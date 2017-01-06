Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 4 at SCG: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Day 3, Round-up: Pakistan's Younis Khan notched his 34th test century but Australia had reduced the tourists to 271 for eight, still 68 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, at close of play on the rain-disrupted third day.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone for the first time in Australia in the hour after tea to complete his career set of centuries in each of the Test-playing nation.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Right then! That ends Day 4 as Test action in Australia is about to come to a close this season. They will have some motivation and push to go for 3-0 but it is not going to be easy. The pitch is still looking good to bat and the bowling will have to induce mistakes. Also, weather could have a say as well. Join us at 0430 IST tomorrow (2300 GMT, today) for all the action from Day 5. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Australia bowled well in the allotted 16 overs. They have conceded runs at nearly 3.5 an over but that was more because of Sharjeel as he kept attacking. Eventually, fell to his own plan. Suspect Lyon and O'Keefe will have a lot of load tomorrow.

Pakistan need a highly improbable 410 runs from a minimum of 98 overs tomorrow, weather permitting. They almost made a record successful run chase at the 'Gabba and they have nothing to lose here. But their first aim would be to see off the opening hour tomorrow, then the first session and gradually take it from there.

So a decent mini-session for Pakistan. They would have hoped to keep all their wickets intact for tomorrow but still, to lose only one wicket in the fag end of the day, is a decent show, considering their start in the first innings. Sharjeel is gone but their leading run-scorer of the series, Azhar Ali, has comfortably seen off the day.

15.6 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy full ball on off, Yasir lunges and defends it back to the bowler. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 55/1

Mid-wicket drops back.

15.5 N Lyon to Ali, Quicker full ball on middle, hit across the line and it's in the gap at mid-wicket for one. 55/1

15.4 N Lyon to Ali, Fires in a flatter and a touch shorter ball on middle, Azhar goes back and defends it to the leg side. 54/1

15.3 N Lyon to Ali, Flighted and full around off, another front foot defense shot by Azhar. 54/1

15.2 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball on off, Ali lunges and defends it watchfully. 54/1

15.1 N Lyon to Ali, Nearly chops it on! Floated off spinner landing outside off and spinning back in, Ali gets across the stumps in defense and gets a massive inside edge onto the pads. 54/1

Last over of the day coming up...

14.6 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated one on off, defended by getting on the front foot. 54/1

14.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, Loopy and on middle, Yasir gets on the front foot and pushes it towards mid on. 54/1

14.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Shah has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 54/1

14.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Very full in length outside off, Shah keeps it out to covers. 54/1

14.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Stays back to a shortish ball and punches it to the off side. 54/1

14.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted ball outside off, hit on the up through the gap at covers for a couple of runs. 54/1

13.6 M Starc to Ali, Dug in short on middle, Azhar ducks under it. 52/1

13.5 M Starc to Ali, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pushes it to mid off. 52/1

13.4 M Starc to Shah, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it to mid-wicket for a single. 52/1

13.3 M Starc to Shah, Spears it down the leg side, Yasir fails to put bat on ball. Good take by Wade diving to his left. 51/1

13.2 M Starc to Shah, Fuller on off, bunted back to the bowler. 51/1

13.1 M Starc to Shah, Good length outside off, he is rapped high on the thigh pad. 51/1

MITCHELL STARC comes back on.

12.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller outside off, bunted firmly towards mid on. 51/1

12.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Good length closer to off, blocks it well from the crease. 51/1

12.4 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on middle, leans into it and blocks it off the inside half to short leg. 51/1

12.3 S O'Keefe to Ali, Flighted on off, uses his feet and tucks it to short mid-wicket. 51/1

12.2 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on off, Azhar gets forward and defends it solidly. 51/1

12.1 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on middle, worked gently towards mid-wicket. 51/1

STEPHEN O'KEEFE comes on to bowl.

The nighwatchman YASIR SHAH is the new man in.

11.6 Lyon to Khan, OUT! GONE! Lyon draws first blood. Floated on off, steps out to flick it uppishly to mid-wicket where Warner takes a well-timed leaping catch. Poor shot from Sharjeel actually because it was against the spin but it's how he plays. Live by the sword, die by the sword. 51/1

11.5 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, defends it well from the crease. 51/0

11.4 N Lyon to Khan, Flatter and short outside off, cut away through backward point for a brace. Cartwright tidies up in the deep. 51/0

11.3 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Flighted outside off, leans forward and chips it over the covers. Nicely timed and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 49/0

11.2 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, blocked well off the inside half towards short mid-wicket. 45/0

11.1 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, blocked well off the inside half towards short mid-wicket. 45/0

10.6 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Low full toss around off, bunted towards mid on. 45/0

10.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball around off, Ali gets on the front foot and blocks. 45/0

10.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length around off, defends it well from the crease. 45/0

10.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 45/0

10.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length on middle, gets across and clips it to the leg side. 43/0

10.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and on off, Ali leans forward and drives it to mid on. 43/0

9.6 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Cut away! Drops it short outside off, sits back and cuts it away through point. Finds the gap and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary. This is a very positive start from Sharjeel. 43/0

9.5 N Lyon to Khan, Flighted outside off, reaches out and blocks. 39/0

9.4 N Lyon to Khan, Fuller outside off, leans forward and defends firmly. 39/0

9.3 N Lyon to A Ali, Floated on middle, bunted down to long on for a single. 39/0

9.2 N Lyon to Ali, Flighted on a length outside off, Ali hangs back and blocks solidly. 38/0

9.1 N Lyon to Ali, Floated around off, defends well from the crease. 38/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Short ball around off, Khan misses the pull. 38/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Shortish on off, Sharjeel gets across and plays the short arm jab through backward square leg for a brace. 38/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Low full toss outside off, Sharjeel fails to put bat on ball. Missed out there. 36/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan gets forward and steers it to the off side. 36/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Back of a length on leg stump, Sharjeel is struck high on the pad. 36/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length on off, stays back and blocks it to short cover. 36/0

7.6 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter outside off, hangs back and blocks. 36/0

7.5 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller down the leg side, gets across and lets it pass. 36/0

7.4 N Lyon to Khan, Flighted outside off, lofts it over the covers. Mistimes it a bit but the ball falls safe in the deep. Single taken. 36/0

7.3 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller on off, Ali bunts it towards mid on for a single. 35/0

7.2 N Lyon to Ali, Very full on off, dug out towards mid on. 34/0

7.1 N Lyon to Ali, Floated outside off, blocked solidly from the crease. 34/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 34/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Shortish on middle, tucked off the back foot towards backward square leg for a single. 34/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length around off, Azhar blocks it solidly around his front pad. 33/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Shortish outside off, Azhar cuts well but cannot beat point. 33/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length outside off, Ali hangs back and defends well. 33/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and outside off, presses forward and blocks it towards cover. 33/0

JOSH HAZLEWOOD has a change of ends.

5.6 N Lyon to Khan, SIX! SMASHED! Flighted on middle, Sharjeel gets across to that one and lifts it powerfully over long on for a big maximum. Terrific strike, he doesn't want Lyon to settle at all. 33/0

5.5 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up on off, leans forward and blocks well. 27/0

5.4 N Lyon to Khan, A bit risky but safe! Floated outside off, Sharjeel leans forward to play the lofted stroke but gets a slice just past cover for a brace. 27/0

5.3 Lyon to Khan, FOUR! KABOOM! Sharjeel isn't going to die wondering, that's for sure. Tossed up gently outside off, he launches it straight down the ground. Clears mid off easily as the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 25/0

5.2 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, presses forward to that one and blocks. 21/0

5.1 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller on middle and leg, gets across and flicks it past mid-wicket for a single. 21/0

NATHAN LYON comes on to bowl.

4.6 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Slips out of Starc's hands and he delivers a high full toss. Easy for Sharjeel as he slices it through backward point to third man for another boundary. 20/0

4.5 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length outside off, Sharjeel stays back and cuts it away through point. Gets on top of the bounce nicely to find the fence. 16/0

4.4 M Starc to Khan, Dug in short on middle, ducks under the bumper. 12/0

4.3 M Starc to Khan, Fullish outside off, Sharjeel mistimes the drive back to the bowler. 12/0

4.2 M Starc to Khan, Good length angled in around off, blocked well from the crease. 12/0

4.1 M Starc to Khan, Length ball outside off, no offered to that one to that one. 12/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length closer to off, Azhar defends it solidly from the crease. 12/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Keeps it outside off, no shot offered to that one. 12/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and just outside off, left alone to the keeper. 12/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Sprays it down the leg side, Ali attempts the flick but misses. 12/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length closer to off, defended solidly off the back foot. 12/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball outside off, stays back and pushes it towards mid off. 12/0

2.6 M Starc to S Khan, Landed outside off, nips back in sharply, Khan looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 12/0

2.5 M Starc to S Khan, FOUR! Hard luck for Warner. Full and outside off, Sharjeel drives it uppishly but the ball does not carry to mid off. Warner gets across to his right but the ball spins somehow to his left and he is unable to stop it. The ball goes past him and he runs after it but in vain. 12/0

2.4 M Starc to Khan, On a good length on middle, tucked towards square leg. 8/0

2.3 M Starc to Khan, Outside off, left alone. 8/0

2.2 M Starc to Khan, Full and outside off, swings back in, Khan defends watchfully. 8/0

2.1 M Starc to Khan, A loosener, short and down the leg side, Sharjeel lets it through. 8/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, This one comes back in as well, from outside off, Ali pushes at it from his crease and misses. The ball hits his thigh pad. 8/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and around off, nipping back in, would have been LBW but unfortunately for Hazlewood, Azhar's bat comes in the way and pushes the ball away to mid on. 8/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to S Khan, That is a supernatural effort. Okay, superhuman. Full and outside off, Khan gets squared up a touch as he looks to play at it. The ball goes slightly off the outside edge and past the slip cordon. Smith runs after it like his life depended on it and gets to the ball, then flicks it back to Peter Handscomb running with him. Then the skipper dives past the ropes. Three runs taken. 8/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 5/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Outside off, Sharjeel feels for it but misses. 5/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Landed outside off, let through. 5/0

JOSH HAZLEWOOD to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Ali, Outside off, left alone. 5/0

0.5 M Starc to Ali, FOUR! Gets it through! Full and outside off, Azhar leans and drives it behind point for a boundary. 5/0

0.4 M Starc to Ali, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 1/0

0.3 M Starc to Ali, Outside off, angling away, allowed to go through. 1/0

Mitchell Starc is not happy with the footholes near the landing area. He had a similar issue in the first innings as well.

0.2 M Starc to Ali, Landed outside off, defended towards mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to A Ali, Goes for the yorker, ends up dishing out another full toss, much lower than the previous one. Pushed to mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Ali, NO BALL! Oopss... a high full toss outside off, Azhar is surprised as he looks to push it through the off side but misses. Umpire Richard Illingworth signals a no ball. Starc asks him whether it is for overstepping and he is informed that it is for height. Replays confirm the same. He bowled a similar ball the first time he got the cherry in the first innings as well. 1/0