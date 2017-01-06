Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 5 at SCG: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Day 4 Round Up:

David Warner clubbed the second fastest half century in test history to help fire Australia to the verge of a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

The tourists were 55 for one at close of play on the rain-disrupted fourth day of the third test, still 410 runs short of their unlikely victory target of 465.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

That brings us to the end of the Test series. Pakistan competed in parts but weren't able to test Australia in the vital moments barring the Gabba run chase perhaps. Both sides will now compete in colored outfits from 13th January onwards for five ODIs. The series opener begins in Brisbane from 0850 IST onwards. Do join us for that, until then, it's goodbye from us.

STEVEN SMITH (MAN OF THE SERIES) is happy with the turnaround of the team over the last few weeks. States that he is happy with the kind of cricket his side has played. Feels that Australia have excelled in all three departments admirably. Praises his bowlers, particularly Hazlewood and Starc. Also lauds Lyon and O'Keefe in this game to do well. Accepts that winning his 50th Test, that too at his home ground is a perfect feeling. Praises Pakistan for being good competitors. Ends by saying that he hopes Australia can cap off the season on a high by winning the ODI series.

DAVID WARNER (MAN OF THE MATCH) feels that the Australians have bounced back well after the Hobart defeat to South Africa. Says that the win in the final Test of the series helped them gain momentum which they have built on thereafter. Feels that the crowd has been great and adds that he enjoyed himself. States that he always backs himself to play his natural game and is glad that it paid off.

MISBAH-UL-HAQ says that it was a really tough series and lavishes praises on the Australian team. Feels that their opposition outplayed Pakistan in all departments. Opines that the performances of Azhar, Shafiq and Sarfraz are some positives for the team. States that the Gabba performance was confidence-boosting but adds that the MCG collapse hurt the morale. Agrees that the upcoming ODI series will be important for the young Pakistani side and feels that the team will learn a lot from this Australian trip.

Smith decided not to enforce the follow-on and the Australians rocketed at more than 7.5 rpo to swell their lead to 464 before the declaration happened. Sharjeel threw away a start but he was the only wicket to fall for Pakistan before stumps. They might have harbored hopes of salvaging some pride today but the first session dismantled them completely as they lost four wickets. A forgettable series for the tourists barring the fourth innings in Brisbane. Fourth consecutive series whitewash suffered by them in Australia. A selection overhaul is very likely. Perfect end to the Test season at home for Australia.

It was perfect from the start for the hosts. After opting to bat, Warner's historic ton inside lunch on day 1 set the tone which was followed by centuries from Renshaw and Handscomb as well. Australia racked up a big score with only Wahab having a decent time with the ball. Pakistan lost early wickets but Younis and Azhar repaired things with a big stand. The latter's dismissal on day 3 opened the floodgates for Australia and Younis started to run out of partners. He farmed the strike well and smacked a brilliant unbeaten ton to help minimize the deficit.

Absolute thrashing by the Australians. Nine wickets were left today for Pakistan but losing Azhar in the first over was a setback from which they couldn't recover. Misbah and Shafiq tried to dig in but it was only delaying the inevitable. There were some poor shots with both senior men Misbah and Younis throwing their wickets away. Sarfraz played some shots to narrow the margin of defeat and helped himself to an unbeaten fifty. Hazlewood and O'Keefe took 3-fers apiece, while Lyon was brilliant too.

80.2 J Hazlewood to I Khan, OUT! WHITEWASH AFFECTED! Good length outside off, a bit of away movement as Imran pokes tamely at it. Gets the outside edge that flies towards gully where substitute Bird takes his fourth catch in the match - equals the best ever for a sub in a Test. Sarfraz' dream of a century, if he had one, will remain a dream. The hosts are absolutely pumped up in celebration. Tea won't have to be extended after all. AUSTRALIA WIN BY 220 RUNS. 244/10

80.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Imran goes for the heave but he is nowhere near the ball. 244/9

JOSH HAZLEWOOD will make first use of it.

The second new ball has been taken.

79.6 N Lyon to Ahmed, SIX! CLOBBERED! Expensive over for Lyon. Tossed up on off, Sarfraz goes across to that one and slog sweeps it way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. There is a thin chance but if Imran hangs around for a while, Sarfraz can get to his century here. 244/9

It is nearing Tea time but play can be extended as only one wicket is remaining.

79.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! Sarfraz is having a ball. Fired fuller on middle, probably the quickest Lyon has bowled, Sarfraz whips it over mid-wicket to pick up yet another boundary. 238/9

79.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! More runs! Floated around off, Sarfraz goes for a slog sweep and although he didn't middle it well, still goes in the gap to fence for a boundary. 234/9

79.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floated on middle, Sarfraz goes for the sweep over mid-wicket. A bit aerial but in the gap as the batsmen get a brace. 230/9

79.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! A bit short outside off, rocks back to make room and cuts it sweetly through cover-point to find the fence. Good footwork from Ahmed who is going to have some fun. 228/9

79.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Flatter outside off, stays back and cuts it to the off side. 224/9

78.6 S Smith to Khan, Beaten! Tossed up generously around off, spins away sharply as Imran is beaten on the slog sweep. Some bounce there too for the skipper. 224/9

Silly point comes in.

78.5 S Smith to Khan, Floated on a length outside off, gets back to cut but gets a slice to point. 224/9

IMRAN KHAN is the last man in.

78.4 S Smith to Amir, OUT! CONFUSION AND GONE! Drifting in from outside off, tapped gently to the off side. Confusion in the running and Amir is sent back. Too late though as O'Keefe swoops in on the ball and fires a flat throw at the keeper's end for Wade to do the rest. Amir was nowhere near to making his ground. AUSTRALIA JUST NEED 1 MORE WICKET. 224/9

78.3 S Smith to Amir, FOUR! Floated outside off, Amir reaches out to drive it powerfully just past a diving cover fielder to find the fence. Nice looking shot. 224/8

78.2 S Smith to Amir, Flatter outside off, rocks back and pushes it to the covers. 220/8

78.1 S Smith to Ahmed, Tossed up outside off, leans into it and drives it sweetly towards mid off where Lyon makes a good stop. Single taken. 220/8

STEVEN SMITH comes into the attack.

77.6 N Lyon to Amir, Looped up around off, gets well forward and defends solidly. 219/8

77.5 N Lyon to Amir, Fuller outside off, leans into it and drives towards mid off. 219/8

77.4 N Lyon to Amir, Flighted on off, blocked off the inside half towards short leg. 219/8

77.3 N Lyon to Amir, Tossed up gently around off, Amir presses forward and smothers it. 219/8

77.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Fuller outside off, bunted to mid on for a single. 219/8

77.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Fuller on off, leans across and defends it with the full face of the bat. 218/8

11th Test Fifty for Sarfraz Ahmed, second against Australia!

76.6 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Sliding in from outside off, stays back to punch but mistimes it to the cover region for a single. 218/8

76.5 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Drifting in from closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease. 217/8

76.4 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Pumped! Drifting in from around off, Sarfraz uses his feet and takes it on the full. Drives it hard on to the pitch and it lobs over short cover to the deep for a brace. 217/8

76.3 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Flighted around off, leans into it and blocks well. 215/8

76.2 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Slightly short outside off, stays back and cuts it through point for another brace. 215/8

76.1 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Floated outside off, swept away powerfully to deep mid-wicket for a brace. 213/8

75.6 N Lyon to Amir, Flighted on off, prods forward and smothers it. 211/8

Over the wicket now.

75.5 N Lyon to Amir, Floated outside off, leans into it and blocks well. 211/8

75.4 N Lyon to Amir, A bit short outside off, cut towards point where O'Keefe makes a good stop. 211/8

75.3 N Lyon to Amir, Flatter outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 211/8

75.2 N Lyon to Amir, Drifting in from outside off, blocked off the back foot. 211/8

75.1 N Lyon to Amir, Floated outside off, stays back and punches it to short cover. 211/8

74.6 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Fired flat on the stumps, dug out back to the bowler. 211/8

74.5 S O'Keefe to Amir, Floated on a length outside off, cut through point for a single. 211/8

74.4 S O'Keefe to M Amir, Floated outside off, Amir reaches out and drives it to mid off. 210/8

74.3 S O'Keefe to Amir, Fuller on off, bunted firmly back to the bowler. 210/8

74.2 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Full on middle and leg, leans across and works it to mid-wicket for a single. 210/8

74.1 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, FOUR! Floated on middle and leg, Sarfraz gets across to that one and flicks it away through mid-wicket. Edwards in the deep makes a sliding stop but has probably touched the ropes with the momentum. They check it upstairs and replays confirm it. A boundary to the total. 209/8

73.6 N Lyon to Amir, Floated outside off, blocked well from the crease. It goes off the outer half to point. 205/8

73.5 N Lyon to Amir, Full and outside off, reaches out and blocks well. 205/8

73.4 N Lyon to Amir, Loopy around off, stays back and blocks it on to the track. 205/8

73.3 N Lyon to Amir, Drifting in from around off, defends well from the crease. 205/8

73.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Fuller around off, goes across and sweeps it past backward square leg for a single. 205/8

73.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot past the covers for a brace. 204/8

MOHAMMAD AMIR walks down at number 10, replacing Riaz.

72.6 S O'Keefe to Riaz, OUT! Wahab has probably got unlucky here! Floated around off, drifting in and spins away as Wahab looks to push at it. Wade collects it and instantly appeal for the caught behind. The umpire isn't interested and Wade coaxes Smith into the review. The reviews will be reset anyway within 7 overs, so worth a gamble. Hot Spot doesn't show anything but there is a slight spike on the Snicko, although it's probably just after ball passes bat. But only just and the third umpire feels that it's evidence enough for the on-field call to be overturned. Not sure if it was clearly an edge but there was noise for sure and Wade went up instantly too. Wahab walks away dejected. AUSTRALIA JUST 2 WICKETS AWAY. 202/8

Appeal for caught behind is not given. Smith goes for the review. Wade is very confident.

72.5 O'Keefe to Riaz, Flatter on leg stump, gets across to flick but is struck on the pads. Loud appeal for lbw but turned down. Clearly missing leg. 202/7

72.4 S O'Keefe to Riaz, Fuller on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side. 202/7

72.3 S O'Keefe to Riaz, Fuller outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks it. 202/7

72.2 S O'Keefe to Riaz, Floated on off, blocked well from the crease. 202/7

72.1 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Flatter outside off, gets back and cuts it past point for a single. They think of the second but decide against it. 202/7

71.6 N Lyon to Riaz, That was very close! Tossed up nicely around off, Wahab goes for the slog sweep but misses. Narrowly misses off pole. 201/7

71.5 N Lyon to Riaz, FOUR! Oh, ho ho! Reverse sweep this time. Floated around off, Wahab makes terrific connection to get it through point for another boundary. 201/7

71.4 N Lyon to Riaz, FOUR! Does it again! Wahab isn't going to die wondering. Floated on middle and leg, plays the sweep well through backward square leg for a boundary. 197/7

71.3 N Lyon to Riaz, FOUR! Thumped! Flighted around off, Wahab lifts it down the ground. Gets it well past mid on to find the fence. Aggression from Riaz. 193/7

71.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floated on middle and leg, chipped through square leg for a single. 189/7

71.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Full and outside off, leans forward and blocks it well. 188/7

WAHAB RIAZ walks in at number 9, replacing Misbah.

70.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, OUT! GONE! That's two brain fade moments in the match for Misbah. What a terrible shot to play under such circumstances! Floated on off, he goes for the lofted stroke but miscues it high to mid off where Lyon takes the chance with ease after moving a few yards to his left. Misbah resisted the temptation for so long, only to play this shot. AUSTRALIA JUST 3 WICKETS AWAY. 188/7

70.5 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Floated around off, goes across to sweep it down to fine leg for a single. 188/6

70.4 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Fuller on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a couple. 187/6

70.3 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Flatter outside off, defends it solidly off the back foot. 185/6

70.2 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Fuller and outside off, presses forward and defends it well. 185/6

70.1 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Nervy moment for Sarfraz! Fuller on leg stump, Sarfraz goes across to flick it but gets a leading edge. Just past the bowler to mid off. 185/6

69.6 N Lyon to Misbah, Fuller on middle and leg, goes across and flicks it to the leg side for a single. 185/6

Around the wicket now.

69.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floated on off, spinning in, Sarfraz chips it wide of Handscomb at short leg. Single taken. 185/6

69.4 N Lyon to Misbah, Fuller on middle and leg, worked on the leg side for a single. 184/6

69.3 N Lyon to Misbah, Floated around off, defended well from the crease. 183/6

69.2 N Lyon to Misbah, Loopy outside off, Misbah lunges to block but gets an inside edge on to the pads before it trickles to short leg. Replays show that it came off the glove, a chance nevertheless. 183/6

69.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floated around off, swept away towards deep backward square leg who is about 20 yards in from the ropes. Good fielding placement from Smith. Single taken. 183/6

68.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Full on middle and leg, gets across and clips it to the leg side. 182/6

68.5 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Fuller outside off, gets well forward and blocks well. 182/6

68.4 S O'Keefe to Misbah, SIX! SMASHED! Misbah takes the risk and is rewarded. Floated on off, he winds up for the big lofted stroke over wide long on for a maximum. There was risk in the shot but Misbah executed it really well. 182/6

68.3 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Floated on a length on off, Misbah looks to block but it goes off the outer half past silly point. 176/6

68.2 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Loopy outside off, presses forward and blocks it to silly point. 176/6

68.1 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Tossed up around off, bowled from wide of the crease as Misbah blocks it off the front foot to cover. 176/6

67.6 N Lyon to Misbah, On the shorter side outside off, pushed off the back foot towards cover for a single. 176/6

67.5 N Lyon to Misbah, Fuller outside off, reaches out and offers a dead bat. 175/6

67.4 N Lyon to Misbah, Almost got his man! Fired in at approximately 95 kph, turns in sharply as Misbah lets it pass. It almost clipped off stump on its way to the keeper. 175/6

67.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Flatter outside off, stays back and pushes it to cover for a single. 175/6

67.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Slightly short outside off, turn and extra bounce as Sarfraz checks his cut shot to cover-point. 174/6

67.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, On a length outside off, Misbah stays back and pats it to mid off. 174/6

66.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Drifting in on middle, blocked off the inside half to the leg side. 174/6

66.5 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Low full toss on the stumps, bunted towards mid on. 174/6

66.4 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Floated outside off, reaches out and defends solidly. 174/6

66.3 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Tossed up around off, presses forward and smothers it. 174/6

66.2 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Fuller on the pads, worked towards mid-wicket gently. 174/6

66.1 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Flighted around off, pushed gently back to the bowler. 174/6

DRINKS ARE ON THE FIELD. Pakistan continue to battle hard. 46 runs after Lunch, for the loss of Shafiq. Runs are not that important, but staying out there is. Another 48 overs left in the day to survive for the visitors.

65.6 N Lyon to Ahmed, Watchfully defends this one. 174/6

65.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 174/6

65.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, There comes the top edge. Full and outside off, Ahmed looks to play the slog sweep but gets a bit of a top edge which does not carry to square leg. A couple taken. 174/6

65.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 172/6

65.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! TONK! Full and outside off, Sarfraz gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary. Shane Warne on air says he does not mind that shot at all. He reckons that the more Sarfraz plays that shot on a turning pitch, the more are the chances of the ball going off the top edge. 172/6

65.1 N Lyon to Misbah, Full and outside off, swept behind square leg for a single. Moves to 30. 168/6

64.6 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, FOUR! Thanks to a misfield. Full and wide outside off, Sarfraz punches it through point. Mitchell Starc dives to his left but is unable to stop it. Stephen O'Keefe is not happy. He is looking furiously at Starc who is busy running to the boundary to retrieve the ball. If looks could kill. But why? 167/6

64.5 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Landed around off, worked past short leg for a run. 163/6

64.4 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Full and outside off, SA comes down the track and chips it uppishly towards mid on for a quick single. 162/6

64.3 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Bang! Not a game for short leg fielders. Another one takes the blow. Full and outside off, Ahmed gets down and plays a full-blooded sweep shot, but straight into the body of Peter Handscomb at short leg. OUCH. 161/6

64.2 S O'Keefe to Ahmed, Landed around off again, spits off the surface a bit, Sarfraz is surprised and somehow manages to fend it off. 161/6

Second slip is in place now.

64.1 S O'Keefe to S Ahmed, Straightaway induces an edge. Nice fuller length outside off, Misbah pushes forward but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and goes onto the ground, wide of Steven Smith at first slip. A couple taken. 161/6

Spin from both ends. STEPHEN O'KEEFE to bowl now.

63.6 N Lyon to Ahmed, In the air... but over the man. Lyon holds this length back a touch, spins it in, Sarfraz whips it uppishly but over square leg. There is a fielder placed at short backward square leg as well but he is nowhere near the ball. A run taken. 159/6

63.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, Fuller than the previous one, SA blocks watchfully. 158/6

63.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, Full and around off, blocked watchfully. 158/6

63.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Similar length, Ahmed lunges to defend. 158/6

63.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Things are happening. Full and outside off, Sarfraz looks to flick but the ball spins in, goes off the inner half of the bat and is aerial. However, it is wide of the man at short mid-wicket. 158/6

63.1 N Lyon to Misbah, Full and outside off, Misbah sweeps it through square leg for a single. 158/6

62.6 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 157/6

62.5 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, A short ball outside off, blocked from the crease. 157/6

62.4 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, On a good length outside off, angling in, defended from the crease. 157/6

62.3 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Landed outside off, left alone. 157/6

62.2 J Hazlewood to S Ahmed, EDGED, FOUR! Catching opportunity missed. Full and wide outside off, Sarfraz leans into the drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies towards gully. Substitute Jackson Bird is a bit late to react and the ball goes past him to the third man fence. Sarfraz moves to 13 from 17 balls with his second boundary. The stand is worth 21 from 29 balls now. 157/6

62.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, A short ball down the leg side, Misbah swivels and pulls it towards fine leg for a single. 153/6

61.6 N Lyon to Ahmed, Pushes this back to the bowler. 152/6

61.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, Full and outside off, worked to the leg side. 152/6

61.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, Comes down the track and drives it straight to mid off. 152/6

61.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Full on middle, Sarfraz comes down the track and looks to go for the flick but miscues it over mid-wicket. No one in the deep and the batsmen take a couple. 152/6

61.2 N Lyon to Misbah, On middle and off, defended cum flicked past short leg for a single. 150/6

61.1 N Lyon to Misbah, FOUR! Well, not the smartest of strokes. Almost a replica of his first innings dismissal. Full and outside off, Misbah, unable to control himself, goes hard with the slog sweep. He gets it high in the air and there is Jackson Bird at deep backward square leg but the ball lands even squarer and goes into the fence. Lyon is smiling. That cunning smile. He will not mind this one bit. Would like to know what is going on in Misbah's mind though. 149/6

NATHAN LYON comes back on to bowl.

60.6 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 145/6

60.5 J Hazlewood to S Ahmed, RIPPER. That is a Day 5 pitch for you. Similar length to the previous two deliveries but those were comfortably played. But this one rises suddenly and sharply. Ahmed leaps in the air to fend it and the ball hits his gloves, but lands safely on the off side. 145/6

60.4 J Hazlewood to S Ahmed, Comes back in, pushed towards mid on. 145/6

60.3 J Hazlewood to S Ahmed, Full and outside off, driven towards short extra cover. 145/6

60.2 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Short and outside off, Sarfraz flashes but misses. 145/6

60.1 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Good length outside off, played to the off side. 145/6

59.6 M Starc to Misbah, Outside off, another drive, this time from Misbah, through the covers again, for a couple. 145/6

59.5 M Starc to Misbah, Down the leg side, Misbah lets it go. Wade dives to his left to stop. Starc seems to have some issues with his landing or something else. Ian Healy on air says that Starc took some tablets this morning. 143/6

59.4 M Starc to Ahmed, That is a good shot. He is really looking composed out today, Sarfraz. Tried too many things too early in the previous few innings. Was walking down the track, trying to impose himself and all. Not so far today. Full and outside off, Sarfraz leans and drives this through the covers. The ball does not make it to the ropes and the batsmen take three. 143/6

59.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Very full outside off, almost a yorker, Ahmed squeezes it through backward point but Nathan Lyon at point dives to his left and stops the ball. 140/6

59.2 M Starc to Ahmed, FOUR! Wow. That is a nice shot. Short and outside off, Sarfraz stays behind the line of the ball and punches it behind point for a boundary. 140/6

59.1 M Starc to Ahmed, A length ball outside off, punched to the off side. 136/6

58.6 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Ahhh... almost a wicket. A short ball down the leg side, Misbah looks to pull but is cramped for room. The ball goes off the under edge and lands short of the diving Matthew Wade. 136/6

58.5 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full and outside off, coming in, pushed towards mid on. 136/6

58.4 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Hmmm.... Fractionally short outside off, Misbah goes hard at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball bounces on its way to third man but Jackson Bird, the substitute, dives to his left from gully and half-stops it. Interestingly, Mr. Bird has taken more catches in this game as a substitute than in his whole career. 136/6

Interesting. There is a short leg already in place but now another fielder comes in to give him company. In fact, company to the batsman rather. Silly point. It is Peter Handscomb.

58.3 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full and outside off, defended solidly to the off side. 136/6

58.2 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Outside off, watchfully defended. 136/6

58.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Landed outside off, on a length, Misbah looks to defend from his crease but the ball bounces sharply, jags back in and surprises the skipper. The ball goes past his bat, perhaps takes the inside edge and drops down in front of short leg. 136/6

57.6 M Starc to S Ahmed, Fuller on off, gets across and drives it well towards mid on. 136/6

57.5 M Starc to Ahmed, Fires in a yorker around off at 143.9 kph, good ball and Sarfraz does well to dig it out to cover-point. 136/6

57.4 M Starc to Ahmed, Full and around off, leans forward and blocks it well. 136/6

SARFRAZ AHMED walks in at number 8, replacing Shafiq.

57.3 M Starc to Shafiq, OUT! CHOPPED ON! That's the wicket Australia were looking for. Full and outside off, angling in, Shafiq goes for the flamboyant drive but gets a thick inside edge that cannons onto the stumps. Starc is absolutely pumped up. Huge blow for Pakistan as the solid Shafiq departs. AUSTRALIA NEED FOUR MORE WICKETS. 136/6

57.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length on off, gets across and blocks solidly. 136/5

57.1 M Starc to Shafiq, Full and outside off, leans forward and pushes it gently to point. 136/5

56.6 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fuller on off, leans across and pushes it towards mid on. 136/5

56.5 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Pitched up on middle, gets across and taps it towards mid-wicket. 136/5

56.4 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fuller around off, tailing in, pushed gently towards mid on. 136/5

56.3 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Good length outside off, Misbah stays back to push at it but gets a thick edge on the bounce to gully. 136/5

56.2 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full and outside off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 136/5

56.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Dug in short around leg stump, harmlessly goes down the leg side as Misbah ducks. 136/5

55.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length angled in from outside off, pushed off the back foot towards cover. 136/5

55.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Length ball outside off, gets forward and pats it towards cover. 136/5

55.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Length ball wider outside off, that's an easy leave for Shafiq. 136/5

55.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Fuller outside off, nicely blocked off the front foot down the pitch. 136/5

55.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Cracker of a delivery! Good length slanting in from outside off, shapes away late to beat Shafiq all ends up. Squared up him completely there. Appeal from Wade for the caught behind but he finds no support from his mates. 136/5

55.1 M Starc to Misbah, Full and outside off, crisply driven past cover for a single. 136/5

54.6 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, FOUR! Length ball drifting on the pads, Shafiq gets across and tickles it nicely down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. A rare loose ball from Hazlewood. 135/5

54.5 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Good length outside off, Shafiq goes for the cut but is beaten. It wasn't quite there for the stroke. 131/5

54.4 J Hazlewood to A Shafiq, Full and around off, tailing in, jammed towards short mid-wicket. 131/5

54.3 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Fuller on leg stump, misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads to the left of Wade who makes a good one-handed half stop. 131/5

54.2 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Full and on fourth stump line, Shafiq presses forward and blocks. 131/5

54.1 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Length ball outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot to short cover. 131/5

JOSH HAZLEWOOD to bowl from the other end.

53.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Full on middle, Shafiq shuffles across and tucks it through mid-wicket. Sweetly timed, he'll pick up three more. 131/5

53.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Very full and outside off, squeezed out towards cover-point. 128/5

53.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Full and outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 128/5

53.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 128/5

53.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length outside off, blocked solidly off the back foot. 128/5

53.1 M Starc to Shafiq, Full and very wide outside off, left alone to the keeper. 128/5

Welcome back for the post-lunch session. Pakistan will want this pair to eat up as many overs as possible as they look to salvage a draw. A win for the tourists is all but out of the equation now. Australia will want to separate them quickly and have a crack at the tail. MITCHELL STARC to begin proceedings after lunch.

.....DAY 5, SESSION 2.....

37 overs, 73 runs and 4 wickets - another dominant session for Australia and they are marching towards a series whitewash. Hazlewood removed Azhar in the first over of the day and then removed Babar cheaply as well to rock the Pakistanis early. Younis fell to a poor shot and Yasir fell after a dour resistance as Pakistan slipped further. Misbah and Shafiq have hung around but it's a big task ahead. This partnership will be the key. Hazlewood and Lyon were brilliant for the Aussies. Join us in a while for the second session to see if Pakistan can fight.

52.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Tossed up outside off, turning away, Misbah lunges into it and blocks it past silly point. LUNCH ON DAY 5. 128/5

52.5 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Fired in on middle and leg, gets back to flick but is struck on the pads. 128/5

52.4 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it past mid-wicket for a single. 128/5

Silly point comes in.

52.3 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Flatter outside off, Shafiq looks to push at it but is struck on the splice of the bat. No silly point and it falls safe. 127/5

52.2 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Flatter outside off, Shafiq stays back and blocks well. 127/5

52.1 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Fullish outside off, pushed gently to the covers. 127/5

51.6 N Lyon to Misbah, Sliding in from around off, defends it well off the front foot. 127/5

51.5 N Lyon to Misbah, Flighted outside off, gets forward and blocks well. 127/5

51.4 N Lyon to Misbah, Misbah gets into a tangle! Floated on middle, Misbah doesn't offer a shot to that one and is rapped on the pads. It didn't spin as much as he expected it to. Loud appeal for lbw but not given. Just missing leg. 127/5

51.3 N Lyon to Misbah, Flatter ball speared down the leg side, left alone to the keeper. 127/5

51.2 N Lyon to Misbah, Tossed up outside off, leans into it to block but is rapped on the front pad. 127/5

51.1 N Lyon to Misbah, Floated well outside off, spinning in, no stroke offered. 127/5

50.6 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, FOUR! Poor bowling! The field was brought up for inviting the big shot and O'Keefe made it too easy. Drops it short on middle, Shafiq swivels and nails the pull through mid-wicket. 127/5

50.5 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Flighted on middle and leg, Shafiq chips it a bit uppishly towards mid-wicket. Doesn't carry to the fielder. 123/5

50.4 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Fired in fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler. 123/5

50.3 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Flatter outside off, stays back and blocks it to cover. 123/5

50.2 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, How close was that? Whoa! Flatter around off, keeps a tad low as Shafiq is beaten on the cut. It just whizzes past off pole. 123/5

50.1 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Fuller on off, leans forward and pushes it towards mid on. 123/5

STEPHEN O'KEEFE comes back on.

49.6 N Lyon to Misbah, Flighted outside off, leans into it and pushes firmly to point. 123/5

49.5 N Lyon to Misbah, Flighted invitingly outside off, Misbah lunges into it and pushes it to cover-point. 123/5

49.4 N Lyon to Shafiq, Loopy on a length on off, turning in, Shafiq makes room to cut but gets a bottom edge past backward point for a couple. 123/5

49.3 N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted outside off, gets well forward and blocks. 122/5

49.2 N Lyon to Misbah, Drifting in from outside off, gets across and sweeps it down to fine leg for a single. 122/5

49.1 N Lyon to Misbah, Turn and bounce! Tossed up well outside off, spins back sharply with extra bounce as Misbah makes a leave. Hits Wade on his chest. 121/5

48.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Fullish around off, Shafiq bunts it back at Starc who tries a nonchalant attempt to deflect it on to the stumps at the bowler's end. Parries past mid on for a brace. 121/5

48.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length angled in from around off, gets across and blocks solidly. 119/5

Switches to around the wicket.

48.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Shortish outside off, stays back on his toes and blocks it to the off side. 119/5

48.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle and leg, Shafiq gets back and tucks it past square leg for a brace. 119/5

48.2 M Starc to Misbah, Full and outside off, pushed gently to short cover for a quick single. Shy at the bowler's end misses but he was probably in anyway. 117/5

48.1 M Starc to Misbah, Good length outside off, blocked well off the front foot. 116/5

47.6 N Lyon to Shafiq, Boom! The short leg fielder for Australia is having a military experience in this game. Cops another blow. It's Handscomb this time who gets struck on the body as Shafiq nails the pull off a half-tracker to him. Renshaw and Cartwright would know how it feels as they were the previous occupants of the position in this match. 116/5

47.5 N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up outside off, steps down the track and wrists it to short mid-wicket. 116/5

47.4 N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted on middle, leans into it and defends well down the pitch. 116/5

47.3 N Lyon to Shafiq, Fuller on middle, worked away to the leg side. 116/5

47.2 N Lyon to Misbah, Flatter outside off, stays back and steers it towards point for a single. 116/5

47.1 N Lyon to Misbah, FOUR! Slammed! Low full toss outside off, Misbah leans into it and thumps it past wide mid off as the ball races to the fence for a boundary. Loosener from Lyon to start a new spell. 115/5

NATHAN LYON is back on.

46.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Slips it down the leg side, Shafiq misses the flick. 111/5

46.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Full on off, leans into it and blocks solidly. 111/5

46.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Fuller on off, Shafiq blocks if well off the inside half. 111/5

46.3 M Starc to Shafiq, DROPPED! A very tough chance though! Back of a length around off, extra bounce as Shafiq looks to steer with an open face. The edge flies just over a leaping Smith at second slip. He gets a hand on it but it doesn't stick. Reprieve for Shafiq as the batsmen get a brace. 111/5

46.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Length ball outside off, tailing away sharply, left alone to the keeper. 109/5

46.1 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length outside off, leans into it and pushes it towards cover. 109/5

45.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Quicker ball on middle, Misbah stays back and blocks it well. 109/5

45.5 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, The other extreme of footwork. Floated on middle, Shafiq steps out to that one and knocks it through mid-wicket. Warner does well in the deep to save a run. 109/5

45.4 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, FOUR! Finds the gap this time! A bit short outside off, Shafiq stays back and cuts it away superbly past cover to find the fence. Used the depth of the crease well. 106/5

45.3 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Flatter on the stumps, Shafiq makes room and cuts it towards cover. 102/5

45.2 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, Fuller on middle and leg, pushed to the leg side. 102/5

45.1 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Fullish outside off, jammed to mid off for a single. Slight misfield but the extra run isn't taken. 102/5

44.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Length ball around off, tight lines and the ball shapes away late as Shafiq makes a leave. 101/5

44.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length outside off, tailing away, left alone to the keeper. 101/5

44.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Fullish on off, leans across and blocks it solidly. 101/5

44.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Full and outside off, Shafiq pushes at it but gets the outside edge. Played with soft hands and the edge just falls short of fourth slip. 101/5

44.2 M Starc to Misbah, Fuller on off, Misbah leans forward and pats it to the short cover region for a brisk single. 101/5

44.1 M Starc to Misbah, Length ball outside off, pushed gently towards cover. 100/5

MITCHELL STARC is back on.

43.6 S O'Keefe to Shafiq, FOUR! Shafiq is away! Gets a gift, full toss on the pads and he obliges by flicking it away through mid-wicket to find the fence. Nicely done. 100/5

ASAD SHAFIQ is the new man in.

43.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, OUT! GONE THIS TIME! Fuller around off, draws Yasir into the push and the outside edge flies to the substitute Bird at second slip. Another O'Keefe delivery that spun quite a bit. Yasir isn't ready to walk and the umpires aren't sure if the catch is clean. The soft signal is out though. It's referred upstairs. It's a legal ball and the catch is as clean as it gets. Yasir's stubborn vigilance comes to an end. If only the specialist batsmen had shown his resolve, the visitors would have been in a better state. Pakistan have lost half their side. 96/5

Yasir seems to have been caught at second slip. The umpires are checking to see if the catch is clean and also the no ball. Soft signal is out.

43.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, That's a ripper! Drifting in from around off, turns away sharply to beat the outside edge. Probably the first ball O'Keefe has spun in the game and the Aussies appeal for the caught behind but it's turned down. Nothing on the Snicko too. 96/4

43.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated on a length outside off, stays back to punch it on the bounce towards cover-point where Lyon makes a brilliant one-handed stop. 96/4

43.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fullish on middle, Yasir gets across and smothers it. 96/4

43.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated outside off, leans into it and pushes past silly point. 96/4

42.6 J Hazlewood to Shah, Length ball on middle and leg, worked down to fine leg for a single. 96/4

42.5 J Hazlewood to Shah, Dug in short around off, Yasir sways away from the line. 95/4

42.4 J Hazlewood to Y Shah, Fullish outside off, punchy drive towards mid off. 95/4

42.3 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Back of a length on middle, Misbah hangs back and jabs it past short leg for a single. 95/4

42.2 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fuller on off, driven firmly past the bowler. Mid on moves quickly to his left to make a tumbling stop. 94/4

42.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Good length on off, angling in, Misbah is struck on the thigh pad. 94/4

41.6 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks. 94/4

41.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller around off, leans into it and blocks. 94/4

41.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flatter on middle and leg, Yasir misses the sweep and is struck on the front pad. Big appeal for lbw but probably just missing leg. 94/4

Extra slip comes in, there are two short covers in place.

41.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Beaten! O'Keefe is getting the length right in this over. Floated on a length outside off, lures Yasir into the drive and beats him comprehensively. That wasn't far away from the off pole. 94/4

41.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Drifting in from around off, blocked well off the front foot. 94/4

41.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated just outside off, Yasir makes the leave very late as the ball skids off the pitch. 94/4

40.6 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fuller on off, shaping in, Misbah gets across and chops it to mid-wicket. 94/4

40.5 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Length ball outside off, dabbed with an angled bat to point. 94/4

40.4 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full and outside off, leans forward and blocks it solidly. 94/4

40.3 J Hazlewood to Shah, Nice shot! Fuller outside off, creams the drive through cover for a single. 94/4

40.2 J Hazlewood to Y Shah, Fuller on off, bunted off the inside half towards mid on. 93/4

40.1 J Hazlewood to Shah, Good ball! Good length outside off, tails back in sharply as Yasir plays back to that one. Whizzes past the inside edge. 93/4

39.6 S O'Keefe to Misbah, Fuller outside off, leans into it and defends well. 93/4

39.5 S O'Keefe to Y Shah, Drifting in from outside off, Yasir pushes at it but gets an edge past slip to third man for a single. 93/4

39.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Loopy on a length outside off, a bit wide to make the batsman play. 92/4

39.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated wider outside off, no shot offered to that one. 92/4

39.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller on middle, gets across and dug out towards mid on. 92/4

39.1 S O'Keefe to Y Shah, Tossed up fuller outside off, dug out towards mid off. 92/4

38.6 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pats it towards cover. 92/4

38.5 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Back of a length around off, defended solidly from the crease. 92/4

38.4 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Short of a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 92/4

38.3 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full and outside off, leans into it and pushes it towards cover. 92/4

38.2 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Length ball around off, defended well from the crease. 92/4

38.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Good length around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 92/4

37.6 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted on middle, lunges into it and defends. 92/4

37.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller on the pads, worked to the leg side. 92/4

37.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 92/4

37.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flatter outside off, gets back and blocks solidly. 92/4

37.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Drifting in from outside off, Shah reaches out and defends. 92/4

37.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller outside off, leans forward and blocks it well. 92/4

36.6 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 92/4

36.5 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Huge appeal! Fuller on middle, tails in sharply to ping Misbah on the front pad as he misses the flick. Loud shout for lbw but turned down. Smith reckons it's missing leg and so they don't take the review. Hawk Eye confirms that the Australian captain was right. 92/4

36.4 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Short of a length on off, Misbah rides the bounce and taps it towards short leg. 92/4

36.3 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Full ball on off, snaking in, pushed gently towards mid on. 92/4

36.2 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Good length outside off, stays back and taps it to point with an angled bat. 92/4

36.1 J Hazlewood to Misbah, Fullish around off, tailing in sharply, Misbah shuffles across and covers the movement to push it to mid on. 92/4

JOSH HAZLEWOOD is back on.

35.6 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted outside off, gets on the front foot and smothers it. 92/4

35.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, Drifting in from outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks. 92/4

35.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted outside off, Shah reaches out and drives it to mid off. 92/4

35.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller on middle, gets across and defends solidly. 92/4

35.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Very full outside off, Yasir looks to drive but gets a slice past backward point for a brace. 92/4

35.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Fuller outside off, leans forward to that one and pats it to the covers. 90/4

STEPHEN O'KEEFE comes on to bowl.

Drinks break!

34.6 M Starc to Misbah, Fullish around off, Misbah lunges into it and pushes it back to the bowler. 90/4

34.5 Starc to Misbah, Length ball on middle, Misbah shuffles across to flick but is struck on the pads. Muted lbw appeal but probably just missing leg. 90/4

34.4 M Starc to Misbah, Back of a length outside off, keeps coming in with the angle, Misbah withdraws the bat to make the leave. 90/4

34.3 M Starc to Misbah, Fuller outside off, pushed with an angled bat towards gully. 90/4

34.2 M Starc to Misbah, Full and angling in from outside off, left alone to the keeper. 90/4

34.1 M Starc to Misbah, Good length outside off, pushed from the crease towards point. 90/4

33.6 N Lyon to Shah, Floated on a length on off, Yasir gets back to flick but is struck on the thigh. Extra bounce once again. 90/4

33.5 N Lyon to Shah, Pushed through quicker on off, defends it well from the crease. 90/4

33.4 N Lyon to Shah, Floated on middle, hangs back and blocks it to square leg. 90/4

33.3 N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up outside off, Yasir uses his feet and blocks it off the inside half to the leg side. 90/4

33.2 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy outside off, Yasir sweeps but straight to backward square leg. 90/4

33.1 N Lyon to Shah, Flighted on off, spins in with extra bounce. Yasir looks to shoulder arms and the ball almost brushed his glove. 90/4

32.6 M Starc to Misbah, FOUR! Flashy drive! Full and outside off, Misbah goes for the drive but gets it off the outer half. Flies through backward point for a boundary. Wasn't in control there. 90/4

32.5 M Starc to Misbah, Length ball angling away from outside off, left alone to the keeper. 86/4

32.4 M Starc to Misbah, Good length on middle, Misbah jabs it towards short leg. Inside edge cannoned on to his thigh pad. 86/4

32.3 M Starc to Misbah, Good length angled across the right-hander, a bit too wide to make Misbah play. 86/4

32.2 M Starc to Misbah, Fuller on off, Misbah gets across and covers the away movement to push it to short cover. 86/4

32.1 M Starc to Misbah, Play and a miss! Full and outside off, tailing away as Misbah is beaten on the push. That was very close to the outside edge. The Pakistan skipper is struggling against Starc at the moment. 86/4

31.6 N Lyon to Shah, The change of angle almost works! Floated around off, skids through to beat the outside edge as Yasir tries to push at it. Lovely bowling! 86/4

Switches to around the wicket.

31.5 N Lyon to Shah, Floated outside off, solid front foot defence by Yasir. 86/4

31.4 N Lyon to Shah, Drifting in from outside off, Shah pushes at it with soft hands as the ball goes off the outer half to the right of first slip. 86/4

31.3 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy outside off, Yasir reaches out and blocks firmly. 86/4

31.2 N Lyon to Shah, Flatter on the stumps, worked off the back foot to backward square leg. 86/4

31.1 N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up outside off, driven firmly towards mid off. 86/4

30.6 M Starc to Misbah, Good length on off, walks across the stumps and pats it to short cover. 86/4

30.5 M Starc to Misbah, Full ball outside off, driven with an angled bat towards point. 86/4

30.4 M Starc to Misbah, FOUR! Edge sneaks through! Starc is giving Misbah a working over. Fullish around off, tailing away as the Pakistan skipper pushes at it with soft hands. Gets the edge that goes past a diving third slip fielder for a boundary. 86/4

30.3 M Starc to Misbah, Fullish outside off, teasing ball but Misbah makes a leave. 82/4

30.2 M Starc to Misbah, Length ball around off, tails away as Misbah dabs it with soft hands to gully. 82/4

30.1 M Starc to Misbah, Beaten! Good length outside off, shapes away late as Misbah is beaten on the poke. Reverse swing on offer for Starc. 82/4

29.6 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, leans into it and pushes firmly to cover. 82/4

MISBAH-UL-HAQ walks out to bat.

29.5 N Lyon to Khan, OUT! SHOCKER FROM YOUNIS! Almost similar to the Misbah dismissal in the first innings except that this wasn't caught in the deep. Tossed up outside off, Younis charges down the pitch and looks to go big down the ground. Beats him in flight and he miscues it high up towards mid on where Hazlewood takes the skier with ease. What a waste of a wicket! Have to say though that Lyon deserved this wicket. Lovely lines from the spinner and he's got turn too. 82/4

29.4 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on middle, gets across and blocks it. 82/3

29.3 N Lyon to Khan, Fuller on off, leans into it and drives it to cover. 82/3

29.2 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up nicely outside off, very full and Younis goes for the sweep but misses. Wade whips off the bails but the batsman's foot was in the crease. 82/3

29.1 N Lyon to Khan, On a length around off, spinning in, Younis hangs back and blocks. 82/3

28.6 M Starc to Shah, Dug in short from outside off, Yasir lets it pass to the keeper. 82/3

Switches to around the wicket for the nightwatchman.

28.5 M Starc to Khan, Back of a length on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 82/3

28.4 M Starc to Khan, Fullish on off, Younis looks to drive but gets it off the inside half to mid-wicket. 81/3

28.3 M Starc to Khan, Good length on off, gets across and defends it towards mid on. 81/3

28.2 M Starc to Khan, Back of a length outside off, steered off the back foot to point. 81/3

28.1 M Starc to Khan, Good length closer to off, blocked off the back foot. 81/3

27.6 N Lyon to Shah, Comes wide of the crease and drifts this in from outside off, nicely blocked off the front foot. 81/3

27.5 N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up fuller outside off, dug out towards cover. 81/3

27.4 N Lyon to Shah, Flatter on middle, stands tall and blocks it solidly. 81/3

27.3 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, Yasir looks to drive but gets it off the outer half through backward point for a couple. 81/3

27.2 N Lyon to Shah, On a length from outside off, spinning in, Yasir goes back to cut but misses. Extra bounce there. 79/3

27.1 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy from outside off, gets on the front foot and smothers it. 79/3

26.6 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! SPANKED! Short and wide outside off, Younis doesn't miss out as he stands tall to slap it through cover for a boundary. He looks to be carrying on from his unbeaten ton in the first innings. 79/3

26.5 M Starc to Khan, Fuller around off, Younis gets forward and defends it towards mid off. 75/3

26.4 M Starc to Khan, Shortish outside off, Younis stands tall and bunts it back to the bowler. 75/3

26.3 M Starc to Khan, Back of a length on middle, Younis walks across the stumps and taps it towards mid-wicket. 75/3

26.2 M Starc to Khan, Short of a length outside off, Younis rises on his toes and taps it to cover-point. 75/3

26.1 M Starc to Khan, Good length angled in from around off, YK blocks it from the crease. 75/3

25.6 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, leans forward to drive it to mid off. 75/3

25.5 Lyon to Shah, Floated around off, turning in sharply, Yasir gets back to flick but pops it to short leg. That came off the thigh. 75/3

25.4 N Lyon to Shah, Drifting in from around off, spinning in, Yasir goes back to flick as the ball lobs towards leg slip. Came off the pads. 75/3

25.3 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, reaches out and defends it. 75/3

25.2 N Lyon to Shah, Flighted around off, defended well from the crease. 75/3

25.1 N Lyon to Khan, A bit short on middle, YK gets back and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 75/3

24.6 M Starc to Y Shah, Almost carried! Back of a length outside off, Yasir pushes at it but gets the outside edge. Just short of the fielder at gully. 74/3

24.5 M Starc to Shah, Short ball and Yasir ducks under it. 74/3

24.4 M Starc to Y Shah, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Australians have been generous at messing such opportunities in this game. What was Yasir doing anyway? Back of a length on leg stump, he just tucks it past short leg as the ball goes off the pads. Wants the single and is hesitant as he goes midpitch. Cartwright from short leg hares across and throws it off-balance at the keeper's end but misses. He had all the time in the world, so probably could have steadied himself a bit more. Shah survives. 74/3

24.3 M Starc to Khan, Full and around off, tapped gently to the off side for a single. 74/3

24.2 M Starc to Khan, Good length around off, shuffles across and blocks well. 73/3

24.1 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! FAB SHOT! Very full ball outside off, Younis plays a lovely punchy drive past the bowler. Races past mid off to the fence in no time. 73/3

MITCHELL STARC comes on for the first time this morning. Three slips and a gully waiting.

23.6 N Lyon to Shah, Floated on a length from around off, defended well from the crease. 69/3

23.5 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller around off, leans into it and blocks. 69/3

23.4 N Lyon to Shah, Yasir survives! Nicely looped off break outside off, he pushes hard at it and gets an inside edge on to his pads. The ball just doesn't carry to the short leg fielder. 69/3

23.3 N Lyon to Khan, Loopy outside off, YK pats it to cover for a single. 69/3

23.2 N Lyon to Khan, Flatter outside off, gets back and blocks it well. 68/3

23.1 Lyon to Khan, Was there an edge? Nope! Nervy moment for Younis though. Lyon gets this to drift in from outside off, holds its line as Younis looks to block. It lobs towards Smith who takes it on the second attempt at first slip. Excitement among the Aussies but it came off the back pad of Younis. 68/3

22.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length angled in from around off, gets across and clips it down to fine leg for a run. 68/3

22.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Full and just outside off, no shot offered to that one. 67/3

22.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length closer to off, Younis defends it from the crease. 67/3

22.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, nips back in off the seam as YK blocks it off the back foot to short leg. 67/3

22.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length on leg stump, Hazlewood shuffles across to flick but misses as it goes through to the keeper. 67/3

22.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Dug in short on middle, Younis ducks under the bumper. 67/3

21.6 N Lyon to Shah, Gives it a bit of air outside off, Yasir mistimes the drive to cover. 67/3

21.5 N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up gently outside off, Yasir gets the big stride forward and smothers it. 67/3

21.4 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy on a length around off, blocked off the inside half to the right of short leg. 67/3

21.3 N Lyon to Shah, Drifting in from outside off, blocked well off the back foot. 67/3

21.2 N Lyon to Shah, On a length outside off, Yasir looks to cut against the spin but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to first slip. 67/3

21.1 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, presses forward and blocks. 67/3

20.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length angled in from outside off, YK gets back and taps it to the off side. 67/3

20.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Younis defends it solidly from the crease. 67/3

YOUNIS KHAN is the new man in.

20.4 Hazlewood to Azam, OUT! HAZLEWOOD HAS ANOTHER! Lovely spell this is from Josh. He's getting the line right and getting the ball to talk. Fuller ball around off, shapes back in sharply to ping Babar on the front pad as he plays across the line. Dead plumb it is, up goes the umpire's finger. Almost a replica of his first innings dismissal. Babar thinks of the review but then walks away. What a start to the morning for Australia! 67/3

20.3 J Hazlewood to Azam, Slips one down the leg side, Babar fails to glance it as Wade collects behind the sticks. 67/2

20.2 J Hazlewood to B Azam, FOUR! Delicious stroke! Overpitched from Hazlewood and Babar feasts on the offering. Creams the drive through the covers to find the fence. Beautiful shot maker this lad when on song. 67/2

20.1 J Hazlewood to Azam, Good ball! Snaked back in sharply from outside off, Babar makes a good leave. 63/2

19.6 N Lyon to Shah, Looped up nicely outside off, Yasir gets on the front foot and blocks. 63/2

19.5 N Lyon to Shah, Quicker ball outside off, defended well from the crease. 63/2

19.4 N Lyon to Azam, Flighted outside off, Babar looks to block but gets an inside edge on to the pads. The ball goes through the legs of the FSL fielder for a single. 63/2

19.3 N Lyon to Shah, Slight mix up but safe! Drifting in from outside off, punched to the left of Warner at mid off. They go for the single after an initial hesitation. Good throw at the keeper's end as Wade does the rest but Babar was just in. 62/2

19.2 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy around off, spinning in, Yasir blocks it solidly by covering the line. 61/2

19.1 N Lyon to Shah, Floated around off, blocked off the inside half towards short leg. 61/2

18.6 J Hazlewood to Azam, Full and around off, blocked off the front foot to short extra cover. 61/2

18.5 J Hazlewood to Azam, Dug in short on off, Azam ducks under the bumper. 61/2

18.4 J Hazlewood to Azam, FOUR! Some runs! Length ball angled in from outside off, Babar pokes at it with soft hands. The ball goes off the outer half to the third man fence for a boundary. 61/2

18.3 J Hazlewood to Azam, Fuller outside off, gets the stride forward and blocks solidly. 57/2

18.2 J Hazlewood to Azam, Full and outside off, a bit shape away, it's a tempter but Babar lets it pass. 57/2

18.1 J Hazlewood to Azam, Good length on the fourth stump line, tapped with an angled bat towards point. 57/2

17.6 N Lyon to Shah, Floated outside off, Yasir gets forward and blocks well. 57/2

17.5 N Lyon to Shah, Drifting in from outside off, driven towards mid on. 57/2

17.4 N Lyon to Shah, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pats it to cover. 57/2

17.3 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy around off, defended well from the crease. 57/2

17.2 N Lyon to Shah, Flighted outside off, a bit too full and Yasir pushes it past cover for a brace. 57/2

17.1 N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up outside off, Yasir looks to drive but gets it off the inside half to short mid-wicket. 55/2

NATHAN LYON to bowl from the other end.

BABAR AZAM is the new man in.

16.6 Hazlewood to Ali, OUT! GONE! Body blow to Pakistan in the very first over of the day. Length ball angled in from outside off, holds its line after pitching as Azhar plays across the line. Pushes at it too early and pops it straight back to Hazlewood who takes the easiest of return catches. Massive strike this and the Aussies know it. Azhar is disappointed but he has to go. 55/2

16.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Another full ball outside off, Ali gets forward and drives it sweetly to mid off. 55/1

16.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Wasn't in control at all! Dug in short around off, Ali swivels for the pull but is hit on the shoulder as the ball rolls towards gully. 55/1

16.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller ball outside off, driven firmly towards mid off. 55/1

16.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and just outside off, probing line and well left by Ali. 55/1

16.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length outside off, Azhar gets forward and blocks it towards cover. 55/1

The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Crucial morning session for the visitors if they are to survive the day. JOSH HAZLEWOOD to begin proceedings for the Aussies. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go!

Welcome ladies and gentlemen for the final day of the Sydney Test match between Australia and Pakistan. An excellent quickfire batting by the home team yesterday made sure that they get a chance to have a shot at winning this Test in spite of all the time lost due to bad weather. The visitors will be searching for inspiration from somewhere to avoid a whitewash. Which team will succeed today? Stay with us to find out.

...DAY 5, SESSION 1...

Right then! That ends Day 4 as Test action in Australia is about to come to a close this season. They will have some motivation and push to go for 3-0 but it is not going to be easy. The pitch is still looking good to bat and the bowling will have to induce mistakes. Also, weather could have a say as well. Join us at 0430 IST tomorrow (2300 GMT, today) for all the action from Day 5. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Australia bowled well in the allotted 16 overs. They have conceded runs at nearly 3.5 an over but that was more because of Sharjeel as he kept attacking. Eventually, fell to his own plan. Suspect Lyon and O'Keefe will have a lot of load tomorrow.

Pakistan need a highly improbable 410 runs from a minimum of 98 overs tomorrow, weather permitting. They almost made a record successful run chase at the 'Gabba and they have nothing to lose here. But their first aim would be to see off the opening hour tomorrow, then the first session and gradually take it from there.

So a decent mini-session for Pakistan. They would have hoped to keep all their wickets intact for tomorrow but still, to lose only one wicket in the fag end of the day, is a decent show, considering their start in the first innings. Sharjeel is gone but their leading run-scorer of the series, Azhar Ali, has comfortably seen off the day.

15.6 N Lyon to Shah, Loopy full ball on off, Yasir lunges and defends it back to the bowler. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 55/1

Mid-wicket drops back.

15.5 N Lyon to Ali, Quicker full ball on middle, hit across the line and it's in the gap at mid-wicket for one. 55/1

15.4 N Lyon to Ali, Fires in a flatter and a touch shorter ball on middle, Azhar goes back and defends it to the leg side. 54/1

15.3 N Lyon to Ali, Flighted and full around off, another front foot defense shot by Azhar. 54/1

15.2 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball on off, Ali lunges and defends it watchfully. 54/1

15.1 N Lyon to Ali, Nearly chops it on! Floated off spinner landing outside off and spinning back in, Ali gets across the stumps in defense and gets a massive inside edge onto the pads. 54/1

Last over of the day coming up...

14.6 S O'Keefe to Shah, Floated one on off, defended by getting on the front foot. 54/1

14.5 S O'Keefe to Shah, Loopy and on middle, Yasir gets on the front foot and pushes it towards mid on. 54/1

14.4 S O'Keefe to Shah, Shah has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 54/1

14.3 S O'Keefe to Shah, Very full in length outside off, Shah keeps it out to covers. 54/1

14.2 S O'Keefe to Shah, Stays back to a shortish ball and punches it to the off side. 54/1

14.1 S O'Keefe to Shah, Flighted ball outside off, hit on the up through the gap at covers for a couple of runs. 54/1

13.6 M Starc to Ali, Dug in short on middle, Azhar ducks under it. 52/1

13.5 M Starc to Ali, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pushes it to mid off. 52/1

13.4 M Starc to Shah, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it to mid-wicket for a single. 52/1

13.3 M Starc to Shah, Spears it down the leg side, Yasir fails to put bat on ball. Good take by Wade diving to his left. 51/1

13.2 M Starc to Shah, Fuller on off, bunted back to the bowler. 51/1

13.1 M Starc to Shah, Good length outside off, he is rapped high on the thigh pad. 51/1

MITCHELL STARC comes back on.

12.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller outside off, bunted firmly towards mid on. 51/1

12.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Good length closer to off, blocks it well from the crease. 51/1

12.4 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on middle, leans into it and blocks it off the inside half to short leg. 51/1

12.3 S O'Keefe to Ali, Flighted on off, uses his feet and tucks it to short mid-wicket. 51/1

12.2 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on off, Azhar gets forward and defends it solidly. 51/1

12.1 S O'Keefe to Ali, Fuller on middle, worked gently towards mid-wicket. 51/1

STEPHEN O'KEEFE comes on to bowl.

The nighwatchman YASIR SHAH is the new man in.

11.6 Lyon to Khan, OUT! GONE! Lyon draws first blood. Floated on off, steps out to flick it uppishly to mid-wicket where Warner takes a well-timed leaping catch. Poor shot from Sharjeel actually because it was against the spin but it's how he plays. Live by the sword, die by the sword. 51/1

11.5 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, defends it well from the crease. 51/0

11.4 N Lyon to Khan, Flatter and short outside off, cut away through backward point for a brace. Cartwright tidies up in the deep. 51/0

11.3 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Flighted outside off, leans forward and chips it over the covers. Nicely timed and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 49/0

11.2 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, blocked well off the inside half towards short mid-wicket. 45/0

11.1 N Lyon to Khan, Floated on off, blocked well off the inside half towards short mid-wicket. 45/0

10.6 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Low full toss around off, bunted towards mid on. 45/0

10.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball around off, Ali gets on the front foot and blocks. 45/0

10.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length around off, defends it well from the crease. 45/0

10.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 45/0

10.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length on middle, gets across and clips it to the leg side. 43/0

10.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and on off, Ali leans forward and drives it to mid on. 43/0

9.6 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Cut away! Drops it short outside off, sits back and cuts it away through point. Finds the gap and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary. This is a very positive start from Sharjeel. 43/0

9.5 N Lyon to Khan, Flighted outside off, reaches out and blocks. 39/0

9.4 N Lyon to Khan, Fuller outside off, leans forward and defends firmly. 39/0

9.3 N Lyon to A Ali, Floated on middle, bunted down to long on for a single. 39/0

9.2 N Lyon to Ali, Flighted on a length outside off, Ali hangs back and blocks solidly. 38/0

9.1 N Lyon to Ali, Floated around off, defends well from the crease. 38/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Short ball around off, Khan misses the pull. 38/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Shortish on off, Sharjeel gets across and plays the short arm jab through backward square leg for a brace. 38/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Low full toss outside off, Sharjeel fails to put bat on ball. Missed out there. 36/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan gets forward and steers it to the off side. 36/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Back of a length on leg stump, Sharjeel is struck high on the pad. 36/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length on off, stays back and blocks it to short cover. 36/0

7.6 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter outside off, hangs back and blocks. 36/0

7.5 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller down the leg side, gets across and lets it pass. 36/0

7.4 N Lyon to Khan, Flighted outside off, lofts it over the covers. Mistimes it a bit but the ball falls safe in the deep. Single taken. 36/0

7.3 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller on off, Ali bunts it towards mid on for a single. 35/0

7.2 N Lyon to Ali, Very full on off, dug out towards mid on. 34/0

7.1 N Lyon to Ali, Floated outside off, blocked solidly from the crease. 34/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 34/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Shortish on middle, tucked off the back foot towards backward square leg for a single. 34/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length around off, Azhar blocks it solidly around his front pad. 33/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Shortish outside off, Azhar cuts well but cannot beat point. 33/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length outside off, Ali hangs back and defends well. 33/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and outside off, presses forward and blocks it towards cover. 33/0

JOSH HAZLEWOOD has a change of ends.

5.6 N Lyon to Khan, SIX! SMASHED! Flighted on middle, Sharjeel gets across to that one and lifts it powerfully over long on for a big maximum. Terrific strike, he doesn't want Lyon to settle at all. 33/0

5.5 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up on off, leans forward and blocks well. 27/0

5.4 N Lyon to Khan, A bit risky but safe! Floated outside off, Sharjeel leans forward to play the lofted stroke but gets a slice just past cover for a brace. 27/0

5.3 Lyon to Khan, FOUR! KABOOM! Sharjeel isn't going to die wondering, that's for sure. Tossed up gently outside off, he launches it straight down the ground. Clears mid off easily as the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 25/0

5.2 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, presses forward to that one and blocks. 21/0

5.1 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller on middle and leg, gets across and flicks it past mid-wicket for a single. 21/0

NATHAN LYON comes on to bowl.

4.6 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Slips out of Starc's hands and he delivers a high full toss. Easy for Sharjeel as he slices it through backward point to third man for another boundary. 20/0

4.5 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length outside off, Sharjeel stays back and cuts it away through point. Gets on top of the bounce nicely to find the fence. 16/0

4.4 M Starc to Khan, Dug in short on middle, ducks under the bumper. 12/0

4.3 M Starc to Khan, Fullish outside off, Sharjeel mistimes the drive back to the bowler. 12/0

4.2 M Starc to Khan, Good length angled in around off, blocked well from the crease. 12/0

4.1 M Starc to Khan, Length ball outside off, no offered to that one to that one. 12/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length closer to off, Azhar defends it solidly from the crease. 12/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Keeps it outside off, no shot offered to that one. 12/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and just outside off, left alone to the keeper. 12/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Sprays it down the leg side, Ali attempts the flick but misses. 12/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length closer to off, defended solidly off the back foot. 12/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball outside off, stays back and pushes it towards mid off. 12/0

2.6 M Starc to S Khan, Landed outside off, nips back in sharply, Khan looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 12/0

2.5 M Starc to S Khan, FOUR! Hard luck for Warner. Full and outside off, Sharjeel drives it uppishly but the ball does not carry to mid off. Warner gets across to his right but the ball spins somehow to his left and he is unable to stop it. The ball goes past him and he runs after it but in vain. 12/0

2.4 M Starc to Khan, On a good length on middle, tucked towards square leg. 8/0

2.3 M Starc to Khan, Outside off, left alone. 8/0

2.2 M Starc to Khan, Full and outside off, swings back in, Khan defends watchfully. 8/0

2.1 M Starc to Khan, A loosener, short and down the leg side, Sharjeel lets it through. 8/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, This one comes back in as well, from outside off, Ali pushes at it from his crease and misses. The ball hits his thigh pad. 8/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and around off, nipping back in, would have been LBW but unfortunately for Hazlewood, Azhar's bat comes in the way and pushes the ball away to mid on. 8/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to S Khan, That is a supernatural effort. Okay, superhuman. Full and outside off, Khan gets squared up a touch as he looks to play at it. The ball goes slightly off the outside edge and past the slip cordon. Smith runs after it like his life depended on it and gets to the ball, then flicks it back to Peter Handscomb running with him. Then the skipper dives past the ropes. Three runs taken. 8/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 5/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Outside off, Sharjeel feels for it but misses. 5/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Landed outside off, let through. 5/0

JOSH HAZLEWOOD to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Ali, Outside off, left alone. 5/0

0.5 M Starc to Ali, FOUR! Gets it through! Full and outside off, Azhar leans and drives it behind point for a boundary. 5/0

0.4 M Starc to Ali, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 1/0

0.3 M Starc to Ali, Outside off, angling away, allowed to go through. 1/0

Mitchell Starc is not happy with the footholes near the landing area. He had a similar issue in the first innings as well.

0.2 M Starc to Ali, Landed outside off, defended towards mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to A Ali, Goes for the yorker, ends up dishing out another full toss, much lower than the previous one. Pushed to mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Ali, NO BALL! Oopss... a high full toss outside off, Azhar is surprised as he looks to push it through the off side but misses. Umpire Richard Illingworth signals a no ball. Starc asks him whether it is for overstepping and he is informed that it is for height. Replays confirm the same. He bowled a similar ball the first time he got the cherry in the first innings as well. 1/0