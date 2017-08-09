Axar Replaces Jadeja in Indian Squad for Third Test Against Lanka

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is currently in Pallekele for the third Test and BCCI send out a release on Wednesday morning which read: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the team for the 3rd Test, which starts from August 12, 2017, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The team is as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.”
Axar is currently in South Africa, where he was playing the tri-nation one day series of the A teams. “Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja,” a BCCI official had said on Tuesday.
Off-spinner Jayant Yadav was also in the fray as he was the part of the Test squad when India last played a Test series against Australia, earlier this year. Jayant was selected for the South Africa A tour but is currently in India as he recently lost his father.
First Published: August 9, 2017, 9:46 AM IST