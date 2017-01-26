Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: 5th ODI at Adelaide Oval

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

TOSS: Australia opted to bat against Pakistan.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

Commentary (Australia innings)

1.4 J Khan to T Head, 1 run. 3/0

1.3 J Khan to T Head, Goodish length outside off, Head stays in his crease and punches it towards the fielder at point. 2/0

1.2 J Khan to D Warner, Good length delivery on the stumps, Warner just pushes it on the on side and they run a quick single. 2/0

1.1 J Khan to D Warner, Warner gets in line of the ball and defends the length ball. 1/0

Junaid Khan to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 M Amir to T Head, Good length delivery outside off, Head shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

0.5 M Amir to T Head, Outside off, Head punches it straight to the fielder outside off. 1/0

0.4 M Amir to T Head, Head again for a drive outside off but is unable to judge the length. 1/0

0.3 M Amir to T Head, Again a beautiful delivery outside off, Head tries to drive it but is beaten by the away swing. 1/0

0.2 M Amir to T Head, Outswinging delivery outside off, left alone. 1/0

0.1 M Amir to D Warner, DROPPED! WHAT-A-START! Beautiful length outside off, the ball swings away after pitching. Warner goes for an elegant drive but catches the outside edge which goes towards the second slip fielder. Azhar Ali dives full stretch and sticks his left hand out but cannot hold onto it. A big chance goes begging for the visitors. The Australian pair run a single there. 1/0