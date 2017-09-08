Australia's Limited-over Specialists Arrive in Chennai

The limited-overs specialists, who arrived from Australia via Singapore, were: Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson.
Another group of players, including skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, would arrive in the city on Saturday morning from Bangladesh, where the team was involved in a two-Test series.
Paceman Richardson was not in the squad picked initially, but came in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood -- who sustained an injury during the first Test against Bangladesh.
The 14-man team will be involved in an ODI series, followed by three T20 internationals against India, the first of which would be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium here, on September 17.
The visiting Australians would play a warm-up match on September 12 against a Board President's XI to be led by Gurkeerat Mann.
Australia team for ODIs in India: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 11:43 PM IST