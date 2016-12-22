Australian All-rounder Dan Christian Rejoins Nottinghamshire

Dan Christian. (Getty Images)
London: Australian all-rounder Dan Christian will rejoin Nottinghamshire for next year's T20 Blast competition, the English county announced on Wednesday.
Christian, 33, averaged 41 at a strike-rate of 159.51 as Notts reached the semi-finals of last season's competition.
He will occupy one of the two overseas player slots at Trent Bridge for the tournament, which will take place predominantly in July and August.
"Dan is an explosive player who hits the ball miles and played really well for us last year," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores in a club press release.
"He's also been around the T20 scene and around cricket for a long time. He brings all that experience to us, as well as a real calmness under pressure."