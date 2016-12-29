Australia vs Pakistan, Live Score: 2nd Test, Day 5 at MCG

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page



Day 4, Round Up Skipper Steven Smith led the way with a century as Australia built up a slender lead on the rain-hit fourth day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan at the MCG on Thursday.

Smith was unbeaten on 100 at the close of the day's play with Australia on 465/6 in their first innings. Mitchell Starc was giving his captain company at the other end.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

For all the stats lovers out there, this one's for you - Before November, there were 2 occasions when a team lost by an innings score after scoring 400 in the first innings. But, it has happened thrice in the last month itself (Mumbai, Chennai, Melbourne). Highly intriguing stuff, isn't it?

It's been a sensational day of all-round play from the Australians as they started off fiercely with the bat and continued with their same rich form when they came in to bowl. They will be really glad with their performance and hoping to do the same in the final Test. Pakistan will have to pull up their socks as they will try to save face and end the series on a high.

VICTORIOUS AUSSIE SKIPPER AND MAN OF THE MATCH, STEVEN SMITH reckons that it has been a pretty good day and they had thought of batting the first session through. He added that they did not lose any wicket for the first 40 minutes which gave them the added advantage to go berserk. Further adds that Starc played really well with the bat and feels that he might have created a record at the MCG by hitting 7-8 sixes in an innings. He lets us know that they thought of declaring when they saw the ball reversing after the first hour of play. Mentioned it's a really good feeling seeing all the guys in the huddle celebrating the victory. Says that this unit is a very young unit and they give it all out in the field. Also says that this bunch practices really hard and they have a strong desire to win every match they play. When asked about his personal batting, he says that he is really happy with his batting performance as he is racking up some runs and good scores. He states that it's always good to score back-to-back hundreds. Expresses that the MCG is one of his favourite places to bat. Ends saying that they will go all out to win the Sydney Test and might have to look in their squad as the conditions in Sydney might support spinners a bit more.

PAKISTAN SKIPPER, MISBAH-UL-HAQ starts by saying even after scoring over 400 in the first innings, they weren't disciplined with the ball. Feels conceding about 270 runs in 58 overs is where his team lost the momentum. Credits Australia and Starc in particular for pulling off a great win for the hosts. Continues saying that the fact that you can only draw and lose the game puts immense pressure on the side. Is proud of the character shown by Azhar Ali and lauds his batting efforts under tough condition. Informs us that Test cricket is all about winning the sessions and agrees they didn't play well and as a result are at the receiving end. Ends by saying moving into the next Test, first they need to forget and leave behind this performance and then see what's there in store for them in Sydney.

Remember, we got a result in spite of the rain gods having their say for the first two days and then came back again on day 4 and one would have thought the famous Boxing Day Test could be ruined. But, much to everyone's delight, they showed some mercy. Stayed away and helped us witness a cracker of a Test match. Stay tuned as the presentation is coming up in a bit...

Earlier in the match, Pakistan won a good toss and they did manage to post a mammoth first innings total, courtesy a double hundred from Azhar Ali. Who would have thought Australia could surpass it and then also gain a lead of 181 runs? David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc were the tormentors-in-chief for doing so. The first two set the platform while the next two exploded and helped their side post such a humongous total on the board.

Pakistan then somehow were defending it out nicely but then it was time for Nathan Lyon to get the crowd going. He scalped 2 big wickets of the Pakistan veterans, Younis and Misbah, in the same over and turned the match on its head. Azhar Ali hung around till the start of the final session but eventually succumbed to pressure. After that, Sarfraz Ahmed kept on fighting but the man who was breathing fire today, Mitchell Starc, not only had a brilliant day with the willow but came back roaring to knock the remaining wickets and helped his side register a victory, a victory that will give them a huge boost and will be treasured for a very long time.

The famous Boxing Day Test belongs to the Aussies and mind you, they deserved every bit of it, didn't they? Smith and Co. have pulled a rabbit out of the hat today at the MCG! They have sealed the series 2-0 and boy, weren't they absolutely marvelous? We entered day 5 with Smith and Starc on strike. They needed quick runs on the board, they got it through Mitchell Starc. A few eyebrows were raised when Smith declared just minutes before lunch today and in that brief period Josh Hazlewood drew first blood. We had 2 full sessions left but Starc started the spell after lunch with a wicket on the first ball.

53.2 M Starc to Shah, OUT! It's all over for Pakistan! Starc has struck gold and pulled it off for the Aussies. He has been ruthless today, hasn't he? Fires this one down the leg side and Yasir Shah tries to flick it towards mid-wicket but closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge which airs towards mid on. Jackson Bird runs some steps backwards to take a simple catch. The Australians are really blooming and are all over the place celebrating their emphatic victory. They WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 18 RUNS! 163/10

53.1 M Starc to Shah, Dug in short down the leg side, Yasir ducks under it. 163/9

So, Pakistan need 18 more to ask the home side to bat again. 15 overs still in the day's play. Starc is breathing fire at the moment and will be a force to be reckoned with. Let's see what's coming up next...

Drinks are on the field!

52.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Good length ball on middle, defended off the back foot. 163/9

52.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Bangs in a short ball on middle, SK ducks to evade it. 163/9

52.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, FOUR! Shot! Hazlewood hurls in a full length ball on off, Khan drives it beautifully down the ground past mid off. Warner gives it a chase but couldn't stop it from crossing the ropes. 163/9

52.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angles in a full length ball on the pads, SK looks to go for the wild slog across the line but gets it off the inner part of the bat past short leg. 159/9

52.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Fuller and angling in, Khan jams it out towards mid on. 159/9

52.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, On a length and just outside off, Sohail stays behind the line and defends it down. 159/9

51.6 M Starc to Shah, Angling into the stumps, Yasir has comfortably defended it. 159/9

Yasir Shah is the last man in!

51.5 M Starc to Riaz, OUT! CLEAN UP TIME! Starc has set up Riaz completely as he follows a zipping in length ball after three yorkers. Riaz expected a yorker but the length ball outside off caught him off guard. Riaz has no idea what the ball was doing there and he could not get his bat in line of the ball to defend it. Starc is steam rolling over the Pakistani tailenders. The slip cordon is really ecstatic as they all celebrate in harmony. Pakistan trail by 22 runs and Australia just need a wicket to seal off the series. 159/9

51.4 M Starc to Riaz, Again a steaming yorker, Riaz has somehow managed to keep that ball at bay. 159/8

51.3 M Starc to Riaz, Riaz prods forward to defend that one. 159/8

51.2 M Starc to Riaz, PRETTY CLOSE! Full and just outside off, it was too quick for Riaz who could not get his back down in time and he is lucky that the ball did not hit the timber. Seems like it is just a matter of time. 159/8

51.1 M Starc to Riaz, Starc is steaming in. That ball was pitched on a length outside off, Riaz tried to defend it but the ball flies past the outside edge. 159/8

50.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Josh ends the over with another short one which is well evaded by Sohail who ducks under it. 159/8

50.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Sohail has lunged forward to defend that one which was pitched outside off. 159/8

50.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan has defended that well from within his crease. 159/8

50.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Dug in short, Sohail ducks under that one. 159/8

50.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angles into the stumps, Khan flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 159/8

50.1 J Hazlewood to S Khan, FOUR! Lucky Sohail! Pitched outside off and the ball flies through the slip cordon after catching an outside edge. 157/8

Wahab Riaz is the new man in, replacing Sarfraz!

49.6 M Starc to S Ahmed, OUT! COMETH THE MAN, COMETH AT THE OVER! Starc is back at it with an absolute stunner. He made Sarfraz look foolish but it was a really brilliant delivery to follow up with four deliveries which went nipping away after pitching. This one was just pitched outside off and kept the line intact to shatter the defence of Sarfraz. Castled! The skipper is really happy as his strike bowler has again done the trick for him. Australia are now sniffing victory with just 2 wickets left. 153/8

49.5 M Starc to Ahmed, Down the leg side, Sarfraz goes fetching for it but is unable to make contact. 153/7

49.4 M Starc to Ahmed, Ahmed lunges forward to defend it. 153/7

49.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Pacy stuff from Starc, Sarfraz was totally beaten as he seemed to just hovering with the bat in his crease. The ball went just past the outside edge. 153/7

49.2 M Starc to Ahmed, FOUR! LUCKY STUFF! Back of a length delivery outside off, Sarfraz tries to wait for it and then tries to defend it late but the ball flies off the outside edge but falls just short and wide off the fielder at second slip. The ball raced away to the boundary after Smith got his fingers to it. 153/7

49.1 M Starc to Ahmed, Angling in from outside off, Sarfraz prods forward to defend it. 149/7

Mitchell Starc comes in for a bowl.

48.6 J Bird to Khan, Angling in from outside off, Sohail stays in his crease to defend it solidly back to the bowler. 149/7

48.5 J Bird to Khan, Length ball angling into the stumps, Sohail defends it solidly with a straight bat. 149/7

48.4 J Bird to Ahmed, Full on the stumps, Sarfraz flicks it through square leg for a single. 149/7

48.3 J Bird to Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, Sarfraz waits for it and guides it towards third man for a couple. 148/7

48.2 J Bird to S Ahmed, Length delivery outside off and Sarfraz is quick to pounce onto it and drive it through covers for a couple. 146/7

48.1 J Bird to Ahmed, Angling into the stumps, Sarfraz stays in his crease and punches it towards mid on. 144/7

47.6 N Lyon to Khan, Flighted ball around off, Sohail Khan once again blocks it off his front foot and into the track. Dot ball to end the over. 144/7

47.5 N Lyon to Khan, Straighter one outside off, Sohail Khan stands his ground and with an open-faced blade, taps it away on the off side. 144/7

47.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, Turning in on a length, it's turned to the mid-wicket region for a single. 144/7

47.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, Goes back to this one and works it back down the track off the back foot. 143/7

47.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Gives it plenty of air and tosses it up on middle and off, Sarfraz leans ahead and defends it down into the track ahead. 143/7

47.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floats it up nicely outside off, Sarfraz prods forward to block. 143/7

46.6 J Bird to Khan, Khan gets in line of the ball to defend it. 143/7

Sohail Khan comes in to bat.

46.5 J Bird to Amir, OUT! SHATTERED STUMPS! Back of a length ball outside off and Amir tries to defend it. The ball nipped back after pitching which took a toll of Amir and got the inside edge which went onto hit the stumps. Amir has to depart after staying at the crease for a brief spell. Australia need 3 more wickets to win this match. 143/7

46.4 J Bird to Amir, Way down the leg side, Amir still tries to go for it. 143/6

46.3 J Bird to Amir, NOT OUT! Australia have wasted a review. Angling into the pads, the ball zipped in after pitching and went straight to the keeper after hitting the thigh pad. Smith calls in for a review regarding a catch. Replays show that there was nothing on the Snicko and the Hotspot. LBW was also checked for but the stumps were missing. 143/6

Smith has decided to take a review for a catch taken by Wade. LBW and Caught behind both will be checked in the process.

46.2 J Bird to Amir, Just a tad outside off, left alone. 143/6

46.1 J Bird to Ahmed, Angling into the pads, Ahmed flicks it towards square leg for a single. 143/6

45.6 N Lyon to Amir, Amir stays in his crease to defend that one. 142/6

45.5 N Lyon to M Amir, Tossed up, Amir reaches out the ball and the ball catches the inside edge and hits the pads. 142/6

45.4 N Lyon to Amir, Amir lunges forward to defend it. 142/6

45.3 N Lyon to Amir, Dragged short, Amir punches it off the back foot on the on side. 142/6

45.2 N Lyon to Amir, Floated outside off, Amir gets an edge but is lucky not to found the fielder. 142/6

45.1 N Lyon to Amir, Tossed up on the stumps, Amir lunges forward to defend it. 142/6

44.6 J Bird to Amir, Angling into the pads, Amir has worked it down the leg side for a single. 142/6

44.5 J Bird to Amir, A really beautiful delivery which looked like it was angling into the batsman but started nipping away when it was coming close to the stumps. Amir is lucky to survive that scare. 141/6

44.4 J Bird to Amir, Short and wide outside off, Amir cuts it late through the point region for a couple. 141/6

44.3 J Bird to Amir, Outside off, left alone by Amir. 139/6

44.2 J Bird to S Ahmed, Length ball outside off, Ahmed drives it through covers for a triple. 139/6

44.1 J Bird to Ahmed, Back of a length ball outside off, Sarfraz stays in his crease to punch it towards covers. 136/6

43.6 N Lyon to Amir, Outside off, left alone. 136/6

43.5 N Lyon to M Amir, Tossed up outside off, Amir drives it through the cover region for a couple. 136/6

43.4 N Lyon to Amir, Short outside off, Amir cuts it late towards the point fielder. 134/6

43.3 N Lyon to Amir, AHHH.... That was close!! Tossed up outside off, Amir tries to defend it but the ball spins away past the outside edge through to the keeper who dislodges the bails quickly. 134/6

43.2 N Lyon to Amir, Just a bit outside off, Amir pushes it hard towards the cover fielder. 134/6

43.1 N Lyon to Amir, Floated into the stumps, Amir pushes it straight back to the bowler. 134/6

42.6 J Bird to Ahmed, Second short one from Bird and Sarfraz has done well to duck under that one. 134/6

42.5 J Bird to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery just outside off and Sarfraz confidently punches it through covers for a couple. 134/6

42.4 J Bird to Ahmed, Angling into the pads, Ahmed flicks it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 132/6

42.3 J Bird to Ahmed, Dug in short by Bird, Ahmed is quick to duck under it. 132/6

42.2 J Bird to Ahmed, FOUR! Wide and short outside off, Sarfraz waits for the delivery and cuts it past the point fielder for a well-timed boundary. 132/6

42.1 J Bird to S Ahmed, Length ball outside off, Sarfraz prods forward and drives it towards mid off. 128/6

41.6 N Lyon to Amir, Amir lunges forward to defend it. 128/6

41.5 N Lyon to Ahmed, Tossed up outside off, Ahmed prods forward and drives it through mid off for a single. 128/6

41.4 N Lyon to Ahmed, Flatter delivery, Ahmed lunges forward to defend it. 127/6

41.3 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Slower outside off, Sarfraz reads it well and sits down to sweep it through square leg for a boundary. 127/6

41.2 N Lyon to Ahmed, Floated up and Ahmed is quick to sweep it towards the backward square leg fielder. 123/6

41.1 N Lyon to Ahmed, FOUR! Tossed up outside off, Sarfraz drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 123/6

Nathan Lyon is called back into the attack!

40.6 J Bird to Amir, Length ball outside off, left alone. 119/6

40.5 J Bird to Amir, Length delivery outside off, the ball nipped away a bit after pitching. Amir has let that through. 119/6

40.4 J Bird to Amir, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Amir carves it late and the ball goes past the diving fielder for a boundary. 119/6

40.3 J Bird to Amir, Back of a length delivery into the stumps, Amir stays deep in his crease to defend it. 115/6

40.2 J Bird to Amir, Length ball outside off, Amir drives it towards cover-point. 115/6

40.1 J Bird to Ahmed, Angling into the stumps, Sarfraz flicks it towards fine leg for a single. The second run was denied after a good piece of fielding at the boundary. 115/6

Jackson Bird comes in for a bowl.

39.6 M Starc to Amir, Slinging across from middle and off, Amir stays in his crease to defend that well. 114/6

39.5 M Starc to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery on the body, Sarfraz shuffles and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a quick single. 114/6

39.4 M Starc to Ahmed, A brilliant delivery which nipped in after pitching, Sarfraz cover his timber and lets that through. 113/6

39.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Sarfraz lunges forward to defend it. 113/6

39.2 M Starc to Ahmed, Way down the leg side, left alone by Ahmed. 113/6

39.1 M Starc to Ahmed, Length ball outside off, Sarfraz drives it towards the pont fielder. 113/6

38.6 J Hazlewood to Amir, Angling into the pads, Amir stays in his crease to defend it solidly. 113/6

38.5 J Hazlewood to Amir, Length ball outside off, left alone. 113/6

38.4 J Hazlewood to Amir, Hazlewood comes round the wicket and pitches it outside off, Amir lets it through to the keeper. 113/6

38.3 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Length ball outside off, Sarfraz drives it solidly through wide of mid off where Warner gives it a chase and saves a run. They have managed to run three. 113/6

38.2 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Angling into the pads, Ahmed tries to defend it but the ball hits the thigh pad. 110/6

38.1 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Ahmed lunges forward to defend it. 110/6

37.6 M Starc to Amir, That looked like it shattered the timber. A yorker on the stumps and Amir was lucky to find his inside edge onto his pads. Seems like a yorker wicket is on the cards. 110/6

37.5 M Starc to Amir, Down the leg side, Amir tries to nudge it but luckily does not make contact and the ball goes straight to the keeper. 110/6

37.4 M Starc to Ahmed, Length ball outside off, Sarfraz has driven it through cover region. The fielder gives a good chase to it and keeps it inside the ropes. Three runs have been taken. 110/6

37.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery again outside off, Sarfraz tries to push at it but the ball catches the outside edge and flies short of the gully fielder. 107/6

37.2 M Starc to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 107/6

37.1 M Starc to S Ahmed, Full toss outside off, Sarfraz drives it towards covers. 107/6

36.6 J Hazlewood to Amir, Into the stumps, Amir is rock solid in his defence. 107/6

36.5 J Hazlewood to Amir, Similar delivery, similar result. 107/6

36.4 J Hazlewood to Amir, Slinging across, left alone. 107/6

36.3 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Angling into the stumps, Sarfraz has lunged forward to defend it and they run a quick single in the process. 107/6

36.2 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Length ball angling into the stumps, Sarfraz has defended that right in front of his eyes. 106/6

36.1 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Ahmed stays in his crease to defend it towards mid off. 106/6

35.6 M Starc to Amir, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 106/6

35.5 M Starc to Amir, In the air... falls just short of Lyon! Touch fuller and outside off, Amir stays put in the crease and tries to punch it away on the off side. It goes uppishly and he surely must have had his heart in his mouth as the ball falls just short of a diving Nathan Lyon at point. 106/6

35.4 M Starc to Ahmed, Length ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single. 106/6

35.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Fuller on middle and leg, worked through the on side for a couple. 105/6

35.2 M Starc to Ahmed, Full and wide outside off, it's left alone without any fuss. 103/6

35.1 M Starc to Ahmed, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, from over the wicket, Ahmed ducks under it. 103/6

34.6 J Hazlewood to Amir, Length ball outside off, Amir opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a couple. 103/6

34.5 J Hazlewood to Amir, Amir gets in line of the ball to defend it. 101/6

Mohammad Amir is the new man in!

34.4 Hazlewood to Ali, OUT! GONE! Hazlewood has got the big fish. Could this be it? The ball was pitched outside off and was angling into the stumps. Ali tried to flick it but he misses it totally and is hit on the pads. A loud appeal by the Aussies is rewarded by the umpire as he has ruled it out. Ali was quick to ask for a review. Replays show that there was no contact with the bat. The ball was pitched outside off and the impact was also in line. Second time unlucky here are the Pakistanis as the Ball Tracker this time also shows that the ball was just going on to clip the leg stick which means the decision stays. Everyone is excited, even the commentators on air. Pakistan have lost both their reviews and their tailenders have started to come out in the middle. 101/6

Azhar Ali has taken a review for an LBW decision against him. It seems really close but Ali was quick to call for it.

34.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Into the pads, Ali flicks it through his pads for a couple through square leg. 101/5

34.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the stumps, Ali stays in line of the delivery to defend it. 99/5

34.1 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Short and wide outside off, Sarfraz punches it through covers for a single. 99/5

33.6 M Starc to Ali, Into the stumps, Ali flicks it towards square leg. 98/5

33.5 M Starc to A Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali stays in his crease and drives it through the cover region for a couple. 98/5

33.4 M Starc to Ali, Pitched up and outside off, Ali drives it towards mid off. 96/5

33.3 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali has no intentions of playing it. 96/5

33.2 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, left alone. 96/5

33.1 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali tries to play for it but the ball misses the edge. 96/5

32.6 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Ahmed gets in line of the ball to defend it. 96/5

32.5 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Down the leg side, Ahmed tries to flick it but is unable to make contact and the ball goes straight to the keeper. The only person excited there was Bill Lawry from the commentary box. 96/5

32.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Short ball for Ali, he stands tall and flicks it towards square leg for a single. 96/5

32.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Ali lunges forward to the ball outside off to defend it. 95/5

32.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! CHEEKY! Into the pads, Ali clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary. That was a neat touch. 95/5

32.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the stumps, Ali punches it towards mid on. 91/5

Josh Hazlewood comes in to bowl from the other end.

31.6 M Starc to S Ahmed, Again into the stumps, Ahmed lunges forward to drive the ball towards mid off. 91/5

31.5 M Starc to Ahmed, Angling into the stumps, Ahmed drives it towards mid off. 91/5

31.4 M Starc to Ahmed, Way outside off, Sarfraz did not even think about going for it. 91/5

31.3 M Starc to Ahmed, Full outside off, Sarfraz stays in his crease to defend it straight back to the bowler. 91/5

31.2 M Starc to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside, similar result. 91/5

31.1 M Starc to Ahmed, Length ball outside off, left alone. 91/5

The players are out in the middle. Ali and Sarfraz are walking back in the middle. Starc will start with the ball.

...DAY 5, SESSION 3...

Pakistan on the other hand will be really cursing themselves as they have thrown it away. Sarfraz and Ali is the last pair of batsmen left for Pakistan. They will need to stick it out in the middle as they have another 37 overs to see of the match. Once again the onus lies on Azhar Ali who has been the only batsman who has looked solid out in the middle and the Pakistani hopes have pinned on him. Will we be able to see a sensational turnaround or Pakistan be successful to defend it? Join us in a while to find out what happens in the final session.

An enthralling session of play for the Australians. They have been all over the visitors and are sniffing victory here. A brilliant display with the ball from Lyon has landed them at the driver's seat. Double strikes from Lyon to dismiss the veterans Younis and Misbah was the turning point of the game. They have also been sensational on the field where Handscomb at forward short leg has gobbled up a couple of stunners. The other bowlers have also supported Lyon really well.

30.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Here comes the sucker ball! After bowling a short ball, Hazlewood comes up with an inswinging full length delivery, Azhar Ali manages to defend it down. Lovely over and IT IS TEA ON THE FINAL DAY! 91/5

30.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Bangs in a short delivery on middle, Ali is surprised by this as he look to fend it away but gets hit on the glove and the ball dies down. 91/5

30.4 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, A shout for lbw! Angles it in on the pads, Ahmed gets across to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the on side and they take a leg bye. Josh is busy appealing but the umpire stays unmoved. Going down leg! 91/5

30.3 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 90/5

30.2 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Once again it comes back in, Sarfraz makes a leave without covering the stumps. 90/5

30.1 J Hazlewood to Ahmed, That's a poor leave! Hazlewood gets it to nip back in sharply, Ahmed doesn't cover the line and leaves it alone. It just about kisses the off pole by a whisker. 90/5

29.6 N Lyon to Ahmed, Uppish but safe this time! Loopy ball around middle, Ahmed flicks it past Peter at short leg for a single to get off the mark. End of a terrific over from Nathan. 90/5

Sarfraz Ahmed is the new man in, replacing Shafiq!

29.5 N Lyon to Shafiq, OUT! What a smart piece of alertness shown by Handscomb! This will go down as a wicket to Lyon but the whole lot of credit goes to Peter here. Nathan tosses it up around middle, Shafiq gets down the track to get to the pitch of the ball. He does so and tries to flick it across the line. The ball goes towards forward short leg where Peter Handscomb instinctively brings his left hand out, it hits his fingers but doesn't stick. Lobs up but still he manages to grab it after an initial fumble. The Aussies are absolutely over him but umpire Ian Gould wants to see if the ball hit the helmet when Handscomb fumbled. Replays show it didn't and Asad Shafiq continues to walk back. Half the Pakistan side back in the hut and they still trail by 92 runs. 89/5

29.4 N Lyon to Ali, Gets a bit forward, moves his front leg across and works it towards mid-wicket for a single. 89/4

29.3 N Lyon to Ali, AA hangs back and defends it with a straight bat. 88/4

29.2 N Lyon to Ali, Darts it in around middle, pushed straight to mid on. Ali shouts WAIT ON and sends Shafiq back. 88/4

29.1 N Lyon to Shafiq, Shafiq stays back to this short ball and cuts it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 88/4

28.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller in length and around off, Azhar Ali lunges forward and presents full face of the bat to bunt it past the non-striker. The fielder at mid on puts in a dive to his left but to no avail. Warner from mid off gives it a chase to keep the pair down to a double. 87/4

28.5 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Very full on the stumps, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 85/4

28.4 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Angles in a full ball from outside off, Shafiq shows a solid front foot defense. 84/4

28.3 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, A harmless length ball in the channel outside off, AS offers no stroke to it. 84/4

28.2 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Fullish outside off, Asad makes an easy leave to the keeper. 84/4

28.1 J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Short of a length ball outside off, held its line as Shafiq tries to poke at it. Is lucky not to nick one behind. 84/4

Hazlewood is back on!

27.6 N Lyon to Ali, Around middle and leg, Ali turns it behind square on the leg side. Another maiden for Lyon, he is putting pressure from one end here, good stuff. 84/4

27.5 N Lyon to A Ali, Tossed up around off, pushed towards covers. 84/4

27.4 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball around middle, Ali lunges forward and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 84/4

27.3 N Lyon to Ali, Around middle and leg, flicked towards the leg side. 84/4

27.2 N Lyon to Ali, Defended off the front foot gently. 84/4

27.1 N Lyon to Ali, A stifled appeal for LBW! Loopy ball around off, turning in a bit, Azhar comes forward to defend but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. They appeal but the impact and height both seemed to be an issue there. 84/4

26.6 M Starc to Ali, Very full on the stumps, Ali is really strong through the on side. He brings his wrists into play as he works it through mid-wicket for three. 84/4

26.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Sprayed on the pads, not what Starc is looking for. He isn't getting his line right. Shafiq is happy to flick it fine down the leg for a single. 81/4

26.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Back of a length ball outside off, Shafiq watches it till the last minute and lets it go through to Matthew Wade. 80/4

26.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Good length ball on off, defended down gently off the back foot. 80/4

26.2 M Starc to Ali, Angles it on the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 80/4

26.1 M Starc to Ali, Very full outside off, sliced straight to Lyon at backward point. 79/4

25.6 N Lyon to Ali, Short and quicker one outside off, Ali gets back and clips it past Handscomb at short leg to retain strike. 79/4

25.5 N Lyon to Ali, AA has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/4

25.4 N Lyon to A Shafiq, Drops it short and serves it outside off, Shafiq camps back and cuts it away through the vacant backward point region for another three. 78/4

25.3 N Lyon to Shafiq, Loopy ball outside off, Asad presses forward and buries it into the ground. 75/4

25.2 N Lyon to Shafiq, Floats it up around off, Shafiq plunges forward in defense. 75/4

25.1 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter one around middle, worked past short leg for a comfortable single. 75/4

24.6 M Starc to Shafiq, Outside off, AS is happy to let it be. 74/4

24.5 M Starc to Shafiq, Again uses his crease well and angles it down the leg side, Shafiq tries to get some bat on it but the ball goes through in a flash. Wade behind the stumps makes a superman dive to his left to collect it. Saved a certain four byes there. 74/4

24.4 Starc to Ali, Yorker aimed on the stumps, a good one from Starcy, Ali brings his bat down in time to jam it away towards mid-wicket for a quick single. 74/4

24.3 M Starc to Shafiq, Back of a length delivery outside off, comes up at a nice height too. Shafiq stands tall, rides the bounce and hits it through cover-point. A long chase for the fielder there and they take three. 73/4

24.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Goes wide of the crease is Starc and tries to angle it in on the stumps, Shafiq stays put and keeps it out with a straight blade. 70/4

24.1 M Starc to Shafiq, Keeps it fuller again on off, Shafiq defends it with an open face bat towards short cover. 70/4

23.6 N Lyon to Ali, Makes a good stride forward and works it towards short mid-wicket for nothing. 70/4

23.5 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter around middle and leg, a bit of extra bounce but Ali defends it on the leg side. 70/4

23.4 N Lyon to Ali, AA defends it from within the crease. 70/4

23.3 N Lyon to Ali, Loopy ball around middle and leg, Ali comes down the track and blocks it well. 70/4

23.2 N Lyon to Ali, Stays back and defends it on the leg side. 70/4

23.1 N Lyon to Shafiq, Around off, Shafiq pushes it towards point for a single. 70/4

22.6 M Starc to Shafiq, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 69/4

22.5 M Starc to A Shafiq, FOUR! Edged and through! Landed outside off, Shafiq comes forward to defend it with soft hands but gets an outside edge that goes past gully for a boundary. 68/4

22.4 M Starc to Shafiq, Fuller and down the leg side, Shafiq misses his flick and it goes off the pads towards the keeper. 64/4

22.3 M Starc to Shafiq, That was really close. You need some guts to make such kind of leaves when Starc is getting the ball to move in. Once again a full ball, nipping back in, Asad shoulders his arms as the ball just whizzes past the off pole. 64/4

22.2 M Starc to Shafiq, Angles it in again on middle, Shafiq blocks it down. 64/4

22.1 M Starc to Shafiq, Comes from around the wicket and starts the spell with a full length ball, it tails back in as Shafiq plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 64/4

Mitchell Starc is called back for a spell here.

21.6 N Lyon to Ali, Quicker one around off, Ali comes forward to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Can't be given out as the impact was outside the line. But another terrific over from Garry! 64/4

21.5 N Lyon to Ali, Pushes it slower through the air around off, Azhar hangs back in defense. 64/4

21.4 N Lyon to Ali, Goes deep in the crease and works it towards short leg. 64/4

21.3 N Lyon to Shafiq, Flatter around middle, Shafiq gets back and pulls it in front of square for a single to get off the mark. 64/4

21.2 N Lyon to Shafiq, Once again lunges forward and blocks it out watchfully. 63/4

21.1 N Lyon to Shafiq, Loopy ball around off, Shafiq makes a good solid front foot defense. 63/4

20.6 J Bird to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 63/4

20.5 J Bird to Ali, In the channel on off, good bounce and nice carry there. AA leaves it alone. 63/4

20.4 J Bird to Ali, Stays in the crease and blocks it gently down the track. 63/4

20.3 J Bird to A Ali, Fuller on off, driven straight to the man at covers. 63/4

20.2 J Bird to Ali, Length delivery on off, dabbed towards backward point. 63/4

20.1 J Bird to Ali, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 63/4

19.6 N Lyon to A Shafiq, A chance goes down! Tossed up around middle and off, Shafiq comes down the track, takes it on the full and flicks it towards short leg. It hits Handscomb at short leg and deflects towards the keeper who then tries to reverse flick it on the stumps as Shafiq was down the track. The throw is a bit wide and Shaifq comes back in time. 63/4

19.5 N Lyon to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 63/4

19.4 Lyon to Shafiq, A loud shout for lbw, it's turned down! Flighted ball around off, turning in a bit, Shafiq makes a good stride forward to defend but is beaten and is hit on the pads. A loud appeal for LBW but it's turned down. Replays show impact was outside off and would have gone on to miss the stumps. 63/4

Asad Shafiq is the new man in, replacing Misbah!

19.3 N Lyon to Misbah, OUT! Got him, yes gone! Double blow for Pakistan and the commentator on air roars - that's bad tactics from Misbah! Tossed up delivery outside off, Misbah once again brings out another sweep. He fetches it from outside off and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes towards backward square leg where Nic Maddinson moves swiftly to his right and takes a reverse cup catch near his chest. Lyon is on a roll here and Australia are marching towards a real chance here. 63/4

19.2 N Lyon to Misbah, Loopy ball around off, Misbah gets down on one knee and sweeps it straight to the man at backward square leg. That is a risky stroke to play when you have a short leg and square leg in place. 63/3

Misbah-ul-Haq is the new man in, replacing Younis!

19.1 N Lyon to Y Khan, OUT! Handscomb has got a good pair of hands! Nathan Lyon gets the veteran! Floats it up around middle, with some extra bounce on it, Younis Khan presses forward to flick but fails to keep it down. Peter Handscomb at short leg crouches low and grabs it just inches above the ground. Sharp reflex catch there and Australia have scalped the top three now. Pakistan still trail by 118 runs. 63/3

18.6 J Bird to Ali, Length ball around off, double A stays behind the line and defends it towards covers. 63/2

18.5 J Bird to Ali, Touch short and outside off, Azhar Ali shoulders his arms. 63/2

18.4 J Bird to Ali, FOUR! Just evades Wade! Bird goes too straight and as a result strays it on the pads, Ali tries to help it fine down the leg side and does so. Wade behind the stumps dives full length to his left but couldn't stop it from running down to the boundary line. Replays show it came off the pads, runs nonetheless. 63/2

18.3 J Bird to Ali, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, AA offers no stroke. 59/2

18.2 J Bird to Ali, Tad fuller and just outside off, Azhar defends it off the front foot. 59/2

18.1 J Bird to Khan, Steams in a very full delivery into the blockhole, Younis gets across a touch and jams it out. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and the batsmen run three. 59/2

Drinks has been taken.

17.6 N Lyon to Ali, Dragged short and Ali camps back to defend it. 56/2

17.5 N Lyon to Ali, Ali reaches out to the line of the ball to defend it. 56/2

50-run stand between Ali and Khan.

17.4 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed outside off, Khan drives it towards the mid on region for a single. 56/2

17.3 N Lyon to Khan, YK lunges forward to defend it. 55/2

17.2 N Lyon to Khan, Younis leans forward to defend it. 55/2

17.1 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! ELEGANT! Tossed up outside off and Younis leans forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 55/2

16.6 J Bird to Ali, Pitched up on the stumps, Ali is quick to drive it straight back to the bowler. 51/2

16.5 J Bird to Ali, Angling into his pads, Ali tries to flick it but the ball hits the thigh pad. 51/2

16.5 J Bird to Ali, No ball! Way down the leg side, Azhar is unable to make contact and Bird has overstepped again 51/2

16.4 J Bird to Ali, FOUR! Cheeky! Into his pads, Ali has nudged it with his soft hands towards fine leg for a boundary. 50/2

16.3 J Bird to Ali, Ali has left the ball outside off go straight to the keeper. 46/2

16.2 J Bird to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali is quick to shuffle across and flick it through mid-wicket for a couple. 46/2

16.1 J Bird to Ali, Way down the leg side, left alone. 44/2

15.6 N Lyon to Y Khan, Tossed up outside off, YK drives it towards mid off. 44/2

15.5 N Lyon to Ali, Into his pads, AA flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 44/2

15.4 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed outside off, Ali prods forward to defend it. 43/2

15.3 N Lyon to Khan, A fraction short outside off, Khan beautifully cuts it through the cover region for a triple. 43/2

15.2 N Lyon to Khan, Outside off, YK prods forward to defend it. 40/2

15.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali walks towards the line of the ball and flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 40/2

14.6 J Bird to Khan, Pitched up, Khan drives it towards the cover fielder. 39/2

14.6 J Bird to Khan, No ball! Bird has overstepped this time. Angling into the pads, Khan is quick to defend it. 39/2

14.5 J Bird to Khan, Angling into the stumps, Khan has his defence in place. 38/2

14.4 J Bird to Khan, Down the leg side, YK tries to clip it but is unable to make contact and the ball goes straight to the keeper. 38/2

14.3 J Bird to Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan lunges forward to defend it. 38/2

14.2 J Bird to Khan, Angling into the pads, Khan flicks it towards the short mid-wicket fielder. 38/2

14.1 J Bird to Khan, Back of a length delivery into the body, Younis stays tall in his crease to defend it. 38/2

13.6 N Lyon to Ali, Ali prods forward to defend it. 38/2

13.5 N Lyon to Ali, A bit short this time and Ali has defended that well of the back foot. 38/2

13.4 N Lyon to Ali, A bit outside off, Ali dances down the track to drive it towards mid-wicket. 38/2

13.3 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up, Ali comes down the track and drives it straight back to the bowler who makes a good stop there. 38/2

13.2 N Lyon to Ali, Floated outside off, Ali reaches out to sweep it well just to find the forward short leg fielder who gets hit on his shins. 38/2

13.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali stretches forward to defend it. 38/2

12.6 J Bird to Khan, Length ball outside off, Younis has defended that well right in front of his eyes. 38/2

12.5 J Bird to Ali, Angling into the body, Ali flicks it towards square leg for a single. 38/2

12.4 J Bird to Ali, Ali has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/2

12.3 J Bird to Y Khan, Pitched up outside off, Younis leans forward and drives it through covers for three runs. 37/2

12.2 J Bird to Khan, Onto the stumps, Khan camps back to defend it. 34/2

12.1 J Bird to Khan, FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off, Khan guides it late through the gully region for a boundary. That was confidently played. 34/2

11.6 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up, Ali prods forward and drives it back to the bowler. 30/2

11.5 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali walks across to push it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 30/2

11.4 N Lyon to Khan, Short into the pads, Younis nudges it towards fine leg for a single. 30/2

11.3 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Khan lunges forward to defend it. 29/2

11.2 N Lyon to Khan, On the pads, Khan pushes it towards mid-wicket. 29/2

11.1 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR BYES! Down the leg side, Younis tries to clip it but is unable to make contact and the ball runs away towards the fine leg boundary. 29/2

Nathan Lyon comes in for a bowl.

10.6 J Bird to Ali, Outside off, left alone by Ali. 25/2

10.5 J Bird to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali lunges forward to defend it. 25/2

10.4 J Bird to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali tries to flick it but is unable to make contact and the ball hits the pads. An appeal by the Australians is denied by the umpire. Replays show that there was an inside edge so that was a good decision. 25/2

10.3 J Bird to Ali, Onto the pads, Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket. 25/2

10.2 J Bird to Ali, A beautiful delivery which nipped away after pitching totally caught Ali by surprise. Ali is lucky not to find a nick. 25/2

10.1 J Bird to Ali, Length ball angling into the stumps, Ali guides it between gully and point. A single is denied by Ali. 25/2

Jackson Bird comes in for a bowl.

9.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angling into the stumps, Khan stays in line of the ball and pushes it towards mid on. 25/2

9.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, A confident leave by Younis, the ball was just outside off. 25/2

9.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Dug in short, Khan ducks under it. 25/2

9.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Again a tad outside off, Younis covers his stumps and lets it straight to the keeper. 25/2

9.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, left alone. 25/2

9.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Khan prods forward to defend it. 25/2

8.6 M Starc to Ali, Dug in short, Ali stands tall to defend it but is unable to make contact. 25/2

8.5 M Starc to Y Khan, Pitched up, Khan gets in line of the ball and drives it through covers for a triple. 25/2

8.4 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali punches it on the off side for a single. 22/2

8.3 M Starc to Ali, Ali again prods forward to defend it. 21/2

8.2 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali lunges forward to defend it. 21/2

8.1 M Starc to Ali, Ali has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 21/2

7.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali flicks it towards the mid-wicket region for a triple. 21/2

7.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, LUCKY ALI! Length ball outside off and Ali tries to tap it but he finds an inside edge which goes onto his pads. That ball nearly tickled back to the stumps. Ali survives a scare. 18/2

7.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball on the stumps, Ali has defended that well of the front foot. 18/2

7.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angling into the pads, Khan has flicked it towards square leg for a single. 18/2

7.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, FOUR LEG BYES! Again a full delivery but this time on his pads, the ball rushes away towards the fine leg boundary and the keeper had no chance to gather it. 17/2

7.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Full delivery on the stumps. Younis prods forward to defend it. 13/2

6.6 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali uses the crease and defends it right in front of his eyes. 13/2

6.5 M Starc to Ali, Ali prods forward to defend it. 13/2

6.4 M Starc to Ali, Way outside off, that's the third one which is left untouched. 13/2

6.3 M Starc to Ali, Angling into the stumps, Azhar stays behind the line of the ball to defend it. 13/2

6.2 M Starc to Ali, Way outside off, Azhar stays in his crease and lets it through to the keeper. 13/2

6.1 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 13/2

5.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, In the channel outside off, YK lifts his bat and lets it go through to Wade. 13/2

5.5 J Hazlewood to Y Khan, Edged but falls short! Fuller in length and just outside off, Younis Khan prods forward to defend but gets a thick outside edge which dips in front of the man at second slip. 13/2

5.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Uppish but safe! Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and sprays it on the pads, Ali clips it in the air and it just about evades the man at square leg for three runs. Was in the air but no damage done. 13/2

5.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Once again it's pitched up on off, angling in a bit, Ali makes a stride forward and then shoulders his arms to that one. 10/2

5.2 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Very full and served outside off, Ali crouches low and drives it through covers for a couple. 10/2

5.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Peach! What a delivery! Hurls a full length ball on off, Ali looks to drive it off the front foot but the ball shapes away a shade as the ball just beats the outside edge of the bat to the keeper. Brilliant length this from Joshy! 8/2

Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end!

4.6 M Starc to Ali, Onto his pads, Ali is quick to work it square of the wicket on the on side for a single. 8/2

4.5 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali prods forward to defend it. 7/2

4.4 M Starc to A Ali, Again a similar delivery and a similar result. No runs towards mid on. 7/2

4.3 M Starc to Ali, Length ball on the stumps, Ali has driven that well towards mid on. 7/2

4.2 M Starc to Khan, Angling down the leg side, Khan flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 7/2

Younis Khan is the new man in, replacing Azam!

4.1 Starc to Azam, OUT! DECISION STAYS! A brilliant delivery to start the proceedings after lunch. Swinging into the pads from a length. Azam tries to flick it towards the on side but is unable to make contact and the ball hits the pads. A loud appeal and the umpire has given that out. Azam after having a talk with Ali goes for a review. Reviews show that the ball was pitched in line of the stumps and the impact was also in line and then the main thing - the ball was going onto clip the leg stump. So the on-field decision stays and Azam has to leave the field. 6/2

Starc has taken a wicket of the first ball after lunch. The umpire has ruled that out LBW. Azam has called for a review.

We are back for the second session. The players are back in the middle. Babar and Azhar will start the proceedings with the bat. Starc will start with the ball.

...DAY 5, SESSION 2...

What a fabulous session for Australia! Firstly they swelled their overnight total at a brisk rate as Smith and Starc went berserk. Once the latter departed, the Aussie captain declared and asked Pakistan to go out and survive for a brief period of 4 overs. The bold move worked wonders as Josh Hazlwood drew first blood in the name of Sami Aslam and got what they were looking for. We have around two full sessions left today, which means a minimum of 64 overs has to be bowled. Will the home side feel they have enough to bundle out Pakistan? Or will the visitors battle it out and take this to a draw? Let's see what this Test match has in store for us next. Join us in a bit for the afternoon session...

3.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, That was lucky for Ali to not fly away to the fielder. Angling into the pads, Ali tries to flick it but the ball flies over towards the gully fielder after finding a leading edge. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 5! 6/1

3.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball outside off, left alone by Ali. 6/1

3.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Ali camps back to defend it. 6/1

3.3 J Hazlewood to Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam finds an outside which flies off between slip and gully for a triple. Lyon saves a single by giving it a good chase. 6/1

3.2 J Hazlewood to Azam, Angling into the stumps, Azam flicks it towards the mid-wicket region. 3/1

3.1 J Hazlewood to Azam, Length ball outside off, that was swinging away. Azam thought of leaving it but he changes his mind to guide it towards the gully fielder. 3/1

2.6 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery into the body, Ali drags back and defends it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 3/1

2.5 M Starc to Ali, Pitched up and outside off, Ali leans into the line of the delivery to drive it towards the cover fielder. 3/1

2.4 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, left alone by Ali. 3/1

2.3 M Starc to Ali, Into the stumps, Ali moves a bit across to defend it right in front of his eyes. 3/1

2.2 M Starc to Ali, Way down the leg side, Ali tries to flick it but is unable to make contact. 3/1

2.1 M Starc to Ali, Angling across a bit outside off, Ali is confident of his stumps to let that through. 3/1

1.6 J Hazlewood to Azam, Angling into the pads, Azam flicks it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 3/1

1.5 J Hazlewood to Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 3/1

Babar Azam is the new man in, replacing Aslam!

1.4 J Hazlewood to Aslam, OUT! AUSTRALIA HAVE GOT THE START THEY WANTED! Length ball outside off and Aslam tries to defend it with his soft hands but he has helped to drag the ball first into his pads and then into his stumps. Aslam will be disappointed with his outing with the bat. 3/1

1.3 J Hazlewood to Aslam, Length ball on the pads, Aslam flicks it towards mid-wicket. 3/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Aslam, Back of a length delivery and Aslam stays deep in his crease to defend it. 3/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Aslam, Angling across from the body, Aslam stays in his crease to defend it but the ball finds his inside edge hitting onto his pads. 3/0

Josh Hazlewood comes in to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar covers his stumps and lets it straight to the keeper. 3/0

0.5 M Starc to Aslam, A bit short into the body, Sami clips it towards fine leg for a single. 3/0

0.4 M Starc to Aslam, Into his pads, Sami stays in line of the delivery to defend it. 2/0

0.3 M Starc to Ali, A big full toss outside off, Azhar has pushed it through covers for a single. 2/0

0.2 M Starc to Aslam, Angling into the stumps, Sami flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Aslam, Back of a length delivery first up from Starc, Sami stays in his crease and has let it go straight to the keeper. 0/0