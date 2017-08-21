Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Australia's Sole Practice Match Washed Away

PTI | Updated: August 21, 2017, 1:22 PM IST
File image of Australian coach Darren Lehmann (R) with captain Steven Smith. (Getty Images)

Australia's only practice match ahead of the two-match test series against Bangladesh has been cancelled after heavy rain left the Fatullah cricket stadium pitch waterlogged.

The tourists had been scheduled to play a two-day practice match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI from Tuesday before the first test in Dhaka begins on Aug. 27.

"We've decided to not do the tour game now which is a shame for both sides, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been fantastic trying to get a game," Australia head coach Darren Lehmann told reporters on Monday.

"The amount of rain they've had can't be helped... It's a shame we're not playing but we've got great facilities here."

The BCB had reportedly proposed alternative venues but Australian team management rejected them for logistical reasons.
