Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Australia's Wellington Recreates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' Magic in Women's Ashes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2017, 9:16 PM IST
Australia's Wellington Recreates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' Magic in Women's Ashes

Image Credits: Australian Women's Cricket Team/ Twitter.

New Delhi: Australian star Amanda-Jade Wellington produced a moment of magic during the inaugural day-night Ashes Test against England, that prompted experts and fans alike to compare the 20-year-old with the legendary Shane Warne.

In the 31st over of the England innings, Wellington — who was playing her debut Ashes Test — castled Tammy Beaumont to provide the hosts with their first wicket of the day. The ball landed outside the leg-stump but spun sharply and cleaned up Beaumont's off-stump, forcing everybody — who witnessed it — to compare it with Warne's magical delivery to Mike Gatting in 1993.

The social media account of the Australian Women's Cricket Team posed the video online and the Twitter post read: "GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes"




The movement of the ball was eerily similar to Warne's delivery, with which he castled Gatting in the Manchester Test. This legendary delivery from the leg-spinner was given the title of 'Ball of the Century' by the experts.



This delivery will certainly help the confidence of the 20-year-old Wellington, who replaced experience spinner Kirsten Beams for this particular contest.

Meanwhile, the day-night Test ended in a draw after England skipper Heather Knight led from the front and scored a fighting 79 to keep the Aussies at bay. Earlier, Australian star Ellyse Perry slammed a stunning double ton but in the end wasn't enough for them to clinch victory in the match.

Amanda-Jade Wellingtonball of the centuryEllyse PerryHeather Knightmike gattingShane Warnewomens ashes
First Published: November 15, 2017, 9:06 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking