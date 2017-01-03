Australia vs Pakistan, Stumps: 3rd Test, Day 2 at SCG

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Day 1, Round-up: David Warner hit a record century inside one session and his fellow opener Matt Renshaw a maiden hundred over three as Australia reached 365 for three at close of play on the opening day.

With the series already secure after last week's victory in Melbourne, Australia's openers gave the hosts the best possible start to their quest for a 3-0 series sweep.

Warner, playing on his home ground just a few hundred metres from where he was born, reached the hundred mark from 78 balls in 118 minutes to become the fifth batsman to notch up a century before lunch on the first day of a Test.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

UPDATE 0749 IST - The umpires have inspected the conditions and if there is no further rain, the action will begin at 0810 IST. Stay tuned.

Update 0740 IST - We have some good news for you. Finally, the drizzle has stopped and the umpires will be inspecting the conditions now. Stay tuned for more updates.

Update 0703 IST - Lunch has been taken at the SCG. Due to persistent drizzle we could not have a single ball bowled in the first session. We will hope to get some action soon. Join us in a short while.

Update 0622 IST - Still no improvement in the conditions as a light drizzle is on. The wait continues. More news when we have it. Stay tuned.

Update 0536 IST - Further delay at the SCG, tweets Cricket Australia. The umpires can't confirm a start time until it stops raining. This is a bit frustrating for all of us but we cannot do much here. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Update 0509 IST - It has started to drizzle and the covers are coming on. There will be an inspection at 0530 IST, provided the drizzle stops. Stay tuned.

It's the third day of the SCG Test which is celebrated as the Jane McGrath day and hence everything will turn pink to create awareness about breast cancer.

Hello and a warm welcome for the coverage of the final Test match between Australia and Pakistan. It's been a fantastic couple of days for Australia except the final session of the second day where Azhar Ali and Younis Khan managed to stick out a 120-run unbeaten stand. We will have to watch out how long these two can survive as the visitors still trail by 412 runs. Meanwhile, the START HAS BEEN DELAYED as it was raining a little while ago. Fortunately, it has cleared now and the umpires will be soon examining the conditions. Stay tuned for all the updates.

... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...

Australia started the day positively and went on to post a big first innings total, powered by the century from Peter Handscomb and his useful partnerships with the lower order. Hazlewood caused a stir with his bowling picking up two wickets in an over. But that's all Australia managed today. The visitors will wish their batsmen keep playing like this in order to get back in the game while the Aussies will hope to come back roaring tomorrow. Join us at 0500 IST for the third day of the final Test. Until then, it's goodbye and take care. Cheers!

Pakistan have finally had a good session after a series of torrid sessions. Azhar Ali and Younis Khan have stabled the sinking ship by adding up an unbeaten 120-run partnership. Both the batsmen have got to their fifties and will hope to make their momentum count as they still have a big deficit to narrow down. Warner was in the middle of all the things which took place on the field as he missed a couple of run out chances and nearly caught a blinder at leg slip. Also there was an edge which was not spotted by the Aussie players and that handed a reprieve to Younis Khan.

40.6 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Fuller in length and just outside off, Azhar Ali drives it firmly but finds the man at mid off. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 2! 126/2

40.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! Too easy for Ali! Josh angles it in but ends up straying on the pads, Ali gets a bit across and flicks it elegantly through mid-wicket to find the fence. 126/2

40.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller in length and stays really low as Azhar offers no stroke to it. It goes on the bounce to Wade and there are Ooohhss and Aaahsss around the stadium. 122/2

40.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angles it in on the pads, flicked firmly through mid-wicket for a couple. 122/2

40.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, On a length and moving away a shade, Ali leaves it alone. 120/2

40.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller in length and around off, driven towards mid off. 120/2

39.6 N Lyon to Khan, Floated around off, Khan comes forward and defends it down gently. 120/2

39.5 N Lyon to Ali, Around middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single. 120/2

39.4 N Lyon to Ali, Loopy delivery around off, AA is happy to block this one. 119/2

39.3 N Lyon to Ali, Around off, defended down watchfully. 119/2

39.2 N Lyon to Ali, Dropped! David Warner again! He's having a tough time out there. Was involved in two run out chances and now drops one too. Floated ball around leg, turning in with some bounce as Ali looks to work it towards the leg side off the back foot. It goes towards the leg slip off the inside edge as Warner initially moves to his left but the ball comes to his right. He tries to bring out his right hand at the last moment but fails to cling on to it. A huge reprieve for Azhar. 119/2

39.1 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, driven through extra cover for a single. 119/2

38.6 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Very full and angling in, Ali looks to squeezes it out but gets an inside edge on the pads. 118/2

38.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 118/2

38.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Another edge and through again! Good length ball outside off, Younis is squared up a bit as he gets an outside edge through gully for three. 118/2

25th Test fifty for Azhar Ali!

38.3 J Hazlewood to A Ali, FIFTY! Azhar Ali continues his dream run of form! Good length delivery outside off, Ali looks to defend but gets it off the outer part of the bat that flies past a diving gully fielder. Lyon gives it a chase and the crowd is right behind him as he saves a run for his side. Ali gets three to his name and shows the bat in acknowledgement. Is another big one coming? 115/2

38.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Gets across and clips it past the man at short mid-wicket for a couple. 112/2

38.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller ball on the stumps, Ali pats it back to the bowler. 110/2

37.6 N Lyon to Khan, Loopy delivery on off, Khan offers a solid front foot defense. 110/2

37.5 N Lyon to Ali, TOLD YA! Shouts Wade from behind the stumps. Seems he knew Ali will go after it. Tosses it up around middle and leg, Ali comes down the track to go big over the leg side but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards square leg for a single. 110/2

37.4 N Lyon to Ali, Floated ball around off, defended towards the leg side. 109/2

37.3 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up around off, turning in, Younis looks to flick but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards fine leg. Cartwright gives it a chase and does well to scoop the ball back in play. Three runs taken. 109/2

37.2 N Lyon to Khan, Gets a bit across and defends it towards short mid-wicket. 106/2

37.1 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis makes a good stride forward and defends it towards covers. 106/2

36.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Dug in short, Ali ducked under that bouncer. 106/2

36.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Bowls on a length outside off, angling in to the stumps. Ali stays in his crease and defends it well. 106/2

36.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the stumps, Ali moves across and pushes it towards mid-wicket. 106/2

36.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, A bit short outside off, Ali camps back and pushes it towards mid on. 106/2

36.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the stumps, AA stays in his crease and pushes it straight back to the bowler. 106/2

36.1 J Hazlewood to A Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali cuts it straight to point. 106/2

Josh Hazlewood comes in for a bowl.

35.6 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Khan lunges forward to defend it. 106/2

35.5 N Lyon to Khan, Younis gets forward and defends it well. 106/2

35.4 N Lyon to Khan, Khan gets to the line of the ball to defend it. 106/2

100-run stand between Younis and Azhar!

35.3 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Tossed up on the stumps, Younis sweeps it beautifully over the short square leg fielder for a boundary. 106/2

35.2 N Lyon to Khan, Floated way outside off, Khan reaches out to it and defends it. 102/2

35.1 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis Khan prods forward to defend it. 102/2

Nathan Lyon comes in for a bowl.

34.6 M Starc to Khan, Shuffles a bit and drives it past mid on for a single. 102/2

33rd Test fifty for Younis Khan, 5th against the Aussies. What will catch your attention is that he has gone past the 1000-run mark in Australia without a single ton. He will be eyeing one this time around.

34.5 M Starc to Y Khan, FOUR! Beautiful shot to bring up the fifty! An overpitched delivery outside off, Younis leans into it and creams the drive through covers to find the fence. Gets a big round of applause from the crowd. Can he convert this into a big one? 101/2

34.4 M Starc to Khan, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 97/2

34.3 M Starc to Khan, Starc hits the deck hard and it doesn't rise as much as Younis expected. He tries to sway away from the line but he fails to do so and gets hit flush on the chest. 97/2

34.2 M Starc to Khan, Wide outside off, Khan shoulders his arms. 97/2

34.1 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Sloppy from Khawaja! Fuller in length and outside off, Younis Khan drives it towards short extra cover where Khawaja completely makes a mess of it as the ball goes through for a boundary. 97/2

33.6 S O'Keefe to Khan, Camps back and slaps it through covers for a single. 93/2

33.5 S O'Keefe to Khan, Outside off, Younis gets down on one knee to sweep. It hits the boot of the short leg fielder in the process and lobs up towards short mid-wicket where Lyon is stationed. Shouts of CATCH IT, but it falls well short of Gary. Replays also confirm that the ball bounced before hitting the fielder at short leg. 92/2

33.4 S O'Keefe to Khan, Younis Khan lunges forward and buries this one into the ground. 92/2

33.3 S O'Keefe to Khan, Floats it up around middle and off, YK comes forward to keep it out. 92/2

33.2 S O'Keefe to Khan, Gives this one a bit more flight around off, defended down into the ground. 92/2

33.1 S O'Keefe to Y Khan, Tossed up around off, driven straight to the man at short extra cover. 92/2

32.6 M Starc to Ali, A yorker on the stumps, AA jams it out on the leg side. 92/2

32.5 M Starc to Ali, Fuller in length and outside off, Azhar comes forward and drives it towards mid off. 92/2

32.4 M Starc to Ali, Short of a length ball outside off, Ali stands tall and plays it with an angled bat just in front of the man at gully. 92/2

32.3 M Starc to Khan, Hops a bit to this back of a length ball and taps it towards point for a quick single. 92/2

32.2 M Starc to Khan, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 91/2

32.1 M Starc to Khan, Almost a wicket! Starc bowls a length ball wide outside off, Younis Khan feels for it as he throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball just goes past the outside edge to the keeper. There was some noise as it went past the willow. Replays show there was a slight edge but none of them appealed. Lucky, Younis! 91/2

31.6 S O'Keefe to Khan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 91/2

31.5 S O'Keefe to Khan, Very full around middle, the veteran prods forward and keeps it out on the leg side. 90/2

31.4 S O'Keefe to Khan, Angles it down the leg side, Khan looks to clip it but gets beaten. 90/2

31.3 S O'Keefe to Khan, Floated outside off, YK makes a long stride forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 1000 runs for Younis in Australia! 90/2

31.2 S O'Keefe to Khan, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot. 88/2

31.1 S O'Keefe to Ali, Flatter one on middle, tucked away towards square leg for a single. Ali wanted another one but Younis says no. 88/2

30.6 M Starc to Khan, Short of a length ball outside off, Khan ducks to evade it. 87/2

30.5 M Starc to Khan, Comes forward and offers a solid front foot defense. 87/2

30.4 M Starc to Khan, Angles it again on middle, defended towards the on side this time. 87/2

30.3 M Starc to Khan, Goes wide of the crease is Starc and angles a full ball on off, Younis comes forward and defends it down. 87/2

Comes from around the wicket now...

30.2 M Starc to Khan, Bangs in a short ball down the leg side, YK moves inside the line and lets it go. 87/2

30.1 M Starc to Khan, Fuller ball on off, driven straight to mid off. 87/2

29.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 87/2

29.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Loopy ball around off, Ali looks to drive but gets it off the outer part of the bat towards the off side. 87/2

29.4 S O'Keefe to Ali, Gets a bit forward and drives it a bit uppishly towards covers. 87/2

29.3 S O'Keefe to Khan, Gets down and sweeps it from outside off to long leg for a single. 87/2

29.2 S O'Keefe to Khan, Flatter through the air, defended off the back foot this time. 86/2

29.1 S O'Keefe to Khan, Around off, defended off the front foot towards the on side. 86/2

28.6 M Starc to Khan, Strayed down the leg side, Khan looks to flick but it goes off the pads towards the leg side. Waiting for the umpire's call and it's a run off the bat. 86/2

28.5 M Starc to Khan, Beaten! On a length and angling across with some bounce on it, YK looks to poke at it but gets beaten completely. 85/2

28.4 M Starc to Khan, Angles it on the pads, worked straight to the man at short mid-wicket. 85/2

28.3 M Starc to Khan, FOUR! Crisp! Starc keeps it full and outside off, Younis watches it closely and then frees his arms. Brings out the cover drive and makes superb connection to send it along the ground for a boundary. 85/2

28.2 M Starc to Khan, Very full on off, Younis jams it out back to Starcy. 81/2

28.1 M Starc to Khan, Good length delivery on the stumps, it's defended nicely by the veteran. 81/2

Mitchell Starc is called back for a spell. Can he get a breakthrough?

27.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, Loopy delivery around off, Ali comes down the track and pushes it towards covers. 81/2

27.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Double A prods forward in defense. 81/2

27.4 S O'Keefe to Khan, Floated outside off, Khan gets low and sweeps it towards backward square leg for a couple. 81/2

27.3 S O'Keefe to Khan, Gets behind the line and defends again. 80/2

27.2 S O'Keefe to Khan, Tossed up on off, defended down gently. 80/2

27.1 S O'Keefe to Khan, Around middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 80/2

26.6 H Cartwright to Ali, Defended off the front foot towards the off side. 80/2

26.5 H Cartwright to Ali, FOUR! Rubbing salt on the wound! Fuller and angling in, Azhar gets across a touch and drives it past mid on. Hazlewood gives it a chase but to no avail. 80/2

26.4 H Cartwright to Y Khan, Chance of a run out! David Warner again in the picture. He gave a reprive to Ali earlier and gives one to Younis this time. Fuller in length and around off, Azhar pushes it towards extra cover. Warner from mid off moves to his left, collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as Younis was out of his crease. It misses and goes to the fielder doing the back up at short mid-wicket who once again throws it at the non-striker's end and there is another miss. The ball goes to deep as the batsmen take a couple. 76/2

26.3 H Cartwright to Ali, Pitches it up again, double A makes a good stride forward and drives it towards mid off for nothing. 74/2

26.2 H Cartwright to Ali, Fuller again and angling in, Ali gets across and drives it towards mid on this time. 74/2

26.1 H Cartwright to Ali, Fuller in length and outside off, driven straight to the man at mid off. 74/2

Drinks has been taken.

25.6 S O'Keefe to Khan, Khan prods forward to defend it. 74/2

25.5 S O'Keefe to Khan, Short into the stumps, Khan stays deep in his crease to defend it. 74/2

25.4 S O'Keefe to Ali, Ali has managed to flick it down the leg side for a single. 74/2

25.3 S O'Keefe to Ali, Floated outside off, Ali pushes it back to the bowler. 73/2

25.2 S O'Keefe to Khan, Full toss on the stumps, Khan sweeps it towards square leg for a single. 73/2

25.1 S O'Keefe to Khan, Tossed up on the stumps, Younis drives it on the off side. 72/2

24.6 H Cartwright to Ali, Way down the leg side, Ali tries to flick it but is unable to make contact. 72/2

24.5 H Cartwright to Ali, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Short into the body of Ali, he just stays in his crease and pulls it towards square leg for a boundary. 72/2

24.4 H Cartwright to Ali, Full outside off, Ali drives it towards mid off. 68/2

24.3 H Cartwright to Ali, On the pads, Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket. 68/2

24.2 H Cartwright to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali pushes it back to the fielder at mid off. 68/2

24.1 H Cartwright to Khan, On the pads, Younis flicks it towards square leg for a quick single. 68/2

23.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, Tossed outside off, Ali drives it towards mid off. 67/2

23.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Short outside off, Ali guides it towards point. 67/2

23.4 S O'Keefe to Khan, Tossed outside off, Younis reaches out to it and drives it towards mid off and keeps running for a single. 67/2

23.3 S O'Keefe to Khan, Floated outside off, Younis prods forward to defend it. 66/2

23.2 S O'Keefe to Ali, On the pads, Ali flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 66/2

23.1 S O'Keefe to Ali, Tossed outside off, Ali leans forward and drives it towards covers. 65/2

Steve O'Keefe comes in for a bowl.

22.6 H Cartwright to Khan, Dug in short, Khan ducks under that one. 65/2

22.5 H Cartwright to Khan, Full and wide outside off, Younis reaches out to it and drives it hard towards the cover fielder. 65/2

22.4 H Cartwright to Ali, On the pads, Ali flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 65/2

22.3 H Cartwright to Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar drives it towards mid on. 64/2

22.2 H Cartwright to Ali, Way down the leg side, Ali tries to flick it but is unable to make contact. 64/2

22.1 H Cartwright to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali leans forward and drives it towards mid on. 64/2

21.6 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed outside off, Khan gets to the line of the ball to defend it. 64/2

21.5 N Lyon to Khan, Khan lunges forward to defend that one. 64/2

21.4 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! Floated outside off, Younis leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 64/2

21.3 N Lyon to Khan, A bit short and Khan defends it in front of short leg. 60/2

21.2 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed outside off, Younis leans forward and defends it. 60/2

21.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 60/2

20.6 H Cartwright to Y Khan, Full ball outside off, Younis it towards mid on. 59/2

20.5 H Cartwright to Khan, Short ball this time around, left alone by Khan. 59/2

20.4 H Cartwright to Ali, Short and wide outside off, Ali punches it through covers beautifully. But there was a much more beautiful effort near the fence by Warner to stop the boundary. Three runs taken. 59/2

20.3 H Cartwright to Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali stands tall and punches it towards mid on. 56/2

20.2 H Cartwright to Ali, On the pads, Ali flicks it elegantly towards mid-wicket. 56/2

20.1 H Cartwright to Ali, Down the leg side, Ali tries to flick it but is unable to make contact. 56/2

Here comes the debutant, Hilton Cartwright into the attack!

50-run stand between Younis and Ali!

19.6 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Tossed up outside off, Khan gets in line of the ball and drives it through covers for a boundary. 56/2

19.5 N Lyon to Khan, Floated outside off, Younis defends it off the front foot. 52/2

19.4 N Lyon to Khan, Floated outside off, Younis prods forward to defend it 52/2

19.3 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali tries to flick it but finds a leading edge towards covers for a single. 52/2

19.2 N Lyon to Ali, Short and spinning in, Ali dances down the track to defend it. 51/2

19.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed outside off, Ali leans into it and drives it towards mid on. 51/2

18.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball on the stumps, Younis stays in his crease and defends it on the off side. 51/2

18.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Short into the body, Younis Khan ducks under it. 51/2

18.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angling in from a length, Younis elegantly drives it past mid on for a couple. 51/2

18.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball outside off, Khan covers his stumps and let that go straight to the keeper. 49/2

18.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off. Younis punches it through the cover region for a couple. 49/2

18.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Length ball angling into the batsman, Khan stays put in his crease to defend it. 47/2

The umpires have a small chat with Skipper Smith about the over rate.

17.6 N Lyon to Ali, Short and wide outside off, Ali guides it towards the point region. 47/2

17.5 N Lyon to Ali, Ali gets to the line of the delivery outside off and defends it. 47/2

17.4 N Lyon to Khan, On the pads, Khan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 47/2

17.3 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis prods forward to defend it. 46/2

17.2 N Lyon to Khan, Younis stays deep in his crease to defend it right in front of his eyes. 46/2

17.1 N Lyon to Khan, Teasing line outside off, Younis prods forward to defend it. 46/2

16.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Ali stays deep in his crease to defend the last ball of the over. 46/2

16.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Ali punches the back of a length delivery outside off through covers for a couple. 46/2

16.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length delivery into the pads, Ali goes for a pull but is unable to make contact. 44/2

16.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali punches it towards mid off. 44/2

16.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Outside off, left alone. 44/2

16.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Full and wide outside off, Ali drives it towards mid on where SOK makes a fine stop. 44/2

15.6 N Lyon to Khan, Younis lunges forward to defend it. 44/2

15.5 N Lyon to Khan, FOUR Overthrows! Tossed up outside off, Younis pushes it back to the bowler and the over excited Gary has a wild throw at the stumps. The bad throw raced towards the boundary beating both Wade and Smith. 44/2

15.4 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali prods forward and drives it towards mid on for a single. 40/2

15.3 N Lyon to Ali, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Outside off, Ali plays a predetermined sweep shot through square leg for a boundary. 39/2

15.2 N Lyon to Khan, Floated outside off, Younis reaches out to it and flicks it towards mid on for a single. 35/2

15.1 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis leans forward to defend it. 34/2

14.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling in from outside off, Ali shuffles across and presents the full face of the bat to defend it. 34/2

14.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Short into the body, Ali pulls it uppishly towards square leg for a couple. 34/2

14.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 32/2

14.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the body, Ali stays deep in his crease to push it towards mid on. 32/2

14.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali leans forward and pushes it towards covers. 32/2

14.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angled into the stumps, Ali drives it back dead straight down the ground. The fielder from mid on puts in a good dive to not give away a single. 32/2

Josh Hazlewood has a change of ends!

13.6 N Lyon to Khan, Floated outside off, Younis prods forward outside off to defend it. 32/2

13.5 N Lyon to Khan, Khan lunges forward to defend it. 32/2

13.4 N Lyon to Khan, Quicker through the air, Khan defends it on the on side. 32/2

13.3 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed outside off, Younis has reached out to the line of the delivery to defend it. 32/2

13.2 N Lyon to Khan, On the pads, Younis pushes it towards mid on. 32/2

13.1 N Lyon to Y Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis drives it straight back to the bowler who makes a good stop towards his left. 32/2

12.6 M Starc to Khan, Short and wide outside off, Khan taps it towards short covers for a really quick single. 32/2

Younis Khan pulls out at the last moment as he finds some disturbance near the sightscreen.

12.5 M Starc to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali pushes it towards the mid-wicket region for a single. 31/2

12.4 M Starc to Ali, Short outside off, Ali gets high on his toes to defend that one. 30/2

12.3 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery on the body, Ali has clipped it towards short leg. 30/2

12.2 M Starc to Ali, Short and wide down the leg side, left alone. 30/2

12.1 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery on the body, Ali clips it towards square leg for a couple. 30/2

11.6 N Lyon to Khan, Tossed outside off, Khan comes down the track to defend it. 28/2

11.5 N Lyon to Khan, Khan prods forward to defend it. 28/2

11.4 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up on the pads, Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 28/2

11.3 N Lyon to Ali, Ali glances it with the turn square leg. 27/2

11.2 N Lyon to Khan, Outside off, Khan drives it towards mid on for a single. 27/2

11.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali reaches out to the line of the ball and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 26/2

Nathan Lyon into the attack now!

10.6 M Starc to Khan, Dug in short, Khan ducks under it. 25/2

10.5 M Starc to Y Khan, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Short outside off, Khan has brilliantly guided it past point for a boundary. 25/2

10.4 M Starc to Khan, Short outside off, Younis stays deep in his crease to defend it. 21/2

10.3 M Starc to Khan, Run Out opportunity missed! Short and wide outside off, Younis taps it towards covers and calls for a quick single at first and denies it the very next moment. Azhar Ali was halfway down the pitch and Warner the fielder had three stumps to aim at but he misses them by a distance. He could have easily thrown it back to Starc who was quick to go back to the non-striker's end. An easy run-out chance goes abegging. 21/2

10.2 M Starc to Khan, Sliding away from outside off, Younis pays no heed to the ball. 21/2

10.1 M Starc to Khan, Short into the body, Younis gets on his toes and defends it in front of short leg. 21/2

9.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Into the stumps, Ali leans forward and defends it. 21/2

9.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 21/2

9.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Short and wide outside off, Ali pushes the ball towards the point fielder. 21/2

9.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali defends it straight back to the ground on the on side. 21/2

9.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling in from outside off, Azhar gets in line of the ball and punches it back to the bowler. 21/2

9.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali drives it down the ground towards mid on. 21/2

8.6 M Starc to Khan, Short and again into the body, Younis gets on his toes and pushes the ball towards the point region. 21/2

8.5 M Starc to Khan, Short outside off, Younis Khan stands tall and deep in his crease to defend it from right in front of his eyes. 21/2

8.4 M Starc to Khan, Angling into the pads, Younis flicks it towards fine leg for a couple. 21/2

8.3 M Starc to Khan, Length ball outside off, Younis gets in line of the ball and defends it. 19/2

8.2 M Starc to Khan, Full and fast on the middle, Younis Khan has somehow kept the ball at bay. 19/2

8.1 M Starc to Khan, Angling into the pads, Younis flicks it through his pads for a couple towards square leg. 19/2

Mitchell Starc will bowl from the other end.

7.6 J Hazlewood to Ali, Back of a length into the stumps, Ali pushes it back to the bowler. 17/2

7.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, On a good length, Ali punches it towards covers. 17/2

7.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, On the pads, nudged towards square leg. 17/2

7.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Full delivery outside off, Younis leans into the delivery and drives it through covers for a single. 17/2

7.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, Outside off, left alone. 16/2

7.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, Down the leg side, Younis goes for a flick but is unable to make contact. 16/2

The players are out in the middle. Azhar Ali and Younis Khan have walked back out for Pakistan while Josh Hazlewood will start the proceedings for Australia.

... DAY 2, SESSION 3....

Perfect start for Australia with the ball. They have disrupted the visitors with a couple of quick blows. Pakistan have had a stuttering start with the bat as they look in discomfort in just 7 overs they have faced so far. Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam were the ones who were dismissed in a fantastic over by Josh Hazlewood. Azhar Ali is looking good so let's see how long can he continue if he finds support. Join us in a while for the final session.

6.6 S O'Keefe to Ali, Tossed up delivery around middle, some bounce on it as Azhar Ali lunges forward and defends it down watchfully. TEA ON DAY 2! 16/2

6.5 S O'Keefe to Ali, Straightens a bit after landing as Azhar once again keeps it out. 16/2

6.4 S O'Keefe to Ali, Ali lunges forward and defends it down into the ground. 16/2

Silly point in place...

6.3 S O'Keefe to Ali, Loopy ball outside off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 16/2

6.2 S O'Keefe to Ali, Floated ball around off, Azhar steps down the track and blocks it out. 16/2

6.1 S O'Keefe to Ali, Tossed up ball around off, Ali presses forward and defends it down. 16/2

Stephen O'Keefe is brought into the attack to bowl the final over before tea...

5.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, In the channel outside off, YK makes an easy leave to the keeper. 16/2

5.5 J Hazlewood to Ali, Strayed on the pads, it's tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 16/2

5.4 J Hazlewood to Ali, Angles in a length ball from outside off, Azhar shoulders his arms to it. 15/2

5.3 J Hazlewood to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/2

5.2 J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! Good timing and it fetches a boundary to Azhar! Hazlewood goes too straight and Ali just tucks it through mid-wicket. Made good connection there as even a dive from the fielder couldn't prevent the boundary. 15/2

5.1 J Hazlewood to Ali, Risky to do that! Josh angles it in on middle, Ali gets across and flicks it towards mid-wicket. Had he missed it, he would have been dead plumb. 11/2

4.6 M Starc to Ali, Short of a length ball on off, Ali taps it towards covers and calls for a quick single. Younis is running towards the danger end as there is a shy made by the fielder at his end. It misses and a single is completed. 11/2

4.5 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length ball on middle, AA defends it off the back foot. 10/2

4.4 M Starc to Ali, Touch fuller on middle, Ali stays behind the line and offers a full face of the blade but once again it goes towards the man at mid on. 10/2

4.3 M Starc to Ali, Fuller on middle and leg, driven straight to mid on. 10/2

4.2 M Starc to Ali, Comes in with the angle, Ali clips it through mid-wicket to get another double to his name. 10/2

4.1 M Starc to Ali, Starc keeps it full and serves it outside off, Ali leans into this one and drives it through extra cover for a couple. 8/2

3.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Fuller in length and outside off, Younis Khan presses forward and defends it down safely. 6/2

Younis Khan walks in next, replacing Azam!

3.5 J Hazlewood to Azam, OUT! Azam bags a duck! Josh Hazlewood comes steaming in and angles it in on the middle. Babar Azam looks to work it across the line but is undone by the inward swing there. Is rapped flush on the pads and there goes a loud appeal for an LBW. The umpire immediately raises his finger to rule him out. Azam walks to Ali to ask if he should opt for the review. They take a bit more time and the umpire signals the time is up. Replays show it was in line and would have hit the stumps. 6/2

3.4 J Hazlewood to Azam, Good length ball on middle, defended with a straight bat. 6/1

3.3 J Hazlewood to Azam, Azam tries to push this full ball but gets it off the outer part of the bat towards point. 6/1

3.2 J Hazlewood to Azam, Angles a full length ball on middle, Babar Azam covers the line and defends it well. 6/1

Babar Azam is the new man in, replacing Sharjeel!

3.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, OUT! Edged and gone! Hazlewood draws first blood! On a length and angling across, Sharjeel Khan with no foot movement tries to drive it away and pays the price for the same. Gets a thick edge behind where Matthew Renshaw at first slip accepts a nice reverse cup catch at a chest height. Australia have gotten an early breakthrough. 6/1

2.6 M Starc to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali doesn't fiddle with it. 6/0

2.5 M Starc to Ali, Fuller and angling in, pushed towards mid on off the crease. 6/0

2.4 M Starc to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lifts his bat and lets it go through to the keeper. 6/0

2.3 M Starc to Ali, Too full and served wide outside off, AA shoulders his arms to that one. 6/0

2.2 M Starc to A Ali, Fuller in length and outside off, Ali drives it towards mid off. 6/0

2.1 M Starc to Ali, Sprays it full and outside off, Ali makes a good leave to the keeper. 6/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Khan, Khan chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 6/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Khan, Flicked off the inner part of the bat towards mid on. 6/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Khan, Can't say if that was a brave or a risky leave! Hazlewood hurls a length ball on off, it nips back in a touch as Sharjeel lets it go. The ball just goes over the timber. 6/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Khan, Angles it in on the pads, SK looks to tuck it away but misses and is hit on the pads. 6/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Khan, FOUR! Sharjeel Khan is off the mark in style! Sweet timing on that one! Fuller in length and just around off, the southpaw leans into it and shows the full face of the bat to get it past Warner at mid off. David gives it a chase but comes second best to the ball. 6/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Khan, On a length and moving away a bit, Sharjeel has got nothing to do with that one. 2/0

Josh Hazlewood to share the new cherry from the other end!

0.6 M Starc to Ali, A crowd catch from Nathan Lyon! Starc hurls a fuller length delivery outside off, Ali crouches low as he looks to jam it out on the off side. He does so and it goes on one bounce to Lyon at point who throws the ball and creates some excitement in the crowd. 2/0

0.5 M Starc to Ali, Fuller in length and outside off, Ali shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

0.4 M Starc to Ali, Pakistan are underway! Full and down the leg side, AA clips it through square leg for a comfortable couple. 2/0

0.3 M Starc to A Ali, Once again Starc misses the yorker and ends up slipping a full toss. Ali should have put it away but flicks it straight to the man at mid on. Some issue near the bowler's landing area and Starc isn't happy. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Ali, Slants it across the batsman, Azhar makes a good leave to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Ali, Starts with a full toss delivery on the pads as he was looking to fire in a yorker. Gets it wrong as Ali pushes it towards mid-wicket. 0/0