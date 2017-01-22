Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: 4th ODI at SCG

Live Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the fourth ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Toss Update

Australia win toss and opt to bat first

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Commentary (Australia innings)

15.2 H Ali to D Warner, No run. 87/0

Free Hit coming up in the next delivery.

15.2 H Ali to D Warner, No ball! Hasan Ali has over stepped and Warner pushes the ball towards mid-wicket. 87/0

15.1 H Ali to D Warner, Full on the stumps, Warner drives it towards mid on. 86/0

14.6 M Hafeez to D Warner, Quicker on the pads, Warner clips it towards square leg for a single. 86/0

14.5 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Again on the pads, Khawaja clips it on the on side for a single. 85/0

14.4 M Hafeez to D Warner, Warner plays it towards mid-wicket to pick up a single. 84/0

14.3 M Hafeez to D Warner, Width outside off, Warner cuts hard but finds the point fielder. 83/0

14.2 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, On the stumps, Khawaja clips it towards mid-wicket for a single. 83/0

14.1 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Tossed outside off, Khawaja drives it towards covers. 82/0

13.6 H Ali to D Warner, Back of a length delivery which rose up a bit, Warner stays in his crease to defend it as the ball got upto him. 82/0

13.5 H Ali to D Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner plays it towards point with soft hands. 82/0

13.4 H Ali to U Khawaja, Length ball outside off, Usman guides it towards third man for a single. 82/0

13.3 H Ali to U Khawaja, Again pitched up outside off, Khawaja shuffles and drives it towards mid-wicket. 81/0

13.2 H Ali to U Khawaja, Length ball outside off, Khawaja drives it straight back to the bowler. 81/0

13.1 H Ali to D Warner, On the pads, Warner stays in his crease and half pulls it towards square leg for a single. 81/0

12.6 M Hafeez to D Warner, Warner gets a single again. Tossed outside off, Warner pushes it on the off side for a single. 80/0

12.5 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Short on the stumps, Khawaja punches it through the cover region for a single. 79/0

12.4 M Hafeez to D Warner, Tossed up on the pads, Warner drives it calmly towards long on for a single. 78/0

12.3 M Hafeez to D Warner, Short but zipped after pitching, Warner stays deep in his crease to defend that one. 77/0

12.2 M Hafeez to D Warner, On the stumps, Warner leans towards the ball to defend it. 77/0

12.1 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Tossed up, Khawaja drives it towards mid on for a single. 77/0

Mohammad Hafeez is back into the attack.

11.6 H Ali to D Warner, On the pads, Warner clips it on the on side for a couple. 76/0

17th ODI fifty for David Warner! It's his second against Pakistan.

11.5 H Ali to D Warner, Outside off on a length, Warner has guided that one fine towards third man. A fine effort by Shoaib Malik at the boundary ensures that the ball does not find the fence but they run a couple. Warner gets to his fifty in style. That's his joint fastest fifty. Previously, he scored a half century off 35 balls as well. 74/0

11.4 H Ali to U Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja cuts it through point for a single. 72/0

11.3 H Ali to U Khawaja, Sprayed on the pads, Khawaja flicks it towards mid-wicket. 71/0

11.2 H Ali to D Warner, On the pads, Warner clips it towards mid-wicket for a single. 71/0

11.1 H Ali to D Warner, Warner gets in line of the ball and defends it. 70/0

Hasan Ali will have a go with the ball now.

Australia have gotten off to a great start here. Warner and Khawaja are playing extremely well as the runs are coming thick and fast.

10.6 J Khan to U Khawaja, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 70/0

10.5 J Khan to D Warner, Again a short ball, the same result. Warner pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 70/0

10.4 J Khan to U Khawaja, Short ball and Usman pulls it towards square leg for a single. 69/0

10.3 J Khan to U Khawaja, NASTY IT SEEMED! Full ball and Khawaja drives it straight back to the bowler. Junaid puts his right foot in the way to stop the ball and gets hit. The ball hits the right toe. It seemed dangerous but Junaid is quite calm about it. The ball goes towards the cover region after deflecting off his foot. 68/0

10.2 J Khan to D Warner, A boundary followed by a single. Outside off, Warner cuts it towards point for a single. 68/0

10.1 J Khan to D Warner, FOUR! WHAT TIMING! Good length delivery outside off, Warner stays deep in his crease and just guides it past the point region. The perfect timing made it difficult for any fielder to stop that ball. Warner is having his day once again at the SCG. 67/0

9.6 M Amir to U Khawaja, Nice length outside off, Usman pushes it back to the bowler. Amir grabs the ball and throws it furiously back at the stumps at the striker's end. No harm done but seems like that his nerves are getting onto him. 63/0

9.5 M Amir to D Warner, Outside off, Warner guides it towards third man for a single. 63/0

9.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, Length ball, Khawaja drives this one towards mid on for a single. 62/0

9.3 M Amir to D Warner, Slinging in, Warner waits for the ball and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single. 61/0

9.2 M Amir to D Warner, Back of a length delivery on the pads, Warner tries to clip it but is unable to make contact. The ball hits the thigh pad. 60/0

9.1 M Amir to U Khawaja, Again angling in to start with, Khawaja is getting these easy singles. He flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 60/0

8.6 J Khan to D Warner, Warner stays in his crease and pushes it towards the cover fielder. 59/0

8.5 J Khan to U Khawaja, Length ball outside off, Khawaja shuffles and flicks it towards square leg for a single. 59/0

8.4 J Khan to D Warner, Angling into the stumps, Warner dabs it with soft hands towards point for a single. 58/0

8.3 J Khan to D Warner, Warner stays deep in his crease and defends it. 57/0

8.2 J Khan to D Warner, Angling into the pads, Warner clips it towards mid-wicket off his pads. 57/0

8.1 J Khan to D Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner pushes it back to the bowler. 57/0

7.6 M Amir to D Warner, Warner flicks it on the on side for a single. 57/0

7.5 M Amir to U Khawaja, Length ball outside off, Khawaja pushes it back to the bowler. Amir cannot stop and Khawaja calls in for a quick single. Hasan Ali at mid on is quick to collect it. Has a shy at the stumps but misses. Khawaja was still in if it had hit. 56/0

7.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, On a good length outside off, Khawaja defends it on the off side and thinks of a single but is quick to say no. 55/0

7.3 M Amir to U Khawaja, Back of a length delivery outside off, Khawaja stands tall and pushes it back to the bowler. 55/0

7.2 M Amir to U Khawaja, Khawaja stays deep in his crease to defend it. 55/0

7.1 M Amir to D Warner, On the pads, Warner clips it towards mid-wicket for a single. 55/0

6.6 J Khan to D Warner, Bowls this one outside off, Warner has a go at it and finds the outside edge towards third man for a single. 54/0

6.5 J Khan to U Khawaja, Short into the body, Khawaja pulls it towards square leg for a single. 53/0

6.4 J Khan to D Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner drives it wide of mid off for a single. 52/0

6.3 J Khan to D Warner, Angling into the stumps, Warner stays put in his crease to defend the incoming delivery. 51/0

6.2 J Khan to D Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner carefully waits for the ball and defends it. 51/0

6.1 J Khan to D Warner, FOUR! WIDTH AND WARNER SAYS THANK YOU! Outside off, Warner cuts it elegantly through the point region for a boundary. Every fielder could just stand and applaud there. Warner is cruising with the bat. 51/0

5.6 M Amir to U Khawaja, Khawaja camps back and defends the last ball of the over. 47/0

5.5 M Amir to D Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner cuts it beautifully through the point region. Shoaib Malik, the veteran covers some distance to his left from third man and stops the ball with his left leg. Three runs taken. 47/0

Fine leg is in the circle now...

5.4 M Amir to D Warner, Warner stays in his crease and defends it. 44/0

5.3 M Amir to D Warner, SIX! THAT'S GONE THE DISTANCE! Short ball into the body, Warner pounces on it and pulls it. The ball does not make great contact with the meat of the bat but it is still enough to cross the ropes. That's brutal from Warner. 44/0

5.2 M Amir to U Khawaja, Angling down the pads, Khawaja has a slight shuffle which helps him to guide the ball towards fine leg for a single. 38/0

5.1 M Amir to U Khawaja, Good length delivery outside off, Usman defends it well. 37/0

4.6 J Khan to D Warner, Again width outside off, lucky for Pakistan that this time he doesn't find the fence. The cut shot goes straight to the fielder at covers. 37/0

4.5 J Khan to D Warner, Back of a length delivery into the body, Warner stays deep in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler. 37/0

4.4 J Khan to D Warner, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Length ball outside off, Warner waits for it and cuts it elegantly through the point region for the second boundary of the over. Warner is looking alarming for Pakistan. 37/0

4.3 J Khan to D Warner, FOUR! PIERCED! Angling into the body, Warner angles his bat and slices it through the cover region for a boundary. He made it look so easy. 33/0

4.2 J Khan to U Khawaja, Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja punches it through covers for a single. 29/0

4.1 J Khan to U Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/0

Junaid Khan is brought into the attack.

3.6 M Amir to D Warner, Outside off, Warner pushes it towards the covers fielder. Babar makes a good stop there. 28/0

3.5 M Amir to U Khawaja, Angling down the leg side, Usman goes for a half pull but the ball hits the pads and goes on the on side. Leg bye is taken. Felt like it hit his gloves but the umpire signals it a leg bye. 28/0

3.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, FOUR! CLIPPED! Length ball into the stumps, a slight shuffle from Khawaja and he clips it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 27/0

3.3 M Amir to U Khawaja, Back of a length into the body, Usman stays deep in his crease to defend it. 23/0

3.2 M Amir to U Khawaja, Outside off, left alone by Khawaja. 23/0

3.1 M Amir to U Khawaja, FOUR! SUCH GOOD TIMING AND PLACEMENT! Angling into the body, Khawaja stays in his crease and glances it through the mid-wicket region. Once it crosses the infield it was always going for a boundary. Imad Wasim could have done better. Four runs. 23/0

2.6 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Again on the pads, Khawaja flicks it towards backward square leg for a single. 19/0

2.5 M Hafeez to D Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, Warner clips it towards square leg for a single. 18/0

2.4 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Short into the stumps, Usman stays deep in his crease and punches it back to the right of the bowler. 17/0

2.3 M Hafeez to D Warner, Short into the pads, Warner flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a triple. Good running there. 16/0

2.2 M Hafeez to D Warner, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Tossed up outside off, Warner stays in his crease and hoists that one over the cover region. That's a boundary and Warner has started to get a move on. 13/0

2.1 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, On the pads, Khawaja flicks it on the on side for a single. The visitors are giving away easy singles. 9/0

1.6 M Amir to D Warner, FOUR! Pitched up and Warner gets back to his best as he leans forward and drives it through the long off region for a boundary. Such gorgeous timing. 8/0

1.5 M Amir to U Khawaja, Length ball outside off, Khawaja is happy to see that one as he drives it towards the cover fielder. Babar Azam there fumbles which helps them take a single. 4/0

1.4 M Amir to U Khawaja, Back of a length delivery, Khawaja stays deep in his crease to defend it. 3/0

1.3 M Amir to U Khawaja, Goodish length delivery on the stumps, Khawaja is quick to shuffle and defend that one right in front of his eyes. 3/0

1.2 M Amir to U Khawaja, Way outside off, Usman has let that go through straight to the keeper. 3/0

1.1 M Amir to U Khawaja, Length ball first up, the ball swings away a tad bit after pitching. Khawaja shoulders his arms. 3/0

Mohammad Amir will bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Hafeez to D Warner, Short this time, Warner camps back and punches it towards the mid on fielder. No run taken. 3/0

0.5 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Khawaja drives it towards long off. Easy singles are being given away. 3/0

0.4 M Hafeez to D Warner, Outside off, Warner gets off the mark with an easy single through the cover region. 2/0

0.3 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Floated outside off, Usman reaches the line of the ball and drives it towards long off for a single. 1/0

0.2 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja leans into the delivery to defend it. 0/0

0.1 M Hafeez to U Khawaja, Tossed up, Usman prods forward and defends the first ball coming his way. 0/0