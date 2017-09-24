Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Axar Patel Replaces Ravindra Jadeja for the Last Two Australia ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2017, 11:33 PM IST
File image of India cricketer Axar Patel. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: All-rounder Axar Patel has returned to the squad for the last two remaining ODIs of the five-match series between India and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.

Axar was included in the first three ODIs as well but he had to miss the games due to an ankle injury, which he sustained during a practice session ahead of the first match on September 17.

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," the BCCI said in a statement ahead of the Chennai ODI.

Jadeja was rested for this particular series but he had to be called in as a replacement for the first three matches following Axar's injury. But it seems that Axar has fully recovered from his injury and he gets a chance in the final two ODIs, which is set to be played in Bengaluru and Nagpur on September 28 and October 1 respectively.

The rest of the squad remains the same as the first three ODIs.

India have already clinched the series with an emphatic 5-wicket win in the Indore ODI to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel.
First Published: September 24, 2017, 11:30 PM IST

