Azhar Ali Becomes Eight Pakistani Batsman to Score 5,000 Test Runs

By doing so, Azhar became only the eight Pakistan cricketer to aggregate 5,000 runs in longest format of the game. Also, he is the fourth fastest to achieve this landmark from his country. Azhar has joined an elite list of former Pakistan cricketers, who went down as one of the greats of the game.
Azhar joins Younis Khan (M: 118 ; R: 10,099), Javed Miandad (M: 124 ; R: 8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (M:119 ; R: 8,829), Mohammad Yousuf (M90 ; R: 7,530) , Salim Malik (M: 103 ; 5,768), Misbah-ul-Haq (M: 75 ; R: 5,222), Zaheer Abbas (M: 78 ; R: 5.062).
Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord's in Pakistan's neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat. He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.
He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne. Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.
((With AFP Inputs))
First Published: September 30, 2017, 5:37 PM IST