    Australian Club Cricketer Picks Six Wickets in Six Deliveries, Bowls the Perfect Over

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 27, 2017 15:19 IST| UPDATED: Jan 27, 2017 15:19 IST
    Aled Carey picked up a wicket on each of his six deliveries in an over (Image Courtesy: Golden Point Cricket Club)

    New Delhi: An Australian club cricketer has done the unthinkable by picking up a wicket on each and every delivery of an over to claim a double hat-trick in the same over.

    Aled Carey of the Golden Point Cricket Club bowled the perfect over in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture and picked up a wicket on each of his deliveries in what was his 9th over of the innings to help his team bowl East Ballarat for just 40 runs.

    The 29-year old's first and second victims were caught at first slip and by the wicketkeeper respectively. The next was trapped lbw, while the final three were clean bowled.