Australia vs Sri Lanka, Champions Trophy Warm-up Live From London

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 26, 2017, 6:11 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches, 2017 Match 1, The Oval, London 26 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

(Getty Images)

Australia take on Sri Lanka in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London.

Australia win toss and elect to bowl first

Australia: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Mosis Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan, Roshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Janith, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna, Surana Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Gunaratne

First Published: May 26, 2017, 6:09 PM IST

