it half heartedly through backward square leg for a couple. 222/1

44.5 W Riaz to Warner, Shortish ball outside off, cut through point for a run. 220/1

Deep square leg in place now. Time for short stuff?

44.4 W Riaz to D Warner, Similar length ball outside off, driven firmly to Misbah at mid off. 219/1

44.3 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! HE IS IN THE ZONE! Full length ball well outside off, Warner lunges forward confidently and drills it through extra cover. Placement was spot on and he gets the desired result. 219/1

44.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, On a length tailing back in at 144 clicks, it's clipped nicely by Khawaja through mid-wicket for a run. 215/1

44.1 W Riaz to Warner, Shortish and wide outside off, cut to deep point for a single. 214/1

43.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! GOOD USE OF THE FEET! Bowls a loopy ball outside off, Usman steps down the track and drives it beautifully through the covers. Great timing on that one and the ball races to the fence. 213/1

43.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Khawaja defends it with the spin to leg slip. 209/1

43.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Straighter one outside off, Khawaja looks to defend it but gets beaten. 209/1

43.3 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery, eased to long on for a run. 209/1

43.2 Y Shah to Warner, Fullish delivery, played with the spin to mid-wicket. 208/1

43.1 Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Low full toss outside off, Warner kneels and reverse sweeps it through the third man region for a superb boundary. 208/1

Time for Drinks.

42.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Khawaja gets behind that one and defends it nicely. 204/1

42.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, On a length outside off, holding its line. Khawaja allows it to go through. 204/1

42.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Four leg byes! Slips this one down the leg side, Khawaja looks to clip it but misses but the ball brushes his thigh pad and runs down to the fine leg fence. Four leg byes signaled by the umpire. 204/1

42.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Bowls this one wider outside off, left alone. 200/1

42.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, Fullish and sprayed down the leg side, Usman looks to clip it but misses. 200/1

42.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, On a length outside off, Khawaja camps back and defends it to the off side. 200/1

WAHAB RIAZ comes back into the attack.

41.6 Y Shah to Warner, Around middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for nothing. 200/1

41.5 Y Shah to Warner, Presses forward on this flighted ball and keeps it out. 200/1

41.4 Y Shah to D Warner, FOUR! What a shot! He gives a wink to Khawaja after nailing it, it has to be admired. Tossed up outside off, Warner makes room, sits down and blasts it through covers for a boundary. 200/1

41.3 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy around middle, skidding in, Warner defends it towards the leg side. 196/1

150-run stand is up between Warner and Khawaja!

41.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Loopy ball on the pads, worked through square leg for a single. 196/1

41.1 Y Shah to D Warner, Loopy ball around middle, Warner flicks it through mid on for a single. 195/1

40.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Gets forward and drives it straight to the man at short extra cover. 194/1

40.5 M Amir to Khawaja, In the business zone outside off, UK shoulders his arms. 194/1

40.4 M Amir to Warner, On a length and outside off, Warner tries to push it with soft hands, gets it off the outer part of the bat past a diving gully. Yasir Shah gives it a chase and does well to save a run for his side. 194/1

40.3 M Amir to Warner, Very full and angling in from off, David defends it solidly off the front foot. 191/1

40.2 M Amir to Warner, Fuller on off, driven towards covers for a couple. 191/1

40.1 M Amir to Khawaja, Fuller and angling in, flicked through mid-wicket. Through the gap and Usman picks up three. 189/1

39.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 186/1

39.5 Y Shah to U Khawaja, FOUR! Edged and through! Yasir Shah drifts this one around off, Khawaja gets back and looks to slash it. Gets an outside edge past Younis Khan at first slip who dives but does so a bit late. It goes through for a streaky boundary. 185/1

39.4 Y Shah to D Warner, Very full on off, driven towards mid off for a single. 181/1

39.3 Y Shah to Warner, Gets to the pitch of the ball and eases it towards sweeper cover for a brace. 180/1

39.2 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball around off, spinning in, Warner gets back and defends it towards covers. 178/1

7th Test fifty for Usman Khawaja!

39.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, FIFTY FOR USMAN KHAWAJA! Loops it up around middle, Khawaja works it through mid-wicket for a single. He knows the job isn't done yet, can he convert this into a big one. 178/1

Time for spin then, YASIR SHAH called back into the attack!

38.6 M Amir to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 177/1

38.5 M Amir to D Warner, Fuller outside off, Warner presses forward to drive but gets an outside edge through backward point for a couple. 177/1

17th Test ton for David Warner, 2nd vs Pakistan!

38.4 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! Inside edge and through! That will do, that will do for David Warner! It has taken him a long time to reach here in Tests this year. Back of a length ball, angling in with some extra bounce. Warner looks to defend but the ball catches the inside edge and goes past the stumps towards fine leg for a boundary. He removes the helmet and what is up next? Yes, the famous leap. Gets a big round of applause. Well played, Davey. 175/1

38.3 M Amir to Warner, Moves onto 99 now! The crowd is loving it, they are right behind him. Fuller outside off, Warner presses forward and guides it through point for a couple. 171/1

38.2 M Amir to Warner, Fuller and angling in, defended on the leg side. 169/1

38.1 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! Elegant! Amir keeps it pretty full on off, Warner was up for it as he comes forward and drives it with all timing through mid off for a boundary. He is just 3 short of a ton here. 169/1

37.6 S Khan to Warner, Slants it across the batsman, Warner pushes it through the fielder at point and gets a single. 165/1

37.5 S Khan to Warner, DW has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 164/1

37.4 S Khan to Warner, Touch short and outside off, Warner stays back and punches it towards covers. 164/1

37.3 S Khan to Warner, Fuller in length and outside off, David comes forward and drives it through covers for a brace. 164/1

37.2 S Khan to Warner, Another length ball outside off, Warner leaves it alone. 162/1

37.1 S Khan to Warner, FOUR! Edged and away! On a length and just outside off, Warner comes forward and tries to push it towards the off side. Gets it off the outer part of the bat and it goes over backward point for a boundary. He is having some luck by his side. 162/1

36.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Nipping back in sharply from outside off, Usman trusts the bounce and allows it to go through to the keeper. 158/1

36.5 M Amir to Khawaja, Driven straight to the man at mid off. 158/1

36.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, Edged but doesn't carry! Fuller in length and outside off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets an outside edge which falls short of Younis at second slip. 158/1

36.3 M Amir to Khawaja, Khawaja stays behind the line and defends it with a straight bat. 158/1

36.2 M Amir to Khawaja, Very full on middle and leg, Khawaja flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 158/1

36.1 M Amir to U Khawaja, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Khawaja jams it out. 158/1

35.6 S Khan to Warner, Length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 158/1

35.5 S Khan to Warner, Short and down the leg side, Warner winds up for the pull but then feels it would be good if he leaves it alone. 158/1

35.4 S Khan to Warner, Fuller and tailing back in, Davey lunges forward and defends it. 158/1

35.3 S Khan to Warner, Back of a length ball outside off, dabbed in front of backward point. 158/1

35.2 S Khan to Warner, Goes back to this length ball and defends it towards the off side. 158/1

35.1 S Khan to Warner, Fuller in length on off, Warner comes forward and defends it off the front foot gently. 158/1

34.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery outside off, UK lets it go through to Ahmed. 158/1

34.5 M Amir to Warner, Touch short and outside off, Warner cuts it towards backward point as the ball falls just short of a diving Yasir there. It goes through and they take a single. 158/1

34.4 M Amir to Warner, Fuller and angling in from outside off, David presses forward to defend but gets beaten completely. 157/1

34.3 M Amir to Warner, Fuller in length on off, Warner defends it off the front foot. 157/1

34.2 M Amir to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 157/1

34.1 M Amir to Warner, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 157/1

MOHAMMAD AMIR is back into the attack!

33.6 S Khan to Khawaja, Fuller in length and angling in, pushed off the front foot towards short cover. 157/1

33.5 S Khan to Khawaja, Length ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 157/1

33.4 S Khan to Khawaja, Khawaja gets behind the line and defends it with a straight bat. 157/1

33.3 S Khan to Khawaja, Fuller in length and outside off, Usman makes a leave to the keeper. 157/1

33.2 S Khan to Khawaja, Good length on off, stays a bit low but Usman was ready to defend it off the back foot. 157/1

Riaz has gone off the field. Might have gone back for a breather.

33.1 S Khan to Khawaja, Fuller in length and just outside off, Khawaja comes forward, lifts his bat and then lets it go. 157/1

32.6 W Riaz to Warner, Shortish and wide outside off, cut to the man at point. 157/1

32.5 W Riaz to Warner, In the channel outside off, Warner covers the line and defends it to the covers. 157/1

32.4 W Riaz to Warner, Two Leg byes. Low full toss angling down, Warner looks to clip it but misses and is rapped on the front pad. The ball rolls towards backward square leg and the batsmen come back for two leg byes. 157/1

32.3 W Riaz to Warner, Fullish outside off, Warner drives it through cover-point for a couple. 155/1

32.2 W Riaz to Warner, Played to the point region by the batsman. 153/1

32.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, No ball! He overstepped by a big margin there! Bowls it on a length and it's angling in, Khawaja tucks it to fine leg for a single. He is constantly maintaining his pace over 145 clicks. 153/1

32.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short of a length outside off, Khawaja looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards gully. 151/1

32.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, No ball! Bowls a fullish delivery tailing back in, Khawaja is beaten for pace as he misses his flick and is rapped on the thigh pad. He oversteps again in search of extra pace. He has been bowling really really well and is troubling both the batsmen but the no balls are taking a toll. 151/1

31.6 S Khan to Khawaja, Back of a length ball outside off, Khawaja stands tall and cuts it through point for three. 150 up for Australia! 150/1

31.5 S Khan to Khawaja, Very full and around middle, Usman digs it out. 147/1

31.4 S Khan to Khawaja, On a length and in the corridor of uncertainty, Ussie lad has got nothing to do with it. 147/1

31.3 S Khan to Khawaja, Gets behind the line and defends it down. 147/1

31.2 S Khan to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, UK makes an easy leave to the keeper. 147/1

31.1 S Khan to Khawaja, On a length and angling away, it's left alone. 147/1

30.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 147/1

30.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, Khawaja leaves it alone again. 146/1

30.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, left alone. 146/1

100 run-stand between Khawaja and Warner.

30.3 W Riaz to D Warner, Warner comes forward and pushes it to mid on. Single taken! 146/1

30.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 144/1

30.2 W Riaz to Warner, Bowls a no ball again. Third no ball in a row. Fullish delivery outside off, pushed to the off side for a run. 144/1

30.2 Riaz to D Warner, No ball! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE RIAZ? He crashes the stumps with a ripper but bowls the 5th no ball of the innings. Warner was completely beaten for pace there as it was cranked up at 150.2 clicks. 142/1

30.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, No ball! On a length outside off, played to the off side for a single. Riaz oversteps again. 141/1

30.1 W Riaz to Warner, Back of a length outside off, placed to deep point for a run. 139/1

29.6 S Khan to Khawaja, Length delivery on off, Khawaja camps back and defends it solidly. 138/1

29.5 S Khan to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 138/1

29.4 S Khan to Warner, This time he taps it with soft hands in the vacant point region and takes a single. 138/1

29.3 S Khan to Warner, Camps back to the shortish delivery wide outside off and punches it through cover-point for a couple. 137/1

29.2 S Khan to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 135/1

29.1 S Khan to D Warner, Fuller length ball swinging back in, Warner lunges forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 135/1

SOHAIL KHAN will bowl now.

28.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Camps back to the length delivery and defends it to the covers. 135/1

28.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Length delivery swirling back in at 150.1 clicks, Khawaja looks to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. He is cranking up great pace here. 135/1

28.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Straying on the pads, clipped behind square leg for a couple. 135/1

28.3 W Riaz to Warner, LOUD SHOUT FOR LBW TURNED DOWN! Bowls a length ball at 147.7 clicks and it's tailing back in on middle and leg, Warner looks to work it across but is hit flush on the front pad. The umpire turns down the appeal. Looked to the naked eye that it was going down leg and the replays confirm that. Leg bye taken! 133/1

28.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, Full length ball outside off, driven towards the fielder at short cover who fumbles a bit and concedes a single. 132/1

28.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, On a length outside off, Khawaja points his bat skywards and allows it through. 131/1

We are back for the final session. The players and the umpires make their way out in the middle. Can Warner reach his ton? 38 overs remaining in the day. WAHAB RIAZ to bowl first up after Tea. Here we go...

...DAY 3, SESSION 3...

Once that happened, Usman Khawaja walked in and Warner who was struggling initially got into the groove and then started to play his natural game. He got to his fifty and looks set for his long-waited Test ton this year. Khawaja has looked solid in his approach and Pakistan would want to pick up a wicket or two quickly otherwise these two will keep the scoreboard ticking. Let's see how the final session pans out.

A good session for Australia, this! Pakistan declared immediately once Azhar Ali scored a double ton and then came out all guns blazing with the cherry. Their pacers bowled probing lines and lengths and troubled both the southpaw openers. However, they failed to create any impact and hence we saw Misbah bringing Yasir Shah into the attack. He was right on the money and removed Renshaw quickly.

27.6 A Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Beats the fielder! Short and outside off, Warner gets back and slashes it through backward point for a boundary. Nice way to head to the dressing room. TEA ON DAY 3! 131/1

27.5 A Ali to Khawaja, Flatter and skidding in, Khawaja gets back and tucks it towards square leg for a single. 127/1

27.4 A Ali to Khawaja, Another googly around off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 126/1

27.3 A Ali to U Khawaja, flat and short outside off, cut straight to the man at point. 126/1

27.2 A Ali to Warner, Flighted ball around off, nudged through mid-wicket for a single. 126/1

27.1 A Ali to Warner, Googly around off, Warner gets back and pushes it towards the off side. 125/1

26.6 M Amir to Warner, On a length and outside off, Warner gets back and punches it through wide of mid off for an easy three. 125/1

26.5 M Amir to Warner, Short and outside off, Warner looks to cut but gets it off the bottom part of the bat towards gully. 122/1

26.4 M Amir to Warner, Touch fuller on off, Warner comes forward and pushes it towards point. 122/1

26.3 M Amir to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 122/1

26.2 M Amir to Warner, On a length and outside off, Davey taps it in front of covers and sets off for a single. Khawaja wanted another one but is sent back by Usman. 121/1

26.1 M Amir to Warner, Fuller in length on off, Warner pushes it straight to short extra cover. 120/1

25.6 A Ali to Khawaja, Flatter around middle and off, Khawaja defends it off the front foot. 120/1

25.5 A Ali to Warner, Warner works it through the on side for a single. 120/1

25.4 A Ali to Warner, Loopy ball around off, Warner defends it off the front foot. 119/1

25.3 A Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball around middle and leg, tucked towards backward square leg for a single. 119/1

25.2 A Ali to Warner, Around middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 118/1

25.1 A Ali to Warner, Drops it short on middle and leg, Warner camps back and pulls it through square leg for a couple. 117/1

AZHAR ALI to roll his arm over!

24.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Usman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 115/1

24.5 M Amir to U Khawaja, On a length and outside off, Khawaja looks tries to push it with soft hands and gets an outside edge which falls short of the man in the slip cordon. 115/1

24.4 M Amir to Khawaja, FOUR! Can't bowl him there! Too short and served outside off, Khawaja stands tall, rides the bounce and cuts it through point to pick up another boundary. 115/1

24.3 M Amir to Khawaja, Stays behind the line and defends it with a straight bat. 111/1

24.2 M Amir to Khawaja, Good length ball on off, UK defends it from within the crease. 111/1

24.1 M Amir to Khawaja, Good length ball outside off, Khawaja shoulders his arms to it. 111/1

23.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 14 off the over! 111/1

23.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Comes from over the wicket and keeps it full on the stumps, Usman digs it out. 110/1

23.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! And again! Floats it up outside off, Khawaja makes a good stride forward and drives it through point. No one in the deep and they get another boundary. 110/1

23.3 Y Shah to U Khawaja, FOUR! Delightful! Loopy ball outside off, Khawaja leans into it and drives it to perfection through covers once more. Races away to the fence for another boundary. 106/1

23.2 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up outside off, turning in, clipped past short leg for a single. 102/1

23.1 Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Good use of the feet there! Tossed up around off, Warner comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it through covers for a boundary. Not a soul moved. 101/1

22.6 M Amir to Khawaja, Angles in a length ball from outside off, Khawaja lets it through. 97/1

22.5 M Amir to Khawaja, Fullish delivery outside off, driven to cover-point. 97/1

22.4 M Amir to Khawaja, Stays back and defends this one solidly. 97/1

22.3 M Amir to U Khawaja, Length delivery outside off, shapes away a bit. Khawaja gets an edge towards gully. 97/1

22.2 M Amir to Khawaja, Shortish delivery wide outside off, Khawaja mistimes his punch towards cover-point. 97/1

22.1 M Amir to Warner, Length delivery angling in, Warner clips it to mid-wicket for a run. 97/1

MOHAMMAD AMIR comes back into the attack.

50-run stand up for Warner and Khawaja.

21.6 Y Shah to Warner, Fetches this from outside off and sweeps it through square leg for a run. 96/1

21.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Shortish this time, worked with the spin to the leg side for a run. 95/1

21.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 94/1

21.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Comes from around the wicket and bowls a loopy ball, Khawaja prods forward in defense. 94/1

21.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Slips this one down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it through backward square leg and the ball races to the fence. 94/1

21.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, FOUR! LOOSE DELIVERY AND IT GETS THE TREATMENT! Bowls a full toss on off, Khawaja drives it through the covers for a superb boundary. 90/1

20.6 W Riaz to Warner, On a length around off, defended off the front foot. 86/1

20.5 W Riaz to D Warner, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. 86/1

20.4 Riaz to Warner, A LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW TURNED DOWN! Bowls a fullish delivery and it's tailing in on middle and leg, Warner looks to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The umpire immediately turns down the appeal. The replays confirm there was an inside edge. 86/1

20.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, That was awkwardly played! Bowls a shortish delivery on the body, Usman jumps in the air, takes his eyes off the ball but still manages to work it to fine leg. Single taken! 86/1

20.2 W Riaz to Warner, Bye! Slips this one down the leg side, David looks to clip it but misses and Sarfraz fails to grab it cleanly. Concedes a bye in the process. 85/1

20.1 W Riaz to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 84/1

20.1 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Angles across a shortish delivery outside off, Warner guides it through gully and the ball races to the fence. Riaz overstepped again and the umpire called it a no ball. 84/1

19.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Loopy ball on the stumps, Usman camps back and defends it solidly. 79/1

19.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 79/1

19.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up around leg stump, Khawaja looks to block it but the ball brushes his front pad and lobs towards short leg. 79/1

5000 Test runs for David Warner.

19.3 Y Shah to D Warner, Fullish delivery around off, Warner drives it nicely through widish mid off and gets three runs for it. 79/1

23rd Test Fifty for David Warner.

19.2 Y Shah to Warner, Kneels and sweeps this one to the leg side for a couple. He struggled earlier in his innings but has cashed on. Needs to convert this one into a big one. 76/1

19.1 Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! WELL HIT! Tosses it up on the stumps, Warner slog sweeps it through mid-wicket for a superb boundary. 74/1

18.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, FOUR! KHAWAJA ALMOST CHOPPED THAT BACK! Shortish delivery outside off, Usman looks to push at it with hard hands but ends up getting an under edge past his off pole. Beats the keeper as well and runs to the fence. 70/1

18.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, left alone. 66/1

The groundsmen are covering the opening seats behind the sightscreen with white cloth.

18.4 W Riaz to Warner, Fullish delivery, clipped behind square for a run. 66/1

18.3 W Riaz to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 65/1

18.2 W Riaz to Warner, On a length outside off, Warner goes for a cut but misses. 65/1

18.1 W Riaz to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 65/1

17.6 Y Shah to Warner, Warner turns it with the spin behind square leg for a run. 65/1

17.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, The batsman has driven it through mid off. They pick up a single. 64/1

17.4 Y Shah to U Khawaja, Fullish outside off and it's quicker outside again, Khawaja comes forward and pushes at it but gets an outside edge towards the slip region. 63/1

17.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Quicker one outside off, Khawaja goes back and defends it. 63/1

17.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Strides forward and blocks it into the ground. 63/1

17.1 Y Shah to Warner, Leg bye! Dances down the track and looks to counter the spin but the ball hits him on the pads and lobs towards cover-point. Leg bye taken! 63/1

16.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, On a length outside off, Usman camps back and defends it to cover-point. 62/1

16.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Sticks to a fuller length outside off and Khawaja pushes it off his front foot to extra cover. 62/1

16.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 62/1

16.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Hurls in a full length ball outside off at 144.8 clicks, Khawaja prods forward and defends it solidly. 62/1

16.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, Sprays this one down the leg side, Usman looks to glance it but misses. 62/1

16.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, No ball! Fullish delivery around off, defended off the front foot. Riaz oversteps for the second time in this innings. 62/1

16.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, FOUR! WELL PLAYED! Shortish delivery wide outside off, Khawaja steers it behind point. Shah sprints after it but the ball wins the race in the end. 61/1

15.6 Y Shah to Warner, Strides forward and defends it to the off side. 57/1

15.5 Y Shah to Warner, Quicker one spinning down leg, Warner looks to work it but fails. 57/1

15.4 Y Shah to Warner, Quicker one outside off, Warner plays it with an angled blade through the gully region. Gets a couple for it. 57/1

15.3 Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Slips this one down the leg side, Warner kneels and goes for the sweep. Manages to get a bit of bat on it and beats the keeper to race across to the fence. 55/1

15.2 Y Shah to Warner, Fullish on the stumps, pushed back to Yasir again. 51/1

15.1 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler. 51/1

Drinks break.

14.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/1

14.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short of a length outside off, Khawaja covers the line and defends it to the covers. 51/1

14.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, left alone. 51/1

14.3 W Riaz to Khawaja, Short of a length ball outside off, Khawaja hops back and plays it with an angled bat to gully. 51/1

14.2 W Riaz to Khawaja, Length delivery outside off, Khawaja lets it go. 51/1

14.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, Wide outside off, left alone. 51/1

13.6 Y Shah to U Khawaja, Slow through the air this time, Khawaja pushes at it off his front foot but gets another edge that goes wide of slip. Single taken! 51/1

13.5 Y Shah to Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 50/1

13.4 Y Shah to U Khawaja, Fullish ball outside off, Usman goes for the drive but ends up getting an outside edge past first slip. Three runs taken! 49/1

13.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, Comes forward to this one and defends it nicely. 46/1

13.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Quicker one around leg stump, defended to the leg side. 46/1

USMAN KHAWAJA comes in at 3.

13.1 Shah to M Renshaw, OUT! YASIR SHAH DRAWS FIRST BLOOD! Good intelligent bowling from Shah. Tosses it up on the stumps, gets it to spin a touch and lures the youngster into a false shot, Renshaw kneels and goes for a slog sweep but misses it completely and the ball crashes into the stumps. That was a loose shot and he pays the price for it. The tough resistance from Renshaw comes to an end and the Pakistanis are overwhelmed. 46/1

12.6 W Riaz to Warner, Stays back and defends this one. 46/0

12.5 W Riaz to Warner, Bowls a short of a length ball on off, played with an angled bat to point. Scurries through for a single. Shah hurls in an unnecessary throw at the bowler's end but there is no one to back up. Concedes an overthrow in the process! 46/0

12.4 W Riaz to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 44/0

12.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Taps this one with soft hands to the covers for a quick single. 44/0

12.3 W Riaz to Warner, No ball! Similar length ball outside off, Warner camps back and punches it through the off side for a triple. Riaz overstepped on that occasion. 43/0

12.2 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Shortish and wide outside off, Warner stands tall and cuts it hard through cover-point and that races to the fence. 39/0

12.1 W Riaz to Warner, Short of a length ball outside off, Warner is up on his toes as he looks to place it through the off side but ends up getting a bottom edge past the stumps. Good diving take by Ahmed. 35/0

WAHAB RIAZ introduced into the attack.

11.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up around leg stump, Matthew looks to sweep it but misses. 35/0

11.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Walks down the pitch and works it to mid-wicket. 35/0

11.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Renshaw plays this one with the spin to Misbah at short mid-wicket. 35/0

11.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Bowls a straighter one outside off and its quicker through the air, Renshaw looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his outside edge. 35/0

11.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Slips this one down the leg side, Matthew looks to turn it but misses. 35/0

11.1 Y Shah to Warner, A long hop down the leg side to begin with, Warner bends low and swats it through backward square leg for a run. 35/0

YASIR SHAH comes into the attack.

10.6 M Amir to Renshaw, Amir has been terrific today. Has beaten both the batsmen on so many occasions. Angles in a short of a length delivery sharply from outside off, Renshaw shuffles across to counter it but gets beaten again. 34/0

10.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Brings this one in from wide outside off again, left alone. 34/0

10.4 M Amir to Renshaw, Goes wider of the crease and angles in a back of a length from outside off, Renshaw shuffles across to defend but gets beaten. 34/0

10.3 M Amir to Renshaw, Similar length ball on off, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it solidly. 34/0

10.2 M Amir to Warner, Fullish on middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 34/0

10.1 M Amir to Warner, WARNER GETS BEATEN AGAIN! Bowls a fullish ball outside off, holding its line. Warner prods forward and goes for the drive but the ball whizzes past his blade. 33/0

9.6 S Khan to Warner, Fullish delivery swinging into the pads, Warner clips it through backward square leg to retain the strike. 33/0

9.5 S Khan to Warner, Camps back to the length delivery and defends it. 32/0

9.4 S Khan to Warner, FOUR! LOVELY EXAMPLE OF BATSMANSHIP! Bowls a half-volley outside off, Warner meets it with the full face of the bat and time his off drive delightfully. Gets the desired result! 32/0

9.3 S Khan to Warner, GREAT BOWLING! Angles across a fullish delivery well outside off, Warner shuffles across his stumps and feels for it but is beaten all ends up. 28/0

9.2 S Khan to Warner, On a length around off, defended off the front foot to mid off. 28/0

9.1 S Khan to Warner, FOUR! WELL CONTROLLED! Back of a length angling across Warner. He hangs back and glides it deliberately through the slip cordon and the ball races across the turf to the fence. 28/0

8.6 M Amir to Warner, Straying on the hips this time, Warner works it behind square on the leg side for a run. 24/0

8.5 M Amir to Renshaw, This time he lunges forward to the fullish delivery and plays it with soft hands to the covers for a brisk single. 23/0

8.4 M Amir to Renshaw, Dug in short outside off, Renshaw lets it sail through to the keeper. 22/0

8.3 M Amir to Renshaw, Renshaw prods forward to the length delivery and pushes it to mid on. 22/0

8.2 M Amir to Renshaw, Goes wider of the crease and angles in a length delivery at 143.4 clicks, Renshaw shuffles across his sticks and leaves it alone. 22/0

8.1 M Amir to Warner, Full delivery attacking the stumps, clipped nicely in front of square and Warner gets three runs for it. 22/0

7.6 S Khan to Renshaw, Good timing! Bowls a fuller length ball outside off, Renshaw prods forward and creams it through the covers for a couple. 19/0

7.5 S Khan to Renshaw, Fullish ball on off, defended off the front foot to the leg side. 17/0

7.4 S Khan to Renshaw, Renshaw shuffles across to the length delivery outside off and withdraws his bat at the last moment. 17/0

7.3 S Khan to Renshaw, Back of a length on the stumps, tucked to the leg side. 17/0

7.2 S Khan to M Renshaw, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Bowls a full length ball outside off, Matthew lunges forward and drives it down the ground. Misbah gives it a long chase from mid off and tries his best to pull this one back but the ball wins the race. 17/0

7.1 S Khan to Warner, Short of a length ball outside off, Warner taps it to the off side and gets a single. 13/0

6.6 M Amir to Renshaw, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, shaping away. Renshaw pokes at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge. 12/0

6.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Slips this one wide outside off, Renshaw doesn't bother to play at that one. 12/0

6.4 M Amir to M Renshaw, Length ball outside off, holding its line. Renshaw pushes at it but gets an edge that falls short of fourth slip. 12/0

6.3 M Amir to Renshaw, GOOD LEAVE! Bowls a length delivery wide outside off, shaping in. Matthew covers his off pole and lets it go. 12/0

6.2 M Amir to Renshaw, Dug in short this time, Renshaw ducks under it comfortably. 12/0

6.1 M Amir to Renshaw, In the channel outside off, left alone. 12/0

5.6 S Khan to Warner, Length delivery around off, shaping back a touch. Defended solidly off the front foot. 12/0

5.5 S Khan to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 12/0

5.4 S Khan to Warner, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled bat to point. 12/0

5.3 S Khan to Warner, FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Straying on the hips, Warner nudges it through fine leg and gets a boundary to his name. 12/0

5.2 S Khan to Renshaw, THIS IS GOOD BOWLING FROM KHAN! Bowls a short of a length on middle and leg, angles across to leave the southpaw Renshaw. He gets squared up as he looks to defend but ends up getting an edge that falls well short of first slip. Single taken! 8/0

5.1 S Khan to Renshaw, Camps back to the length delivery on middle and defends it. 7/0

4.6 M Amir to Warner, Fullish delivery, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 7/0

4.5 M Amir to Warner, The batsman has played it to the point region 7/0

4.4 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! GREAT EFFORT AT POINT FROM YASIR SHAH! On a length outside off, Warner pushes at it hard off his front foot and gets an outside edge behind point. Shah leaps to his right but the ball eludes him and races to the fence. 7/0

4.3 M Amir to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

4.2 M Amir to Warner, Stays back and defends this one. 3/0

4.1 M Amir to Warner, AN ABSOLUTE WASTE OF A REVIEW! Bowls a back of a length ball outside off, shapes away a touch after pitching. Warner is squared up as he looks to defend it but seems to have missed it completely. Sarfraz pouches it safely and goes up in an appeal. Misbah looks at Sarfraz but he is not sure. Decides to take the review after a long thought. The replays show that there is clear daylight between bat and ball. Warner has a wry smile about that. 3/0

Pakistan have taken a review against David Warner. There seemed to be nothing on that one.

3.6 S Khan to Renshaw, WELL BOWLED! Bowls this on a driving length outside off, Matthew goes for the drive but is beaten by the away swing. 3/0

3.5 S Khan to Warner, Back of a length wide outside off, punched off the back foot through cover-point for a run. 3/0

3.4 S Khan to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 2/0

3.3 S Khan to Warner, ANOTHER PLAY AND A MISS FROM WARNER! This is very unlike him. Bowls it fullish outside off and lures Warner into the drive. He obliges but gets beaten all ends up. 2/0

3.2 S Khan to Warner, Back of a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot down the track. 2/0

3.1 S Khan to Warner, Length delivery angling across Warner. He feels for it but gets beaten. He is looking uncomfortable out there. 2/0

2.6 M Amir to Renshaw, On a length outside off, Renshaw comes forward and pushes at it but gets an outside edge that falls short of Azam at fourth slip who makes a good diving effort. Played that with soft hands. 2/0

2.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Short of a length ball angling into Renshaw. He hops back and defends it to the slip cordon. 2/0

2.4 M Amir to Renshaw, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Renshaw shoulders his arms to let that through. 2/0

2.3 M Amir to Renshaw, On a length outside off, Renshaw doesn't flirt with it. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Warner, Camps back to the length delivery outside off and punches it through covers to get off the mark! 2/0

2.1 M Amir to D Warner, On a length on middle and leg, Warner looks to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball falls short of the man at short leg. This is good bowling by Amir! 1/0

1.6 S Khan to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 1/0

1.5 S Khan to Renshaw, On a length on the stumps, Renshaw shuffles a bit and defends it. 1/0

1.4 S Khan to Renshaw, Fullish ball around off, Renshaw comes forward and defends it down the track. 1/0

1.3 S Khan to Renshaw, Bowls this one wider outside off, an easy leave for Renshaw. 1/0

1.2 S Khan to Renshaw, In the channel outside off, angling away. Left alone! 1/0

1.1 S Khan to Renshaw, Bowls it fullish around leg stump, going down leg. Renshaw looks to clip it but is struck on the thigh pad. Ahmed stops it behind the stumps. 1/0

SOHAIL KHAN to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Amir to Warner, Fullish ball on the stumps, defended solidly off the front foot. 1/0

0.5 M Amir to Warner, On a length around off, holdings its line. Warner prods forward in defense. 1/0

0.4 M Amir to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 1/0

0.3 M Amir to Warner, Stays back to this one and defends it towards short leg. 1/0

0.2 M Amir to Warner, Fuller length ball attacking the stumps, shapes in a bit. Warner is squared up as he gets a leading edge to the off side. 1/0

0.1 M Amir to Renshaw, Fullish and straying on the pads, clipped by Renshaw through mid-wicket to get off the mark! 1/0