Australia's Wellington Recreates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' Magic in Women's Ashes

In the 31st over of the England innings, Wellington — who was playing her debut Ashes Test — castled Tammy Beaumont to provide the hosts with their first wicket of the day. The ball landed outside the leg-stump but spun sharply and cleaned up Beaumont's off-stump, forcing everybody — who witnessed it — to compare it with Warne's magical delivery to Mike Gatting in 1993.
The social media account of the Australian Women's Cricket Team posed the video online and the Twitter post read: "GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes"
GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/LiVSVcj6TH— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) November 12, 2017
The movement of the ball was eerily similar to Warne's delivery, with which he castled Gatting in the Manchester Test. This legendary delivery from the leg-spinner was given the title of 'Ball of the Century' by the experts.
This delivery will certainly help the confidence of the 20-year-old Wellington, who replaced experience spinner Kirsten Beams for this particular contest.
Meanwhile, the day-night Test ended in a draw after England skipper Heather Knight led from the front and scored a fighting 79 to keep the Aussies at bay. Earlier, Australian star Ellyse Perry slammed a stunning double ton but in the end wasn't enough for them to clinch victory in the match.
Amanda-Jade Wellingtonball of the centuryEllyse PerryHeather Knightmike gattingShane Warnewomens ashes
First Published: November 15, 2017, 9:06 PM IST