Australia vs Sri Lanka, Champions Trophy Warm-up Live From London

(Getty Images)

Australia take on Sri Lanka in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London.

Catch all the action with our scorecard and commentary

Australia win toss and elect to bowl first

Australia: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Mosis Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan, Roshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Janith, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna, Surana Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Gunaratne

Commentary ( innings)

First Published: May 26, 2017, 6:09 PM IST