Australia vs Sri Lanka, Champions Trophy Warm-up - As It Happened

(Getty Images)

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the Champions Trophy Warm Up match played at The Oval on Friday.

Winning the toss and electing to field, Australia, aided by regular wickets managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 318/7 in 50 overs.

Angelo Matthews scored 95 and Avishka Gunaratne scored 70, as the late partnership between the two helped Sri Lanka cross 300.

Australia lost in-form opener David Warner early, but Aaron Finch scored 137 off just 109 balls to help the Aussies.

Australia did lose some wickets towards the end, but Travis Head secured his end up, and played some smart cricket as Australia chased the target with two balls to spare.

Head ended up not out on 85.

Commentary ( innings)

First Published: May 26, 2017, 6:09 PM IST