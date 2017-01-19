Australia vs Pakistan, Live Score: 3rd ODI in Perth

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page

Preview: Australia take on a spirited Pakistan outfit in Perth for the third match of the ODI series. Australia have won the toss and will bowl first. Pakistan unchanged. Two changes for the hosts.

Australia: Warner, Khawaja, Smith (c), Head, Handscomb, Maxwell, Wade (wk), Faulkner, Cummins, Hazlewood, Stanlake

Pakistan: Hafeez (c), Sharjeel, Babar, Shafiq, Malik, Akmal, Rizwan (wk), Wasim, Amir, Hasan, Junaid

While Australia thrashed Pakistan in the first game, Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their first ODI win on Australian soil for 12 years.

The win was also Pakistan's first ODI victory at the MCG since 1985 and levels the five-match series at 1-1.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first on a flat-looking wicket, but Pakistan's opening pair Mohammad Amir (3-47) and Junaid Khan (2-40) bowled superbly to help restrict the home side to 220 all out.

They were backed up by left arm spinner Imad Wasim (2-37), whose 10-over spell in the middle of the innings tied the batsmen down and slowed the scoring.

The modest total never looked enough once Mohammad Hafeez (72) and fellow opener Sharjeel Khan (29) had put on 68 for the first wicket.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Shoaib Malik comes out in the middle.

19.6 T Head to A Shafiq, OUT c Usman Khawaja b Travis Head. Pakistan have lost their third wicket. 99/3

19.5 T Head to A Shafiq, Floated up outside off, Shafiq drives it towards covers. 99/2

19.4 T Head to B Azam, Floated this on the middle, Azam pulls it in front on square for a single. 99/2

19.3 T Head to B Azam, Tossed up, Azam dances down the track to defend it. 98/2

19.2 T Head to A Shafiq, On the pads, Shafiq flicks it towards square leg for a single. 98/2

19.1 T Head to A Shafiq, Short on the stumps, Shafiq punches it towards the cover fielder. 97/2

18.6 J Faulkner to A Shafiq, Again outside off, Shafiq guides it towards third man for a single. 97/2

18.5 J Faulkner to B Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Azam guides it towards third man for a single. 96/2

18.4 J Faulkner to A Shafiq, Length ball outside off, Shafiq drives it through the cover region for a single. 95/2

18.3 J Faulkner to B Azam, Length delivery outside off, Babar drives it down the ground for a single. 94/2

18.2 J Faulkner to A Shafiq, Length ball outside off, Shafiq guides it towards third man for a single. 93/2

18.1 J Faulkner to B Azam, Short and outside off, Babar shuffles across and pulls it towards wide of mid on for a single. 92/2

James Faulkner is introduced into the attack.

17.6 T Head to A Shafiq, Tossed up, Shafiq stays in his crease to defend it. 91/2

17.5 T Head to B Azam, On the pads, Azam flicks it towards square leg for a single. 91/2

17.4 T Head to B Azam, Tossed up outside off, Azam drives it towards the cover region. 90/2

17.3 T Head to B Azam, Angled into the stumps, Azam tries to flick it on the leg side but catches an outside edge which flies towards the cover region. 90/2

17.2 T Head to A Shafiq, Short and wide outside off, Shafiq cuts it through the point region for a single. 90/2

17.1 T Head to A Shafiq, Tossed up outside off, Asad prods forward and defends it. 89/2

16.6 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Length delivery outside off, Azam again drives it through the cover region for a couple. Warner cuts that off. 89/2

16.5 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam leans into it and drives it through the mid off region for a couple. 87/2

16.4 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Dug in short and Azam ducks under it. 85/2

16.3 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Angling into the body, Azam drives it towards the mid on region. 85/2

16.2 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam punches it towards the extra cover fielder. 85/2

16.1 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Short into the body, Azam stays in his crease to defend it. 85/2

Asad Shafiq comes in the middle.

Drinks has been taken.

15.6 T Head to S Khan, OUT! Drags it on! Head persists with short delivery, lands it close to the off stump line and once again Sharjeel tries to cut it through the line. However, this time he gets a massive inside edge and it cannon onto the stumps. Australia get a breakthrough and it's the dangerous Sharjeel dismissed. 85/2

4th ODI fifty for Sharjeel Khan!

15.5 T Head to S Khan, EDGY FOUR! Fortune favours the brave! Short again by Head and this time Khan edges his attempted square cut past the keeper and short third man fielder. A boundary and it's fifty for Sharjeel. 85/1

15.4 T Head to S Khan, FOUR! Sharjeel is motoring! Head drags his length short again, it's around off and Khan hammers it off his back foot to wide long on. The fielder in the deep moves across to his left but fails to stop it. 81/1

15.3 T Head to S Khan, FOUR! Short and outside off, Sharjeel gets back and smacks it through backward point. Warner in the deep tries his best to cut it off with a dive, but fails to do so. A boundary. 77/1

15.2 T Head to S Khan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 73/1

15.1 T Head to B Azam, Walks down the track and forces it down to long on for one. 73/1

14.6 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Dug in short, Sharjeel Khan ducks under it. 72/1

14.5 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Full toss outside off, Azam punches towards mid off where Warner misfields and concedes a single. 72/1

14.4 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Back of a length delivery into the stumps, Sharjeel defends it towards square leg for a quick single. 71/1

14.3 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Azam plays it towards the mid-wicket region for a single. 70/1

14.2 Pat Cummins to B Azam, FOUR! Wide outside off, Azam throws his bat at it and he finds an inside edge which goes past the stumps for a boundary at fine leg. 69/1

14.1 Pat Cummins to B Azam, NOT OUT! Angling into the stumps, Azam punches it towards mid on and looks for a quick single which is denied by Sharjeel. Babar rushes back and there is a direct hit at the striker's hit by Hazlewood. A run out appeal is made at the striker's end and it's referred upstairs. The replays show that Azam is safely in. 65/1

A run out appeal is referred upstairs.

13.6 T Head to S Khan, Tossed it on the on side, Khan defends it on the leg side. 65/1

13.5 T Head to S Khan, Appeal for an lbw! Tossed up ball around off, Khan goes down with the sweep shot but fails to middle it. He seems to be hit on the pads, the bowler appeals but the umpire remains unmoved. The replays show that it took some part of Sharjeel's gloves. 65/1

13.4 T Head to S Khan, On the pads, Khan flicks it towards the mid-wicket region. 65/1

13.3 T Head to S Khan, A bit short into the stumps, Sharjeel punches it back to the bowler. 65/1

13.2 T Head to S Khan, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Khan cuts it elegantly towards the point region. A misfield inside the ring by Cummins and it races through for a boundary. 65/1

13.1 T Head to S Khan, Tossed up, Sharjeel stays in his crease and defends it. 61/1

Travis Head comes in for a bowl.

12.6 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam slams it back to the bowler. 61/1

12.5 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Dug in short this time, left alone. 61/1

12.4 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Sharjeel stands tall and punches it towards covers for a single. 61/1

12.3 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Pitched up outside off, Sharjeel goes for a drive but is unable to make contact. 60/1

12.2 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Full length outside off, Azam drives it to the mid off region for a quick single. Warner has a shy at the striker's end but fails to find the target. 60/1

12.1 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azam stays in his crease to defend it. 59/1

11.6 B Stanlake to S Khan, Khan prods forward and defends it towards point. 59/1

11.5 B Stanlake to S Khan, Angling into the pads, Sharjeel tries to flick it but the ball hits the pads. 59/1

11.4 B Stanlake to S Khan, Full toss outside off, Sharjeel lofts it down the ground straight to the mid off fielder. 59/1

11.3 B Stanlake to B Azam, Length delivery outside off, Azam stays in his crease and gets an inside edge on the leg side for a single. 59/1

11.2 B Stanlake to B Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Azam goes to play at it but is totally beaten by the inswing. 58/1

11.1 B Stanlake to S Khan, Short and into the body, Khan pulls it towards long leg for a single. Cummins fumbles but only a single taken. 58/1

10.6 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 57/1

10.6 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Wide! Another bouncer over the head of the batsman. 56/1

10.5 Pat Cummins to S Khan, A touch short and around off, Khan defends it from the crease to covers. 55/1

10.4 Pat Cummins to S Khan, the batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 55/1

10.4 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Wide! The attempted bouncer goes way over the batsman and it's called a wide for height. 55/1

10.3 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Too full and outside off, nicely driven through covers for three runs. 54/1

10.2 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Shortish on off, punched off the back foot to the off side. Not in the gap. 51/1

10.1 Pat Cummins to S Khan, Shortish around off, Khan plays it off the edge in front of the slip cordon for a single. 51/1

Powerplay 2 time. Maximum four fielders allowed outside the circle.

9.6 B Stanlake to B Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azam stays in his crease to defend it. 50/1

9.5 B Stanlake to S Khan, Short into the body, Sharjeel pulls it fine down the leg side for a single. 50/1

9.4 B Stanlake to S Khan, Did it carry? Full length delivery outside off, Sharjeel goes hard at it and finds an inside edge which goes straight back to the keeper. Replays show that the ball did not carry and it fell just short of the keeper. Wade could have done better there. 49/1

9.3 B Stanlake to S Khan, Dug in short, Sharjeel is quick to duck under that one. 49/1

9.2 B Stanlake to B Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azam stays in his crease and guides it towards third man for a single. 49/1

9.1 B Stanlake to S Khan, Short into the pads, Sharjeel pulls it towards long leg for a single. 48/1

8.6 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Outside off, Azam withdraws his bat very late. 47/1

8.5 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Azam stays in line of the ball to defend it. 47/1

8.4 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Short of a length delivery outside off, Azam mistimes it towards the cover-point region. 47/1

8.3 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Full length delivery outside off, Azam leans forward and drives it to the left of the mid on fielder. Hazlewood is the fielder there who makes a good effort. 47/1

8.2 Pat Cummins to B Azam, Short and a bit quick this time, Azam tries to hit it but is undone by the pace of the delivery. 47/1

8.1 Pat Cummins to S Khan, LEG BYE! Short into the pads, Khan tries to pull it but the ball hits the pads as they sneak in a leg bye. 47/1

Pat Cummins comes in for a bowl.

7.6 B Stanlake to B Azam, NOT OUT! Angling in from outside off, Azam gets in line of the delivery and tries to flick it but the ball hits the pads. A review is taken by Smith for LBW after he consults Wade. The replays show that there was a big inside edge before it hit the pads. Australia lose their only review. 46/1

Appeal for an LBW against Babar Azam is not given. Steven Smith has taken a review.

7.5 B Stanlake to B Azam, Short of a length delivery outside off, left alone by Azam. 46/1

7.4 B Stanlake to B Azam, Dug in short, Azam gets down under the bumper in time. 46/1

7.3 B Stanlake to B Azam, Full and outside off, Azam reaches out to the delivery and drives it towards mid off. 46/1

7.2 B Stanlake to B Azam, Full and angling into the batsman, Azam drives it towards the mid on region. 46/1

7.1 B Stanlake to S Khan, Short of a length delivery into the stumps, Sharjeel flicks it on the on side for a single. 46/1

6.6 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam goes to drive it but is beaten by the away swing there. 45/1

6.5 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Short of a good length outside off, Azam stays in his crease to defend it. 45/1

6.4 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Dug in short, Azam is quick to duck under it. 45/1

6.3 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Full and swinging outside off, Azam drives it hard through the backward point region for a couple. 45/1

6.2 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Angling in from a length, Azam stays deep in his crease and tries to flick it but the ball hits the pads. A half appeal is denied. 43/1

6.1 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Azam prods forward to defend it. 43/1

5.6 B Stanlake to S Khan, Juicy full toss outside off, Sharjeel misses out this time as he drives it straight to the mid off fielder. That's a maiden. Good comeback by Stanlake after an expensive last over. 43/1

5.5 B Stanlake to S Khan, Dug in short by Stanlake, Khan is quick to duck under it. 43/1

5.4 B Stanlake to S Khan, Good length outside off, Sharjeel is beaten again as he throws his bat at it. 43/1

5.3 B Stanlake to S Khan, NASTY! Short delivery and Khan gets a top edge when he tries to pull it and the ball hits the helmet. He looks fine though. 43/1

5.2 B Stanlake to S Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan tries to play at it but is beaten. 43/1

5.1 B Stanlake to S Khan, Short of a length outside off, Sharjeel hits it hard towards point but Maxwell leaps and saves a boundary. 43/1

4.6 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Lands it full and outside off, Babar drives it to mid off. End of an eventful over, 7 runs and a wicket off it! 43/1

4.5 J Hazlewood to B Azam, FOUR! Beautifully done! That's how you flick it. Full and angling in, Azam takes his front leg forward and across before clipping it off his pads through mid-wicket. Fine timing and it races through the gap. 43/1

4.4 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Fullish on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 39/1

4.3 J Hazlewood to B Azam, An overpitched delivery outside off, driven with superb timing through backward point. The third man fielder ran across to his right and tumbled to stop the ball. Saved two runs. 39/1

4.3 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Wide! Digs in a bouncer but it's down the leg side. Azam leaves it. 37/1

4.2 J Hazlewood to B Azam, Pitches it full and around off, Azam gets on the front foot and defends it solidly. 36/1

Babar Azam is the new batsman at number 3.

4.1 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, OUT! Trapped in front! Hazlewood angles in a fuller length ball on middle and off, Hafeez gets across the stumps a bit in an attempt to flick it but misses and is rapped on the pads. They appeal and the finger goes up immediately. Hafeez decides not to review it and it's a good call. The replays confirm that it was plumb. 36/1

3.6 B Stanlake to S Khan, FOUR! THAT'S HIT AGAIN! Goodish length delivery outside off, Khan leans into and flicks it superbly past the mid on region for a boundary. That's 20 runs off the over. 36/0

3.5 B Stanlake to S Khan, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Khan slices his attempted drive through covers and it loops over the point fielder for a boundary. Khan is taking on Stanlake. 32/0

3.4 B Stanlake to S Khan, FOUR! A beautiful delivery on a good length outside off and Sharjeel is lucky there. He tries to push it on the off side but edges it through the slip region for a boundary. 28/0

3.3 B Stanlake to S Khan, SIX! TOP SHOT! A short delivery and Sharjeel is quick to pick it up and pull it high over the mid-wicket region for a maximum. 24/0

3.2 B Stanlake to S Khan, Full and outside off, Sharjeel prods forward and defends it towards the on side. 18/0

3.1 B Stanlake to S Khan, A bit short this time and Sharjeel plays an unorthodox pull shot after shuffling. The ball is played through mid-wicket for a couple. 18/0

2.6 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Goodish length outside off, Hafeez opens the face of the bat and plays it square on the off side for a couple. 16/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Good length delivery outside off, Hafeez pushes it towards the point region. 14/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Length ball outside off, Hafeez has left that alone. 14/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, WIDE! Outside off but this time it is too far and the umpire has signaled it a wide. 14/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Dug in short, Hafeez ducks under it to let that through. 13/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, FOUR LEG BYES! Straight and drifting down the leg side, Hafeez is unable to flick it and the ball hits the pads and goes tickling fine down the leg side for a boundary. 13/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Short of a length delivery into the body, Hafeez stays deep in his crease but is unable to make contact and the ball hits the thigh pad. 9/0

1.6 B Stanlake to S Khan, Full and wide outside off, Sharjeel throws his bat at it and the ball floats over the mid off region for a couple. 9/0

1.5 B Stanlake to S Khan, A bit short into the body, Khan plays a pull shot towards mid-wicket. 7/0

1.4 B Stanlake to S Khan, FOUR! BANGED! Too full in length outside off, Sharjeel Khan drives it firmly straight down the ground for the first boundary of the day past mid on. 7/0

1.3 B Stanlake to S Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Sharjeel stays in his crease to defend it but is beaten by the away swing. 3/0

1.2 B Stanlake to S Khan, Goodish length delivery outside off, Sharjeel does not go fetching for it. 3/0

1.1 B Stanlake to M Hafeez, Full length delivery outside off, Hafeez pushes it through covers for a single. 3/0

Billy Stanlake will bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 J Hazlewood to S Khan, Angling into the pads, Sharjeel stays in his crease to defend that one. 2/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Full delivery angling into the stumps, Hafeez pushes it towards the mid off region for a single. 2/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Similar delivery outside off, Hafeez has left that alone. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Good length delivery outside off which nips away after pitching, Hafeez lets that through to the keeper. 1/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Full length delivery outside off, Hafeez pushes it towards the point fielder. 1/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, Beautiful length ball outside off which nipped away after pitching, Hafeez tries to poke at it but the the ball sways away as he is beaten. 1/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to M Hafeez, WIDE! Sliding down the leg side to start off with, Hafeez goes to flick it fine down the leg side but is unable to make contact. However, there is some sound and the keeper appeals. The umpire shows no interest and signals a wide. Strange call first up and Pakistan are off the mark! 1/0