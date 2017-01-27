Australian Club Cricketer Picks Six Wickets in Six Deliveries, Bowls the Perfect Over

Aled Carey picked up a wicket on each of his six deliveries in an over (Image Courtesy: Golden Point Cricket Club)
New Delhi: An Australian club cricketer has done the unthinkable by picking up a wicket on each and every delivery of an over to claim a double hat-trick in the same over.
Aled Carey of the Golden Point Cricket Club bowled the perfect over in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture and picked up a wicket on each of his deliveries in what was his 9th over of the innings to help his team bowl East Ballarat for just 40 runs.
A quadruple hat trick to Aled Carey today for Golden Point CC. 6 wickets in the perfect over! @BallaratCA @sportcourier @gilly381 pic.twitter.com/G8TEY6C68F
— Golden Point CC (@GoldenPointCC) January 21, 2017
The 29-year old's first and second victims were caught at first slip and by the wicketkeeper respectively. The next was trapped lbw, while the final three were clean bowled.