Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 at SCG

Steve Smith's sole aim will be to keep Australia in the winning habit when they take on a Pakistan side contemplating the imminent departure of their most successful captain in the Sydney Test.

With a first test series win of the season already in the bag after the dramatic victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Australia have continued the reconstruction of their team ahead of February’s four-Test tour of India.

Commentary (Australia innings)

48.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, OUT c Sarfraz Ahmed b Wahab Riaz. Australia have lost their second wicket. 203/2

47.6 A Ali to Renshaw, Googly around off, Renshaw stays back and allows the ball to come to steer it past Younis at slips for a couple. 203/1

47.5 A Ali to Renshaw, Around middle and leg, worked towards the leg side. 201/1

47.4 A Ali to Renshaw, Floated ball around off, Renshaw wanted to hit that one but seeing the ball dip, he defend sit back to the bowler. 201/1

47.3 A Ali to Renshaw, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 201/1

50-run stand between Khawaja and Renshaw!

47.2 A Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball around middle, eased towards mid on for a single. Good stuff from both these batsmen as they have done a good job since Warner's dismissal. 201/1

It has gone quite overcast at the moment.

47.1 A Ali to Khawaja, Loopy ball around middle, Khawaja prods forward in defense. 200/1

46.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Short of a length and outside off, Renshaw makes another easy leave. 200/1

46.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, MR lets the ball go outside his off stump. 200/1

46.4 W Riaz to M Renshaw, Riaz attacks the stumps, Renshaw gets across and pushes it towards mid off. 200/1

46.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Fuller in length and outside off, Renshaw presses forward and defends it down gently. 200/1

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir is back on the field but will have to wait for sometime as he was out for 44 minutes.

46.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length delivery on off, once again it's left alone. 200/1

46.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, In the corridor outside off, MR offers no stroke. 200/1

46.1 W Riaz to Khawaja, And starts the spell in a false manner! Angles in a length ball on off, some extra bounce as well as Khawaja tucks it towards the on side for a brisk single. The umpire stretches his right hand as Riaz oversteps. 200 up for Australia with that. 200/1

Wahab Riaz, the big heart cricketer as mentioned on air by the commentator comes back for a spell.

45.6 A Ali to Renshaw, Loopy delivery around middle and off, defended by lunging forward. 198/1

45.5 A Ali to M Renshaw, Floats it up around off, Matthew drives it towards short extra cover where Sharjeel Khan fumbles and makes a dot ball into a couple. 198/1

45.4 A Ali to Khawaja, Flatter one on the pads, tucked towards square leg for a single. 196/1

45.3 A Ali to Khawaja, Short and outside off, Khawaja camps back and cuts it behind point to collect an easy couple. 195/1

45.2 A Ali to Renshaw, Very full on the stumps, with a lot of air, it's milked down towards long on for a single. 193/1

45.1 A Ali to Renshaw, Loopy delivery around the pads, clipped towards the man at square leg. 192/1

44.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Another full ball outside off, pushed down to mid off for a quick single. 192/1

44.5 I Khan to Renshaw, Stays put in the crease and blocks it out well. 191/1

44.4 I Khan to Renshaw, FOUR! That's a gorgeous cover drive! Imran tries to pitch it up in his quest to maintain the line and length but on this occasion he ends up pitching it a bit further. Renshaw leans into it and unfurls a cracking cover drive to find the fence. He admires the stroke as well. 191/1

44.3 I Khan to Renshaw, Fuller in length and around off, Matthew looks to defend but gets an outside edge past a diving gully fielder for a couple. 187/1

44.2 I Khan to Renshaw, Slants it across the batsman, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 185/1

44.1 I Khan to Renshaw, Good length ball on off, the batsman shuffles a bit and defends it back to the bowler. 185/1

43.6 A Ali to Renshaw, Loopy ball around off, eased down to long on for one. 185/1

43.5 A Ali to Khawaja, Down the leg side, Khawaja tucks it towards deep square leg for a single. 184/1

43.4 A Ali to Khawaja, Full around middle, nudged towards short mid-wicket again. 183/1

43.3 A Ali to Khawaja, Around off, turning in, worked with the spin towards short mid-wicket. 183/1

43.2 A Ali to Khawaja, Tossed up around middle, bunted back to Ali. 183/1

43.1 A Ali to Renshaw, Loopy ball down the leg side, Renshaw goes back and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 183/1

The part time leggie, Azhar Ali is brought into the attack now.

42.6 I Khan to Khawaja, Fuller and once again it's closer to the off pole, Usman lifts his bat to let it go through. Tight lines from Imran, he needs to keep this up. A maiden for now. 182/1

42.5 I Khan to Khawaja, A length ball in the channel outside off, UK makes another leave to the keeper. 182/1

42.4 I Khan to Khawaja, Very close to the off stump line, nice line but still it doesn't tempt to Khawaja to go at it. 182/1

42.3 I Khan to Khawaja, Angles across a full length ball outside off, Ussie lad has got nothing to offer. 182/1

42.2 I Khan to Khawaja, Very full and served on off, driven straight to the man at mid off. 182/1

42.1 I Khan to Khawaja, On a length and outside off, Khawaja covers the line and allows it to go through nicely to Sarfraz. 182/1

Drinks has been taken.

41.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, Full toss outside off, Renshaw dances down the track and drives it through the cover region for a couple. 182/1

41.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw has whipped it towards square leg for a couple. 180/1

41.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Floated up on the stumps, Renshaw has pushed it straight back to the bowler. 178/1

41.3 Y Shah to U Khawaja, Full outside off and Khawaja relishes the prospect. He drives it through the cover region for a triple. Sharjeel gives a good chase to save a run. 178/1

41.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Khawaja lunges forward to defend the ball outside off. 175/1

41.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw tucks it towards square leg for a single. 175/1

40.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Angled on the pads, Renshaw flicks it through mid-wicket for a triple. Australia are going on at a good pace. 174/1

40.5 I Khan to Renshaw, Wide outside off, left alone by Renshaw. 171/1

40.4 I Khan to Renshaw, WHIZZES PAST! A good length delivery outside off, Renshaw tries to defend it but the ball flies past his outside edge. That was pretty close though. 171/1

40.3 I Khan to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, the ball flies past his outside edge. 171/1

40.2 I Khan to Renshaw, Angling across around off, Renshaw has solidly defended it. 171/1

40.1 I Khan to M Renshaw, Length ball outside off, Renshaw drives it towards mid off. 171/1

39.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, Khawaja drives it towards covers. 171/1

39.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Khawaja stays deep in his crease to defend it. 171/1

39.4 Y Shah to Khawaja, Khawaja lunges forward to defend it. 171/1

39.3 Y Shah to Khawaja, On the pads, Khawaja has defended it towards short leg. 171/1

39.2 Y Shah to Khawaja, Floated on the stumps, Khawaja leans forward to defend it. 171/1

39.1 Y Shah to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, Khawaja pushes it towards the cover region. 171/1

38.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone by Renshaw. 171/1

38.5 I Khan to U Khawaja, DROPPED! Have Pakistan lost their chance of getting back in the game? Back of a length outside off, Khawaja cuts it fiercely towards gully but that ball went straight to Babar Azam who has dropped a straight forward catch. With that drop catch, the fielding misery for Pakistan continues. One run is taken. 171/1

38.4 I Khan to Khawaja, Khawaja stands deep in his crease to defend it solidly. 170/1

38.3 I Khan to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery outside off, Khawaja has left that alone. 170/1

38.2 I Khan to Khawaja, Slinging across, Khawaja has defended it well from the line of the delivery. 170/1

38.1 I Khan to Renshaw, Angling into the pads, Renshaw has flicked it towards fine leg for a single. 170/1

37.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short outside off, Renshaw pushes it towards extra cover for a single. 169/1

37.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Flat outside off, Renshaw has clipped it towards mid-wicket. 168/1

37.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short ball on the stumps, Renshaw has flicked that on the on side. 168/1

37.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Full outside off, Renshaw prods forward to defend it. 168/1

37.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw flicks it towards mid-wicket. 168/1

37.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, Renshaw stays in his crease to defend it. 168/1

36.6 I Khan to Khawaja, Outside off on a good length, that is six leaves in a row. 168/1

36.5 I Khan to Khawaja, Outside off on a good length, Khawaja has let that go straight to the keeper. 168/1

36.4 I Khan to Khawaja, Sliding wide across off, Khawaja has looked away from that delivery. 168/1

36.3 I Khan to Khawaja, Left alone for the third time in a row. 168/1

36.2 I Khan to Khawaja, Full and wide outside off, no heeds paid by Khawaja. 168/1

36.1 I Khan to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, left alone. 168/1

Imran Khan is back into the attack!

35.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw flicks it towards mid-wicket. 168/1

35.5 Y Shah to U Khawaja, Short ball outside off, Khawaja stays in his crease to cut through backward point for a triple. 168/1

2nd Test fifty for Matthew Renshaw.

35.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, FIFTY FOR RENSHAW! Tossed up on the stumps, Renshaw has driven it towards long on for a single. Renshaw has reached to his fifty with that. He is continuing from where Warner left. 165/1

35.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short ball on the pads, Renshaw dabs it towards square leg. 164/1

35.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up outside off, Renshaw pushes it towards covers. 164/1

35.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, FOUR! POWERFUL! Short on the stumps, Renshaw was quick to read the length as he goes deep in his crease to pull that one through mid-wicket for a boundary. 164/1

34.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Down the leg side this time, Renshaw flicks it wide of mid on to grab a quick single. 160/1

34.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery, Renshaw uses his crease to defend it solidly. 159/1

34.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, Short ball outside off, Renshaw pushes it back to the bowler. 159/1

34.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Renshaw camps back to defend the ball which is angling into him. 159/1

34.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 159/1

34.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length delivery angling in, Renshaw stays deep in his crease to block it. 159/1

34.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, No ball! Wahab is back to his business with his customary overstepping. Full ball on the middle stump, Renshaw drives it through mid on for a couple. 159/1

33.6 Y Shah to Khawaja, Short into the pads, Khawaja defends it in front of short leg. 156/1

33.5 Y Shah to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja reaches out to it and defends it. 156/1

33.4 Y Shah to M Renshaw, Floated outside off, Renshaw finds the outside edge going towards third man. Younis Khan gives it a chase to save a run for his team. They pick up three runs in the process. 156/1

33.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up outside off, Renshaw prods forward to defend it. 153/1

33.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw paddles it towards fine leg for a couple. 153/1

33.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, Renshaw reaches out to the line of the ball to defend it. 151/1

32.6 W Riaz to Khawaja, Khawaja has defended the ball solidly off the back foot. Riaz ends the over with a wicket maiden. 151/1

32.5 W Riaz to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery into the stumps, Khawaja stays in his crease to defend it. 151/1

32.4 W Riaz to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 151/1

Usman Khawaja is in the middle to replace Warner.

32.3 W Riaz to Warner, OUT! POCKET SIZE DYNAMITE DEPARTS! Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner tries to guide it towards third man but the ball catches the outside edge and goes straight to the keeper. Warner will be unhappy there as he was looking set for a big daddy hundred. The umpire checks for the no ball but much to the delight of Pakistan, this time Riaz was well in line. Sarfraz gets his 100th Test dismissal in the process. 151/1

32.2 W Riaz to Warner, Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner punches it towards covers. 151/0

32.1 W Riaz to Warner, Short into the body, the ball rose more than expected which took Warner by surprise. He still successfully manages to defend it off the upper half of the bat. 151/0

31.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw flicks it towards mid-wicket. 151/0

31.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up on the stumps, Renshaw hits it straight back to the bowler. 151/0

31.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, FOUR! FIRST ONE AFTER LUNCH! Tossed up on the pads, Renshaw goes for a sweep but gets it off the inside half of the bat which helps the ball go fine towards the leg side for a boundary. 151/0

Mohammad Amir has left the field as he was struggling with his left thigh. More worrying signs for Pakistan...

31.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Slower delivery outside off, Renshaw has defended that well from the crease. 147/0

31.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up outside off, Renshaw shuffles across to defend it. 147/0

31.1 Y Shah to Warner, Short ball on the pads, Warner sits and sweeps it towards square leg for a single. 147/0

30.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 146/0

30.5 W Riaz to Warner, Fuller ball into the stumps, Warner drives it towards mid on for a single. 146/0

30.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, Angling into the pads, Renshaw flicks it off his pads for a couple towards square leg. 145/0

30.3 W Riaz to Warner,Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner dabs it towards point for a single. 144/0

30.2 W Riaz to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner drives it through the cover region for a couple. 143/0

30.1 W Riaz to Warner, Angling into the stumps, Warner stays deep in his crease to defend it solidly. 141/0

29.6 Y Shah to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner pushes it through covers for a quick single. 141/0

29.5 Y Shah to Warner, Warner stays in his crease and goes to cut it but mistimes it towards extra cover. 140/0

29.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Slower one outside off, Renshaw drives it through covers for a single. 140/0

29.3 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up on the stumps, Warner pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single. 139/0

29.2 Y Shah to Warner, On the pads, Warner can't get it past the square leg fielder this time. 138/0

29.1 Y Shah to Warner, Floated on middle and leg, Warner flicks it towards square leg for a couple. 138/0

28.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, LUCKY EDGE! Length ball outside off, Renshaw managed to nearly drag that one back to his stumps after finding an inside edge. But luckily the ball goes over the stumps towards fine leg for a couple. 136/0

28.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Angling into the body, Renshaw has whipped it towards mid-wicket. 134/0

28.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery into the body, Renshaw has defended it solidly of the back foot. 134/0

28.3 W Riaz to Warner, Outside off, Warner punches it through covers for a single. 134/0

28.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Angling in towards the stumps, Renshaw taps it on the on side for a single. 133/0

28.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 132/0

Wahab Riaz to continue from the other end.

27.6 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner punches it through covers for a couple. 6 runs off the first over after lunch. 132/0

27.5 Y Shah to M Renshaw, Floated outside off, Renshaw dances down the track and finds an outside edge past the slip cordon for a triple. 130/0

27.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, On the pads, Renshaw flicks it towards short square leg. 127/0

27.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Floated up outside off, Renshaw drives it towards wide mid off. 127/0

27.2 Y Shah to D Warner, Short ball on the pads, Warner sits down and sweeps it towards square leg for a single. 127/0

27.1 Y Shah to Warner, Floated up in the middle, Warner defends it in front of short leg. 126/0

Welcome back for the second session. The players are back out in the middle. Warner and Renshaw will continue from where they left. Yasir Shah will start the proceedings with the ball for Pakistan.

... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...

Are we up for something big from Warner or can the likes of Amir and Riaz reverse swing them back into the game? It should be a fantastic second session. Join us back in a while for the post-lunch session.

Pakistan on the other hand will be pulling their hair out as nothing seems to be going their way and are getting totally outplayed by the hosts. None of the bowlers have managed to put pressure as Warner reached his 18th Test century in no time. They will have to get their act together quickly or else they will be facing a big total on the board.

What a first session of cricket we have witnessed! It's been the Warner show just from the third delivery of the day. He becomes the 4th Australian and 5th batsman overall to score a century in the first session of a Test match. He has just scored boundaries at will and he is looking hungry for more. Renshaw on the other end can play his game without any pressure as Warner is rushing through the scoreboard.

26.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, In the corridor outside off, Matthew Renshaw has got nothing to offer on that one. That's the end of an entertaining morning session. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 126/0

26.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, FOUR! Raiz angles it in but ends up straying on the pads, it's clipped fine down the leg side by Renshaw for a boundary. Easy pickings those. 126/0

26.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, MR shoulders arms to let that one through. 122/0

26.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length on off, its' blocked well by Renshaw. 122/0

18th Test ton for David Warner, 3rd vs Pakistan!

26.2 W Riaz to Warner, There it is, A TON BEFORE LUNCH! David Warner, please take a bow! 5th overall and 1st Australian to do so in Australia in the first session of the Test. He's one hell of a player! Short and outside off, Warner hits it through backward point. And to add to it there is a misfield in the deep as well which allows him to pick up three. His typical celebration is up next, that famous leap and a punch in the air. The SCG crowd is up on its feet to laud the effort. This is some remarkable feet, and boy, what a way to kick off 2017. Well done, Daveyyyy! 122/0

A slip comes out to mid-wicket now...

26.1 W Riaz to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle, comes up at a nice height, Warner rolls his wrists and pulls it in front of square. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps them down to a couple. 119/0

25.6 M Amir to Renshaw, Angles a full ball on off, Matthew Renshaw covers the line and offers a solid defense. A dot ball which means Warner will be on strike on what could be or should be the last over before lunch. 117/0

25.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Fuller in the channel outside off, Renshaw once again allows it to go through to the keeper. 117/0

25.4 M Amir to Renshaw, A harmless length ball, angling in, MR is happy to let it be. 117/0

25.3 M Amir to Renshaw, Touch fuller and outside off, Renshaw defends it down again. 117/0

25.2 M Amir to Renshaw, Gets across and bunts it back to Amir. 117/0

25.1 M Amir to Warner, Short of a length ball on middle, tucked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 117/0

24.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Fuller on the stumps, Renshaw pushes it towards mid on. 116/0

24.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Shortish outside off, MR mistimes his cut towards Yasir at point. 116/0

24.4 W Riaz to M Renshaw, Back of a length ball outside off, Renshaw hops in the crease and defends it down. 116/0

24.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Matt defends it from within the crease. 116/0

24.2 W Riaz to Warner, A length ball on off, Warner punches it towards covers. Azhar misfields and that allows him to get a single. 116/0

24.1 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! What a shot! That's spanked, not even kidding! There was a fielder placed at the boundary but it doesn't matter when Warner hits. Short and outside off, width on offer as well, Davey absolutely nails the cut through cover-point. Yasir in the deep could do nothing about it. Waqar on air says, the hundred is coming (before lunch). Well, he was the one who first said this in the morning. 115/0

Third man goes back now...

23.6 M Amir to Renshaw, On a length and outside off, Renshaw offers another solid defense. 111/0

23.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Covers the line and defends it down safely. 111/0

23.4 M Amir to Renshaw, Fuller and right on into the blockhole, MR jams it out towards mid-wicket. 111/0

23.3 M Amir to Renshaw, Fuller length ball on off, defended down gently. 111/0

23.2 M Amir to Warner, Fires a full length ball on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket and sets off. Looks for two again but this time won't get it. One run added to the total. 111/0

23.1 M Amir to Warner, Angles in a full length delivery on off, Warner stays put and just opens the face of the bat to get it through backward point. He wanted two immediately and some good running between the wickets allows him to come back easily. 110/0

Mohammad Amir comes back into the attack as well.

22.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, A maiden for Riaz in his second spell! Fuller and angling in, Renshaw prods forward and defends it towards mid on. 108/0

22.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Short and outside off, Renshaw makes a watchful leave to the keeper. 108/0

22.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, A length ball outside off, pushed towards covers. 108/0

22.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length ball on off, Matthew defended again. 108/0

22.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 108/0

22.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Fuller on off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 108/0

Wahab Riaz is back on!

21.6 Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Slapped! Short and flattish ball served outside off, Warner stays back and brings out the cut shot. Makes a good connection as the ball goes through covers for a boundary. Moves to 86 now. Will he get a ton before lunch? Well, my fellow commentator says, it's just a matter of two or three balls to this man. 108/0

21.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short and going down leg, MR flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 104/0

21.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Flatter around off, defended into the ground. 103/0

21.3 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy delivery outside off, Warner comes forward and pushes it towards covers for another one. 103/0

21.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Around middle, Renshaw drives it down to long on for a single. 102/0

21.1 Y Shah to Warner, Floated outside off, driven towards mid off for one. 101/0

20.6 I Khan to Renshaw, FOUR! 100 up for the Aussies! That's a gift which is gleefully accepted by Renshaw. A full toss on the pads, it's whipped away towards mid-wicket. Through the gap and away she goes for a boundary. A fist punch from Warner and this pair is looking really threatening now. 100/0

20.5 I Khan to Warner, Fuller on middle, Warner's bat turns in his hands as the ball rolls towards mid on and they pick up a single. 96/0

20.4 I Khan to Warner, Hangs back and defends it gently off the back foot. 95/0

20.3 I Khan to M Renshaw, Very full and outside off, Renshaw leans into it and drives it towards extra cover. Misbah from mid off moves swiftly to his right and cuts it off. He doesn't misfield it this time, says the commentator on air in a soft tone. 95/0

20.2 I Khan to Renshaw, Good length ball outside off, defended from within the crease. 94/0

20.1 I Khan to Renshaw, Fuller and angling away, Renshaw gets across and defends. 94/0

19.6 Y Shah to Warner, Floated ball around off, pushed towards covers. 94/0

19.5 Y Shah to Warner, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 94/0

19.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Around middle and off, Matthew tucks it towards the on side for a single. 94/0

19.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up outside off, turning in sharply, Renshaw looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back to the leggie. 93/0

19.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Loopy ball outside off, defended nicely off the front foot. 93/0

19.1 Y Shah to Warner, Outside off, turning in, Warner goes back and clips it away towards square leg for an easy single. 93/0

18.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Stays right behind the line of the delivery and offers a straight bat to keep it out on the off side. Just three from that over. 92/0

18.5 I Khan to Renshaw, Fuller in length and around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 92/0

18.4 I Khan to Renshaw, Angles across a full length ball on off, Renshaw comes forward and shoulders his arms to it. 92/0

18.3 I Khan to Warner, Touch short on middle, Warner swivels a touch and pulls it in front of square. There is a protection in the deep and hence will get only a single. 92/0

18.2 I Khan to Warner, Length ball on off, David comes forward and pushes it with soft hands towards gully. 91/0

18.1 I Khan to Renshaw, Angles a length ball on the pads, Renshaw tucks it towards square leg and sets off for a single. They look for another one but decide against it. 91/0

17.6 Y Shah to Warner, Full around off, Warner gets forward and across and works it towards mid-wicket for nothing. 90/0

17.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Flicked towards square leg for another single. 90/0

17.4 Y Shah to Warner, Around middle and leg, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 89/0

17.3 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball around middle and off, David defends it down. 88/0

17.2 Y Shah to D Warner, FOUR! Ahh... class! Yasir tosses it up outside off, it's the half-volley and Warner in such form won't miss out. Transfers his weight on the front foot and drives it elegantly through covers for a boundary. 88/0

17.1 Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball around off, pushed off the front foot towards the off side. 84/0

16.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Angles away a length ball on off, MR lifts his bat and allows it to go through to the keeper. 84/0

16.5 I Khan to Renshaw, Stays behind the line and defends it off the back foot. 84/0

16.4 I Khan to Renshaw, Comes back to over the wicket and keeps it full on off, Renshaw is happy to block it out on the off side. 84/0

16.3 I Khan to Warner, Angles in a length ball on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 84/0

16.2 I Khan to Warner, Hurls a full ball outside off, Davey presses forward and defends it towards covers. 83/0

Changes the angle is, Imran as he comes from around the wicket...

16.1 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! Not a soul moved! Fuller in length and wide outside off, Warner leans into it and crashed it through extra cover for a boundary. A boundary to start the over. 83/0

15.6 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up delivery on the stumps, Renshaw goes back and punches it towards short mid-wicket. 79/0

15.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Pushes it slower through the air around off, MR prods forward in defense. 79/0

15.4 Y Shah to Warner, Touch flatter around middle and leg, Warner goes back and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 79/0

15.3 Y Shah to Warner, Dips it on middle, Warner bunts it back to the bowler who collects it and has a fake throw back at Davey. 78/0

15.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Floated around middle and off, Matt looks to defend it off the front foot but gets it off the outer part of the bat behind point for one. 78/0

15.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, Loopy ball around middle, turning in, Renshaw defends it in front of short leg. 77/0

Yasir Shah is back into the attack.

14.6 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! WHACKED! Short ball outside off and Warner pounces onto it and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. That was a brilliant shot. 77/0

14.5 I Khan to D Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner drives it straight to the cover fielder. 73/0

14.4 I Khan to Warner, Angling across, Warner covers his stumps and lets that through to the keeper. 73/0

14.3 I Khan to Warner, Length ball outside off, left alone. 73/0

14.2 I Khan to Warner, Warner camps back to defend it. 73/0

14.1 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! EDGED! Length ball outside off, Warner has edged it past the slip cordon for a boundary. Lucky boundary this time around. 73/0

Imran Khan is back in the attack.

Drinks has been taken. It's been Warner show since the first over he faced. He is got to his 23rd fifty in no time and looks in a T20 mode.

13.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 69/0

A short leg comes in place now...

13.5 W Riaz to Warner, Yorker on off, Warner digs it out towards covers for a single. 69/0

The commentators on air discuss that there is no pressure now on Renshaw. He has whole day for himself to get his eyes in as Warner is taking care of the scoring rate at the other end. Let's see what will be his approach as the game progresses...

13.4 W Riaz to Warner, FOUR! SUPER SHOT! Short ball into the body, Warner stays in his crease to play an upper cut over the slip cordon for a boundary. That was one bounce and into the rope. 68/0

13.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, Renshaw gets the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes towards the second slip region for a single. 64/0

13.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Short ball and Renshaw has blocked that one. 63/0

13.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 63/0

12.6 Y Shah to Warner, Short one this time around, Warner pulls it towards square leg for a couple. 63/0

23rd Test fifty for David Warner!

12.5 Y Shah to Warner, There it is! A risky stroke to play but that's his game. I remember he got an inside edge when he was on 99 in the last game and this time gets an outside one. Drifting in around off, Warner camps back and looks to cut it but gets it off the outside part of the bat for a couple through the the slip cordon. He has got to his fifty in mere 43 deliveries. He is looking terrific today and surely eyeing for a big one. 61/0

12.4 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up, Renshaw has flicked it towards mid-wicket for a single. 59/0

12.3 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short ball and Renshaw flicks it towards mid-wicket. 58/0

12.2 Y Shah to Renshaw, Tossed up, Renshaw has defended back to the bowler. 58/0

12.1 Y Shah to Renshaw, Floated outside off, Renshaw prods forward to defend it. 58/0

11.6 W Riaz to Warner, Short and angled into the body, Warner gets away from the line of the bouncer. 58/0

11.5 W Riaz to Warner, Short and wide outside off, left alone. 58/0

11.4 W Riaz to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner has blocked it back to the bowler. 58/0

11.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery outside off, Renshaw pushes it towards covers for a quick single. 58/0

A leg slip is in place now...

11.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 57/0

11.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length ball outside off, Renshaw stays deep in his crease to defend it. 57/0

10.6 Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner dances down the track to push it towards the cover region. 57/0

10.5 Y Shah to Renshaw, Short ball and Renshaw stands deep in his crease to flick it towards mid-wicket for a single. 57/0

10.4 Y Shah to Warner, Floated on the pads, Warner flicks it towards square leg for a single. 56/0

10.3 Y Shah to Warner, A bit short into the stumps, Warner pushes it towards mid on. 55/0

10.2 Y Shah to Warner, Again floated on the pads, Warner has defended that well. 55/0

10.1 Y Shah to Warner, Angling into the pads, Warner pushes it on the on side. 55/0

Time for spin as Yasir Shah is brought into the attack, replacing Amir.

9.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Again outside off, Renshaw covers his stumps to let it go. 55/0

9.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, Renshaw has left that alone. 55/0

9.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, Short and wide outside off, no stroke offered there. 55/0

9.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length delivery outside off, Renshaw has let that go straight to the keeper. 55/0

9.2 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, Renshaw stays in his crease to defend it. 55/0

9.1 W Riaz to Renshaw, Back of a length outside off, left alone. 55/0

8.6 M Amir to Warner, DW stays deep in his crease to defend the last ball of the over. 55/0

8.5 M Amir to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner was totally beaten by the line of the ball. 55/0

8.4 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! TOP SHOT! A bit short outside off, Warner has hammered it through the backward point region for a boundary. Warner is having a show time here. 55/0

8.3 M Amir to Warner, Short ball into the body, Warner camps back to guide it towards the gully fielder. 51/0

8.2 M Amir to Warner, Dug in short, Warner ducks under that one to let that through. 51/0

8.1 M Amir to D Warner, FOUR! Short into the body, Warner has pulled it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. He is picking the gaps with such ease. 51/0

7.6 W Riaz to Renshaw, Way outside off, Renshaw leaves it for the third time in a row. 47/0

7.5 W Riaz to Renshaw, Good length outside off, Renshaw covers his stumps, to let that through. 47/0

7.4 W Riaz to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 47/0

7.3 W Riaz to Renshaw, A bit short into the body, Renshaw camps back to defend it. 47/0

7.2 W Riaz to Warner, Warner steers it towards deep point for a single. 47/0

7.1 W Riaz to Warner, Good length on off, Warner stands deep in his crease to defend it. 46/0

Wahab Riaz is brought into the attack. Can he get a breakthrough? If not that, can he keep the run flow in check?

6.6 M Amir to M Renshaw, Full delivery outside off, Renshaw has guided it towards gully. 46/0

6.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Dug in short this time, Renshaw sits under that one. 46/0

6.4 M Amir to Warner, Outside off, Warner pushes that one towards the cover region for a single. 46/0

6.3 M Amir to Warner, Warner camps back to defend that one. 45/0

6.2 M Amir to Renshaw, Full delivery outside off, Renshaw has dabbed it towards extra cover for a single. 45/0

6.1 M Amir to Renshaw, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Angling into the pads, Renshaw has elegantly flicked it through the square leg region to get his first boundary of the day. 44/0

5.6 I Khan to D Warner, FOUR! Warner is only dealing in boundaries! Outside off, Warner has punched that with such elegant timing to find a boundary through the point region. 40/0

5.5 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! WARNER TIME! Short delivery into the body, Warner has pulled that brilliantly through the square leg region for a boundary. 36/0

5.4 I Khan to Warner, Warner stands deep in his crease to defend it. 32/0

5.3 I Khan to Warner, SAFE! Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner gets his bottom edge on that one which manages to go just over the stumps. Warner was though quick to go finding the ball behind. 32/0

5.2 I Khan to Warner, Warner stays back in his crease to defend that ball. 32/0

5.1 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! WHACK! Wide outside off and Warner has thrown his bat to it. The ball goes over the point region for a boundary. 32/0

4.6 M Amir to Renshaw, Good length ball outside off, Renshaw stays in his crease to defend it. 28/0

4.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 28/0

4.4 M Amir to Warner, Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner pushes it towards covers for a single. 28/0

4.3 M Amir to Warner, Again a short one, Warner ducks under this one comfortably. 27/0

4.2 M Amir to Warner, Warner is floored! Short ball into the body, Warner tries to duck under it and in the process lands up sitting on the pitch. 27/0

4.1 M Amir to Warner, Angling into the pads, Warner flicks it towards fine leg for a couple. 27/0

3.6 I Khan to Renshaw, First maiden of the game as Renshaw lets the last one outside off through straight to the keeper. 25/0

3.5 I Khan to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 25/0

3.4 Khan to Renshaw, Yorker outside off, Renshaw digs that one out at the last moment. 25/0

3.3 I Khan to Renshaw, Length ball angled across, Renshaw reaches out to the ball and drives it towards mid off. 25/0

3.2 I Khan to Renshaw, Angling across and the ball is going away, Renshaw lets that go through straight to the keeper. 25/0

3.1 I Khan to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 25/0

2.6 M Amir to Warner, Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner camps back to defend that one. 25/0

2.5 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! Angling into the pads, Warner is quick to flick it through his pads for a boundary through the square leg region. Easy pickings for a man who is coming in after a hundred. 25/0

2.4 M Amir to Warner, Warner stays deep in his crease to defend it. 21/0

2.3 M Amir to Warner, FOUR! Length ball outside off Warner drives it through mid off and Misbah standing there puts in a really bad effort to let that go through to the boundary. That's free runs to start off with. 21/0

2.2 M Amir to Warner, Warner stays in his crease to defend it. 17/0

2.1 M Amir to Warner, That was such a beauty! Full length delivery outside and Warner was beaten because of the late away swing which took him by surprise. 17/0

1.6 I Khan to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 17/0

1.5 I Khan to M Renshaw, Back of a length delivery outside off, Renshaw finds an outside edge which falls way short of the slip fielders. 17/0

1.4 I Khan to Warner, Nearly 3 of 3! Short and wide outside off, Warner stays in his crease to punch the ball through the point region. Yasir Shah follows the ball to save the boundary. Three runs added. 17/0

1.3 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! Again short and wide outside off, Imran Khan gets punished again. Warner rocks back and punches it through covers for another boundary. 14/0

1.2 I Khan to Warner, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Warner is quick to read the line of the ball and he camps back to punch that beautifully through the cover region for a boundary. 10/0

1.1 I Khan to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner pushes the ball towards mid off. 6/0

Imran Khan to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Amir to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery outside off, Renshaw stays in line of the ball to defend it. 6/0

0.5 M Amir to Renshaw, Pitched up, Renshaw drives it towards mid on. 6/0

0.4 M Amir to Warner, Angling into the pads, Warner tries to flick it but the ball hits the pads and goes towards short fine leg. Leg bye is taken. 6/0

0.3 M Amir to D Warner, FOUR! Warner gets off the mark with a boundary! Length ball outside off, Warner stays in his crease to guide it through the gully region for a boundary. 5/0

0.2 M Amir to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner tries to clip it but is unable to make contact. 1/0

0.1 M Amir to Renshaw, Starts with a full ball on the pads, Renshaw flicks it towards fine leg for a single. First runs on the board for Australia. 1/0